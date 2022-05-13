 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   My rented Maserati does 185, I zoomed down the Spanish Steps so now I can't drive   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Rome, city's Spanish Steps, Audrey Hepburn, English-language films, Gregory Peck, fancy sports car, Italy, unnamed 37-year-old Saudi national  
•       •       •

435 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 7:30 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not as bad as the idiots who destroy 100K year old rock formations in US deserts, but jeez. he needs a few years in prison
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have every confidence the Saudi government will hold this man accountable for his actions.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: not as bad as the idiots who destroy 100K year old rock formations in US deserts, but jeez. he needs a few years in prison


Eh.  Those chucklefarks that knocked over the hoodoo, laughing as they did, deserve the jail time and fines they got, plus the felony convictions.

This chucklefark deserves jail time and fines, plus a felony conviction and after release being declared persona-non-grata.
 
hubcity
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I note they reference the movie "Roman Holiday" in which someone...drives down the Spanish Steps.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And Saudi Arabia says that women can't drive...

/fark Saudi Arabia, seriously
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He's cool...
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's a scene in one of the Daniel Craig - James Bond films where he drives down some steps haha. It was in a DB9 I think, in the car chase scene with that wrestler guy behind him in an R8 I think, after he bails out of the scary bad guy club meeting but before he meets up with hotpants.
 
guinsu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never heard anything good about Saudi men from a friend who was in the military on a lot of joint  (non combat) operations. They all act like entitled princes. Guess that's who gets into the officer ranks
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Buon viaggio! (idiota)
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Saudi?
Cut hos balls off. I think that's the official Sharia punishment for that sort of thing.
No need to get out the bomesaw.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TWX: Pats_Cloth_Coat: not as bad as the idiots who destroy 100K year old rock formations in US deserts, but jeez. he needs a few years in prison

Eh.  Those chucklefarks that knocked over the hoodoo, laughing as they did, deserve the jail time and fines they got, plus the felony convictions.

This chucklefark deserves jail time and fines, plus a felony conviction and after release being declared persona-non-grata.

...persona non grata


Sorry- I don't speak Italian.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is he part of the Self Preservation Society?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's perfectly normal behaviour for a Saudi driver.
 
knbwhite
‘’ less than a minute ago  

guinsu: Never heard anything good about Saudi men from a friend who was in the military on a lot of joint  (non combat) operations. They all act like entitled princes. Guess that's who gets into the officer ranks


I had a buddy that worked in KSA. He had a coworker that bought in to all the propaganda. The guy told my buddy that he should learn Arabic so that when the Arabs took over the world he would be treated better. Not sure how it ever turned out.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.