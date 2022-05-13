 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Russia to unplug Finland   (bbc.com) divider line
57
    More: News, Coal, Russia, NATO, Wind, World War II, Nuclear power, Nuclear fission, Electricity generation  
•       •       •

1698 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 9:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Finland's response:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pretty sure Finland can run on the energy created by masturbating to the PM

/reported
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Karma Chameleon: pretty sure Finland can run on the energy created by masturbating to the PM

/reported


I'm willing to help.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia is declaring war on Europe.  Putin's promising to invade Poland next.  He is not a well man.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is WW3. fark
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late, it doesn't have a flared base.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hugram: Karma Chameleon: pretty sure Finland can run on the energy created by masturbating to the PM

/reported

I'm willing to help.


What makes you think I need your help?

Unless your going to cheer me on
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin is stupid enough to open up a second military front with Finland, the Russian "military" is going to have its ass kicked in so hard their anus will fly out of their mouth.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back2Good: hugram: Karma Chameleon: pretty sure Finland can run on the energy created by masturbating to the PM

/reported

I'm willing to help.

What makes you think I need your help?

Unless your going to cheer me on


BACK! BACK! BACK!

/you calling me chicken?
//choke me daddy
///choke that chicken
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're singing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They're singing?

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I envision all the little Who's(Finns) singing while uncrating ammunition.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.reuters.com/world/erdogan-says-turkey-not-positive-finland-sweden-joining-nato-2022-05-13/

Interestingly Turkey would oppose Sweden and Finland for.....terrorism reasons?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia is declaring war on Europe.  Putin's promising to invade Poland next.  He is not a well man.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Winter War,[F 6] also known as the First Soviet-Finnish War, was a war between the Soviet Union and Finland. The war began with a Soviet invasion of Finland on 30 November 1939, three months after the outbreak of World War II, and ended three and a half months later with the Moscow Peace Treaty on 13 March 1940. Despite superior military strength, especially in tanks and aircraft, the Soviet Union suffered severe losses and initially made little headway. The League of Nations deemed the attack illegal and expelled the Soviet Union from the organisation.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like toeing the line that reads act of war....
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: If Putin is stupid enough to open up a second military front with Finland, the Russian "military" is going to have its ass kicked in so hard their anus will fly out of their mouth.


They're struggling with one front, and have already lost their best tank divisions and used up many/most of their best rockets and missiles. And the UK just signed a defence pact with Sweden and Finland and already has troops in Estonia, fifty miles away and bordering Russia.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have it on good authority that if Finland does not instantly surrender, then they are warmongers.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Russ1642: They're singing?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I envision all the little Who's(Finns) singing while uncrating ammunition.


You'd like this:

Sprite Fright - Blender Open Movie
Youtube _cMxraX_5RE
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that I'd mess with Finland if I was Russia...
 
Len Artell [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's the bet these 'payment problems' are Russia demanding they pay in rubles?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://www.reuters.com/world/erdogan-says-turkey-not-positive-finland-sweden-joining-nato-2022-05-13/

Interestingly Turkey would oppose Sweden and Finland for.....terrorism reasons?


Turkey being the terrorist in this scenario.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
citing problems with payments.

iow: They have been paid but can't access the account.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: If Putin is stupid enough to open up a second military front with Finland, the Russian "military" is going to have its ass kicked in so hard their anus will fly out of their mouth.


hill-kleerup.orgView Full Size

"Now I have been studying these reports from the front lines. You will note the plural form, lines...Only an idiot fights a war on two fronts. Only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would fight a war on twelve fronts."
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Russian energy supplier RAO Nordic


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw this on Reddit earlier.  Someone in Finland estimated they maybe get 1% of their electricity from Russia, and several Finns suggested bad towns to cut off if they needed to :)
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Russia hasn't figured out in all this time that the arrangement has been for the Finns' convenience, not theirs...?
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is WW3. fark


It isn't until the missiles start flying everywhere.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Russian energy supplier RAO Nordic says it will suspend deliveries of electricity to Finland from Saturday, citing problems with payments.
The company said it had not been paid for previous deliveries.

sure-jan.jpg
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: waxbeans: This is WW3. fark

It isn't until the missiles start flying everywhere.


There was missiles in ww2?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: https://www.reuters.com/world/erdogan-says-turkey-not-positive-finland-sweden-joining-nato-2022-05-13/

Interestingly Turkey would oppose Sweden and Finland for.....terrorism reasons?


Sweden and Finland support the Kurdistan Workers Party, which Turkey doesn't like (and in fairness, both the US and the EU as well). This is just Erdogan using NATO as leverage to force them into line.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just mention the name "Simo Häyhä" to Russians. It has much the same effect as mentioning "Nathan Bedford Forrest" to various Union brigadier generals.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sporkabob: Russ1642: They're singing?

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I envision all the little Who's(Finns) singing while uncrating ammunemoition.


FTFY.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is WW3. fark


It sounds like it's the expected consequences of Western sanctions blocking payments to Russia. They're not going to deliver electricity or gas for free. Let's hope that the loss of revenue hurts them more than the lost electricity hurts Finland.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: This is WW3. fark


As Einstein put it, I know not with what weapons WW3 will be fought with. But WW4 will be fought with sticks and stones.

We're not at WW3 yet and I suspect there is a window with Putin's name on it if we get there. Nuclear war would be bad for business.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: bluorangefyre: waxbeans: This is WW3. fark

It isn't until the missiles start flying everywhere.

There was missiles in ww2?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V2_rocket
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nirbo: choke me daddy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trocadero: waxbeans: bluorangefyre: waxbeans: This is WW3. fark

It isn't until the missiles start flying everywhere.

There was missiles in ww2?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/V2_rocket


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NATO, dammit!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA:
Russian energy supplier RAO Nordic says it will suspend deliveries of electricity to Finland from Saturday, citing problems with payments.

Translation from Russian:  The Finns tried to pay in roubles.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: If Putin is stupid enough to open up a second military front with Finland, the Russian "military" is going to have its ass kicked in so hard their anus will fly out of their mouth.

[hill-kleerup.org image 850x559]
"Now I have been studying these reports from the front lines. You will note the plural form, lines...Only an idiot fights a war on two fronts. Only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would fight a war on twelve fronts."


Which made this scene so satisfying to watch.. imagine if the same happens to Putin.

Babylon 5 Londo sets a trap for Refa
Youtube Zly_tL5mMc8
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Len Artell: What's the bet these 'payment problems' are Russia demanding they pay in rubles?


That, and Finland has decided to join NATO.  2 + 2 = Russia hissy fit.

Next up: Russia threatening to nuke Finland if they don't pay off their account using Rubles (after already paying using agreed currency) and sign over their country to Russia as a vassal State.

I'm nearly to the point of preferring to just be nuked than have to listen to another hollow threat.
 
Lish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Before the Revolution, Finland was part of Russia, and since WWII the USSR/Russia has expected them to play nice with them. Likely Putin sees Finland the way he does Ukraine, as a part of the Russian empire to be reclaimed. Good luck with that.

Why didn't the USSR Annex Finland (Short Animated Documentary)
Youtube N6aOk0SiHgI
 
BurghDude
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: The Winter War,[F 6] also known as the First Soviet-Finnish War, was a war between the Soviet Union and Finland. The war began with a Soviet invasion of Finland on 30 November 1939, three months after the outbreak of World War II, and ended three and a half months later with the Moscow Peace Treaty on 13 March 1940. Despite superior military strength, especially in tanks and aircraft, the Soviet Union suffered severe losses and initially made little headway. The League of Nations deemed the attack illegal and expelled the Soviet Union from the organisation.


I confess that I don't have a great grasp of history, particularly for areas outside of the USA where I live, but I fell down the Wikipedia rabbit hole last night reading about The Winter War.  Holy crap, just do a find-and-replace of "Finland" with "Ukraine" and it could describe the events of the past couple of months, right down to the Russian false flag operation of shelling their own troops to generate a casus belli.

The russians really haven't changed much, have they?
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Given how far the leader of Turkey has his head so far up Putin's arse, I seriously doubt Finland will be accepted into NATO.

A joke I read recently: President Erdoğan has his head so far up Putin's arse that when he burps Putin says, "Excuse me."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Remember how we were assured that global trade would end all wars and deliver us a utopia?

/oh sorry, it wasn't specifically utopia. it was 'everything that a utopia requires'
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia is declaring war on Europe.  Putin's promising to invade Poland next.  He is not a well man.


His military is in shambles already. He ain't declaring war on anyone.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: If Putin is stupid enough to open up a second military front with Finland, the Russian "military" is going to have its ass kicked in so hard their anus will fly out of their mouth.

[hill-kleerup.org image 850x559]
"Now I have been studying these reports from the front lines. You will note the plural form, lines...Only an idiot fights a war on two fronts. Only the heir to the throne of the kingdom of idiots would fight a war on twelve fronts."


"We're returning to the old ways, and Polonium was always the instrument of choice in the Soviet Union."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: Given how far the leader of Turkey has his head so far up Putin's arse, I seriously doubt Finland will be accepted into NATO.

A joke I read recently: President Erdoğan has his head so far up Putin's arse that when he burps Putin says, "Excuse me."


what's the process for yeeting a nation *out* of nato? ok i'll google it.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Remember how we were assured that global trade would end all wars and deliver us a utopia?

/oh sorry, it wasn't specifically utopia. it was 'everything that a utopia requires'


Utopia, dystopia.  We definitely got an -opia out of it.
 
