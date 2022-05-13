 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ukrainian mother finds more than inspiration in her daughter's piano   (dailymail.co.uk)
    Scary  
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think I've seen that somewhere before...

Bugs Bunny piano boom
Youtube gUsJXwE73QU
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're really earning that Orc label aren't tgey
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russians used to drop toys loaded with explosives for Afghani children to find.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to start collecting trophies from RU invaders.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thread over in one.
 
King Something
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every last Russian soldier who does not surrender needs to be hanged.

All of them. Even the ones who never stepped foot in Ukraine.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay, let's see: When trying, and failing miserably, to take Afghanistan, they used "candy mines", anti-personnel munitions about the size of a AA battery, wrapped like candy. Now, in addition to the new "rape motels" of captured citizens, booby-trapping a child's piano completely tracks. Russia does not deserve to exist
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians used to drop toys loaded with explosives for Afghani children to find.


You're probably thinking of the Butterfly mine.  God knows how many kids died or lost hands and eyes to those.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians used to drop toys loaded with explosives for Afghani children to find.


Iirc it wasn't on purpose it's "just" that the cluster mutintions looked a lot like toys due to the wings used to guide them. And before you get high and mighty during the opening months of the us Afghanistan war both unexploded cluster mutintions and humanitarian mre drops were in Bright yellow with English written on them so a lot of hungry people got exploded.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heart-Shaped Box (Orchestral)
Youtube Z925Fr4dkVA
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I think I've seen that somewhere before...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gUsJXwE73QU]


thank you for linking to the correct response in the el posto initialado.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So if it's a Russians-are-evil story, we'll overlook the fact that it's in the Daily Fail and believe it happened?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Jake Havechek: Russians used to drop toys loaded with explosives for Afghani children to find.

Iirc it wasn't on purpose it's "just" that the cluster mutintions looked a lot like toys due to the wings used to guide them. And before you get high and mighty during the opening months of the us Afghanistan war both unexploded cluster mutintions and humanitarian mre drops were in Bright yellow with English written on them so a lot of hungry people got exploded.


Never minding the tens and tens of millions of them still in Laos, and that the USA has put in almost no effort to clean up.

/COUGHillegalwarCOUGH
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I think I've seen that somewhere before...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gUsJXwE73QU]


Done in one. Hit the lights.
 
jiesenPSD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: bearded clamorer: I think I've seen that somewhere before...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gUsJXwE73QU]

thank you for linking to the correct response in the el posto initialado.


that cartoon gets me every time.... even 40 years after I saw it the first time.

/ooo! ya stoopid rabbit, like THIS!!!! bwahhahahahahahahahah
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why Russia has kidnapped Ukrainians. They're hostages to be exchanged for Russian soldiers standing trial for war crimes.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: I think I've seen that somewhere before...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/gUsJXwE73QU]


Slappy Squirrel - Those Endearing Young Charms
Youtube 1JRUQMS1suk


War.

War never changes.

/any relation between this snippet and an event from the main war thread is, of course, entirely coincidental.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
seriously, are we, the rest of the world, not ready to crush these inhumane bastards? how many dead civilians and raped kids does it take?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nine. It took nine comments to get from "Russians booby trapped a young girl's piano" to "B-b-but America is evil too!"
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Nine. It took nine comments to get from "Russians booby trapped a young girl's piano" to "B-b-but America is evil too!"


I'm sorry for those pesky facts getting in the way of your moral superiority.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians used to drop toys loaded with explosives for Afghani children to find.


Americans dropped food packets that were the same color as cluster bomb munitions.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2001/10/30/us-offers-lesson-on-how-to-tell-cluster-bombs-from-food-packs/ed53c106-64a3-4124-8f9a-71b5f25395a7/

Not intentional but the same result.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

scanman61: Jake Havechek: Russians used to drop toys loaded with explosives for Afghani children to find.

Americans dropped food packets that were the same color as cluster bomb munitions.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2001/10/30/us-offers-lesson-on-how-to-tell-cluster-bombs-from-food-packs/ed53c106-64a3-4124-8f9a-71b5f25395a7/

Not intentional but the same result.


God. Just how completely farking incompetent the bush administration was is coming rushing back. I was farking 10 when 9/11 happened and yet I'm still getting pissed remembering all that shiat n
 
jkerr419us
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Damn nazi pianos
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dave2042: So if it's a Russians-are-evil story, we'll overlook the fact that it's in the Daily Fail and believe it happened?


Well, actually......

If you google that grenade type you'll see it's for a 40mm grenade launcher, not a "pull the pin and throw" type.  Launched grenades require being shot out of their tube to arm the fuse, like in Saving Private Ryan when they were smacking mortar rounds against a steel plate before throwing them.  Those are also supposed to self detonate about 20 seconds after arming.

It would take a pretty talented EOD guy to make a piano activated booby trap out of one of those.
 
