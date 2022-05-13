 Skip to content
(Fark)   Art Contest: Animals with hats. Big hats, small hats, stylish hats, and even pancake hats. All media. New or old   (fark.com) divider line
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cat like creature with a hat. Playing around with a digital pencil in Clip Studio Paint.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
katod [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/pencil and photoshop circa 2003
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My wife (girlfriend at the time) crocheted a hat for her cat with some scrap yarn.  She was too confused to approve or disapprove.
 
