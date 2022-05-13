 Skip to content
(Metro) Hero I didn't know a man could have balls that large   (metro.co.uk) divider line
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whew, didn't realize i was holding my breath until the kid was safely inside.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think you can trust a 3 year old alone for 5 seconds let alone enough time for a grocery store run.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn, that guy is Fearless!! I had a bit of a sweat going just from watching!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
there was a similar incident few yrs ago... a north african immigrant in Marseille(?) climbed up a building to rescue a dangling child.
insta citizenship.  rightly.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh my God! Are you okay, child? Are you hurt?"

"Yay! Let's do it again!"
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eric Clapton - Tears In Heaven (Official Video)
Youtube JxPj3GAYYZ0
Kazakhstan should tell people the story be hind the song
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: I don't think you can trust a 3 year old alone for 5 seconds let alone enough time for a grocery store run.


There's, apparently, a very popular show in Japan where very small children (3 - 5 year olds) run errands. It's on Netflix now. It's popped up a couple of times and I was like .....no.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Afterwards, I went straight to work with my friend. Nobody knew that this would happen.
'I just saved the child and left, and in the news and social networks they suddenly began to call me a hero.
'I do not consider my actions heroic.
'To me, everyone should lend a helping hand in such situations.'

Wow, both heroic and humble. I'm really glad they rewarded him very well despite his playing it down.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: IgG4: I don't think you can trust a 3 year old alone for 5 seconds let alone enough time for a grocery store run.

There's, apparently, a very popular show in Japan where very small children (3 - 5 year olds) run errands. It's on Netflix now. It's popped up a couple of times and I was like .....no.


If it's being televised, then the kids involved are under constant supervision by a film crew, so I wouldn't worry too much.
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: IgG4: I don't think you can trust a 3 year old alone for 5 seconds let alone enough time for a grocery store run.

There's, apparently, a very popular show in Japan where very small children (3 - 5 year olds) run errands. It's on Netflix now. It's popped up a couple of times and I was like .....no.


My parents sent me to the post office to pick up our mail when I was in kindergarten.

Granted, it was maybe 100 yards from the house in a semi-rural area, and we knew all of the neighbours... but I did have to cross the street. I walked to school, too. It was about 300 yards past the P.O.

My grandfather was "worse". He would give us a dollar and send us to the store a mile down the road. I miss the days when a dollar would buy a pop and a handful of candies.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jgok: iheartscotch: IgG4: I don't think you can trust a 3 year old alone for 5 seconds let alone enough time for a grocery store run.

There's, apparently, a very popular show in Japan where very small children (3 - 5 year olds) run errands. It's on Netflix now. It's popped up a couple of times and I was like .....no.

My parents sent me to the post office to pick up our mail when I was in kindergarten.

Granted, it was maybe 100 yards from the house in a semi-rural area, and we knew all of the neighbours... but I did have to cross the street. I walked to school, too. It was about 300 yards past the P.O.

My grandfather was "worse". He would give us a dollar and send us to the store a mile down the road. I miss the days when a dollar would buy a pop and a handful of candies.


Meh...we used to STAND UP in the back of pick up trucks, ride in cars without seat belts AND never wore helmets when we ride our bikes!!!1!11!
/ seriously, buy that dude whatever his choice of booze is for life
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IgG4: I don't think you can trust a 3 year old alone for 5 seconds let alone enough time for a grocery store run.


It is so terrible how many stupid parents think it is just fine to leave their small children at home alone, they are surprised when the child gets into trouble. This child was lucky, many others are not. Unfortunately, I was blocked from reading the article, so I don't know the entire story. I don't know which parent left the precious little baby alone, or was it both. The one that did deserves to be arrested. They should have to pay a fine, spend some time in jail and attend some serious parenting classes.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't have a fear of heights but that was scary. So glad hero dude got to her before she fell.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hopefully the folks at the bottom were trying to build cushions or a barrel of shaving cream at the bottom instead of just whipping out phones
 
