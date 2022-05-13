 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Man who went on road trip to start new life ends old one   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fastball The Way (Official Video) www.fastballtheband.com
Youtube X5jlTlUTWfQ
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd ask the tow truck driver a few more questions about this. Guys with piercings and colored hair like that breaking down in Arkansas.... I dunno....
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a sad story no matter what ends up coming out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sorry to hear this. It looks like he was trying to get away from a very conservative red state so he could be himself and not worry about being killed for the way he looks/acts. Of course he was moving to another very conservative red state, but at least a blue city in one, where he could be himself. Things went bad in Arkansas somehow and he never made it. Might never be solved, but I hope it is so his family has closure of what really happened to him.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He had Huntington's disease

That's a difficult diagnosis in any case.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
😭
 
knbwhite
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: Sorry to hear this. It looks like he was trying to get away from a very conservative red state so he could be himself and not worry about being killed for the way he looks/acts. Of course he was moving to another very conservative red state, but at least a blue city in one, where he could be himself. Things went bad in Arkansas somehow and he never made it. Might never be solved, but I hope it is so his family has closure of what really happened to him.


Well, if we're going to read things into the article that aren't there, I'll speculate he was kill by gang bangers in Arkansas.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Keys on car, nothing stolen. Reads as possible impulsive suicide to me.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

