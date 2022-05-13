 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   How to stair in Japan   (soranews24.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's the opposite direction in Osaka.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
^Belay that, sorry. It's escalator etiquette where Osaka stands out. In Tokyo you stand on the left side of the escalator and walk on the right side. In Osaka, you stand on the right side and walk on the left.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: ^Belay that, sorry. It's escalator etiquette where Osaka stands out. In Tokyo you stand on the left side of the escalator and walk on the right side. In Osaka, you stand on the right side and walk on the left.


You know a lot about Osaka.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: ^Belay that, sorry. It's escalator etiquette where Osaka stands out. In Tokyo you stand on the left side of the escalator and walk on the right side. In Osaka, you stand on the right side and walk on the left.


Ah, but what about obscure mountain paths on Hokkaido?
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stairs can be tricky. I'm so happy to see a step-by-step guide.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the stairs' groping etiquette?
Left or right boob on the way up?
Following vs passing?
Any Osaka variants I need to know about?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese are weird.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: Stairs can be tricky. I'm so happy to see a step-by-step guide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the Japanese are exceedingly polite. I think almost everyone knows that. They always obey their own rules. They don't always obey one's from other countries.
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

tasteme: Stairs can be tricky. I'm so happy to see a step-by-step guide.


You joke, but not so long ago we had a president who was bat Shiat scared of stairs.
 
Satyagraha
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Japan:
Drive on the Left,
Walk on the right
USA
Drive on the right
Walk wherever you want...just stay off my yard
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: tasteme: Stairs can be tricky. I'm so happy to see a step-by-step guide.

You joke, but not so long ago we had a president who was bat Shiat scared of stairs.


this one...
Fark user imageView Full Size

oh, you did say "had"....
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
what we don't see is the passed out hobo sprawled across the right side of the stairway entrance at the top
 
knbwhite
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: ^Belay that, sorry. It's escalator etiquette where Osaka stands out. In Tokyo you stand on the left side of the escalator and walk on the right side. In Osaka, you stand on the right side and walk on the left.


I thought it odd because of the drive left aspect, but TFA says the foot traffic flows best at that particular station. Now I'm more confused. Also, I think it was on dark that I heard new roads are designed to be able to be converted to right side travel if they ever decide to switch.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh and subby, don't use nouns as verbs. Advertisements do that a lot and it's obnoxious and you should feel bad about yourself.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That makes me want to jaywalk
 
