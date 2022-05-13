 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Well it is Montana
48
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd live there.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not pictured

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am, however, quite enthralled with these 360 tours.
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2708-4th-Ave-NW-Great-Falls-MT-59404/3121349_zpid/?mmlb=p,18
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a fixer-downer.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would like to have seen Montana... but I bought this house.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some distant relatives had an 'upside' house with bedrooms on the lower floor, but built on a slope, so on one side you walked in the house into the upper storey.
Way nicer than linked place.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: some distant relatives had an 'upside' house with bedrooms on the lower floor, but built on a slope, so on one side you walked in the house into the upper storey.
Way nicer than linked place.


The have phenomenal natural insulation, I'd have a house-in-a-mountain if I could. This is definitely less exciting.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be in my bunker.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a nightmare in case of fire.

Or heavy rain.
 
benelane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More comfortable but less effective bomb shelter
 
JAYoung
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There used to be a bar like that in Butte -- just an entry/vestibule above ground and you could park on its roof.
It went out of business after the Reagan era and it was no longer needed.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Billings. Great Falls is paradise.

/ Winters weren't even one Minnesota.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doomsday bowling ball, Dustbuster, and pre-dug grave.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only one bathroom? FFS.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This looks like a finished basement that's missing a house above it.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back when I lived in Wilmington DE, I knew someone who lived in a subterranean house.  He wasn't some crazy survivalist looking to survive WWIII or anything, this was just the house that provided what he wanted at a price he was willing to pay.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....


I worked in the MOR planetarium years ago - ever see a show there?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw in the Chevy Caprice, and I'm there.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAYoung: There used to be a bar like that in Butte -- just an entry/vestibule above ground and you could park on its roof.


So it was the Butte Hole?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kind of like the concept though I never lived in a house like that. I imagine heating and cooling is easier.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I looked at that first photo, I thought it was a very long toilet.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it, but I'd be wary of that "as-is" status. Who tf knows what kinda problems that weird effing thing has.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look like a blast.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be an excellent idea in an urban area so that you could actually have some green space in a very limited lot. However, I don't think Montana suffers from a lack of space, so I'm a bit confused by this. Were they inspired by Walter White's setup?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....


The museum of the rockies at MSU is a top notch facility in Bozeman. You're not looking at an Ark experience type of place. Their collection and exhibits are world class.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: I would like to have seen Montana... but I bought this house.


Hey, at least he's used to not seeing the sky.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: I like it, but I'd be wary of that "as-is" status. Who tf knows what kinda problems that weird effing thing has.


Looks like all the joints on the drywall need to be redone if not the drywall itself. Seeing some mold. The electrical is probably old and needs to be redone. The HVAC ducting is poorly done, especially in the bathroom. Also it has a tub but no shower. Meh. The hot water heater and the furnace look new but the kitchen is ancient and needs to be redone. That entryway doesn't seem to have a door of any sort meaning water gets in there every time it rains. The whole foundation probably isn't adequately sealed and depending on when this decrepit hovel was built there's probably some asbestos around.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: magneticmushroom: I like it, but I'd be wary of that "as-is" status. Who tf knows what kinda problems that weird effing thing has.

Looks like all the joints on the drywall need to be redone if not the drywall itself. Seeing some mold. The electrical is probably old and needs to be redone. The HVAC ducting is poorly done, especially in the bathroom. Also it has a tub but no shower. Meh. The hot water heater and the furnace look new but the kitchen is ancient and needs to be redone. That entryway doesn't seem to have a door of any sort meaning water gets in there every time it rains. The whole foundation probably isn't adequately sealed and depending on when this decrepit hovel was built there's probably some asbestos around.


On the plus side, it looks super-cheap to just tear it up and pour a whole new set of concrete slabs for it.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I lived in Billings. Great Falls is paradise.

/ Winters weren't even one Minnesota.


I have a friend whose brother lives in Montana. Dude wears shorts as long as it is above 10-20F (or colder). If I lived there (at least in slightly warmer months) all I would want was easy access to a night sky without light pollution.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wxboy: That seems like a nightmare in case of fire.

Or heavy rain.


Or Jehovah's Witnesses
 
falkone32
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least there's a sump pump. That's about the only nice thing to say about it.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The color palette is best-described as "60s Institutional Hospital."
 
Fulltimer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just finish the house. The Basement has already been partially finished but the flat floor that is being utilised as a roof will hold snow and as it melts will damage the sheet rock and the floor joists acting as the ceiling.

Looks like a homeowner built house and the homeowner ran out of resources before finishing.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: This looks like a finished basement that's missing a house above it.


I'm betting that the house burned down or collapsed or something, and the full basement foundation walls survived intact, and they just fudged a house into what was left due to having no insurance.

Well it is Montana after all.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The fiberglass lampshade in pic 7 would cause me to knock on their door were they closer.

I've bought some fantastic furniture from Zillow listings. It's half the reason I look - furniture porn.

I got a bucket list item from a trailer for sale on Zillow. The owner was moving to St. John and could not take 150 lbs of lovely dresser and mirror along.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Lady J: some distant relatives had an 'upside' house with bedrooms on the lower floor, but built on a slope, so on one side you walked in the house into the upper storey.
Way nicer than linked place.

The have phenomenal natural insulation, I'd have a house-in-a-mountain if I could. This is definitely less exciting.


it is a lovely house.  that side of my family are also effortlessly, beautifully, artistic.  They've got a really good eye for art, and furnishing.  And it's in a stunning setting, in the Quantock hills in Somerset.

/covet
 
id10ts
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Burt Gummer would approve.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Doomsday bowling ball, Dustbuster, and pre-dug grave.


Bathroom calendar not updated since September of 2021
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's Montana. The snow will be twenty feet higher the roof so they gave in and built the house into the ground.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

little big man: iheartscotch: I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....

I worked in the MOR planetarium years ago - ever see a show there?


I did not know that they had a planetarium. I was there primarily for the Jesusauruses (Jesusauri? Jesusaurs?).

With a picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I'll have to check it out if I ever get the chance to go back
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NINEv2: iheartscotch: I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....

The museum of the rockies at MSU is a top notch facility in Bozeman. You're not looking at an Ark experience type of place. Their collection and exhibits are world class.


I am well aware. It was a joke.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: JAYoung: There used to be a bar like that in Butte -- just an entry/vestibule above ground and you could park on its roof.

So it was the Butte Hole?


Go down and put your lips on a glass rim at the Butte Hole, or something.
 
Gough
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fulltimer: Just finish the house. The Basement has already been partially finished but the flat floor that is being utilised as a roof will hold snow and as it melts will damage the sheet rock and the floor joists acting as the ceiling.

Looks like a homeowner built house and the homeowner ran out of resources before finishing.


When I was a kid in the Upper Midwest, I heard those called Badger Houses.  There seemed to a lot of them.  What I would hear was that they'd have enough money to get the basement walls poured and build the floor for the first story.  They'd roughly finish the basement, enough to live in it, waterproof the floor above it, and build that roof over the stairs.  Some places were like that for years.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gough: Fulltimer: Just finish the house. The Basement has already been partially finished but the flat floor that is being utilised as a roof will hold snow and as it melts will damage the sheet rock and the floor joists acting as the ceiling.

Looks like a homeowner built house and the homeowner ran out of resources before finishing.

When I was a kid in the Upper Midwest, I heard those called Badger Houses.  There seemed to a lot of them.  What I would hear was that they'd have enough money to get the basement walls poured and build the floor for the first story.  They'd roughly finish the basement, enough to live in it, waterproof the floor above it, and build that roof over the stairs.  Some places were like that for years.


Yup.  This was a house that never got built.  The whole thing is falling apart, and it's nothing but a basement.  Entire thing is rotting.

Drop the price by half, and it might be worth buying.  Gut the entire thing, then build the house properly on the existing foundation.  Hell, it's not even in a decent location - still within the town limits with neighbors no more than 100ft away in any direction.

Can't comprehend paying that much for a hovel in Montana...
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: NINEv2: iheartscotch: I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....

The museum of the rockies at MSU is a top notch facility in Bozeman. You're not looking at an Ark experience type of place. Their collection and exhibits are world class.

I am well aware. It was a joke.


I was not aware, but I am now. And they're Jesus horses.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: little big man: iheartscotch: I liked Montana when I was there. The Museum of the Rockies even had an articulated Jesusaurus Rex....

I worked in the MOR planetarium years ago - ever see a show there?

I did not know that they had a planetarium. I was there primarily for the Jesusauruses (Jesusauri? Jesusaurs?).

With a picture:
[Fark user image image 425x566]

/ I'll have to check it out if I ever get the chance to go back


amazing.  that's really farking cool.

I used to the dino at the natural history museum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
