(CNN)   Patients charged hundreds of dollars to get COVID drugs already paid for by taxpayers. Insurance companies, doctors and hospitals: Oh, we're not charging you for the drug, that's just an administrative fee. Ain't America great?   (cnn.com) divider line
15
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they do. This hospital charged a mother $39.95 for the privilege of holding her own newborn baby. In addition to the already astronomical cost of giving birth in a hospital.

For profit healthcare. Is there anything it can't destroy?
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This country will destroy everything.  Don't worry, we're on the fast track.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have to keep voting Republican, otherwise the healthcare industry will punish us even more.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTF?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Well they gave her a break on the 79 C-sections
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Welcome to Obamacare fall out. Give everyone insurance and watch the providers price gouge.
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the government wants the administration of a IV drug, and monitoring, to be free, they can always set the price and write the check.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

According to the hospital that charge is for having to bring in a second nurse to assist with the delivery.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/doula-explains-why-hospital-charged-parents-39-to-hold-newborn-baby-in-viral-post/
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's really too bad our entire medical system didn't collapse and the entirety of the grifters and profiteers didn't have their skulls stacked up outside the city walls as they went up around American cities.

But nobody ever tries MY apocalypses.  It's always some half-arsed BS where the money keeps rolling in.

Pro tip: medical staff are making ridiculous amounts of money now.  Their pay went up about the same percentage as your gas prices.

My degrees in physics aren't going to up my pay for shiat. Might as well break out my associates degree in history or the other one in art.  At least they're good for toilet paper when the end comes.
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Welcome to Obamacare fall out. Give everyone insurance and watch the providers price gouge.


Good one, MTG.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hospitals have encouraged immediate skin-to-skin after vaginal deliveries longer than they have offered it after C-sections. Doing it while the mother lies cut open on the operating table requires an extra labor and delivery nurse on hand to ensure the immobilized and often drugged-up patient doesn't accidentally drop the baby onto the floor or smother him or her among the surgical drapes. It sounds silly, perhaps, but it's a valid precaution.

The point of the extra nurse in the room is to help the parents perform this bonding act in a situation wherein it would normally never be allowed. Remember, this is the operating room: a sterile zone for performing surgery. Skin-to-skin under anesthesia is pretty groundbreaking
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The idea of America is great. It's people that suck.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also US: Walk into any drugstore, go to the pharmacy, show your health-insurance card and they'll give you a bunch of free COVID home tests for free.  Eight, I think?  Because the Biden administration has required insurance companies to either pay for them or reimburse you for them.

But... walking into the drugstore there will be a big friendly sign on the door stating that COVID home tests are available at the front counter.  Probably $13 for a box of two.  Because the Biden administration didn't require insurance companies or drugstores to tell you that you could get them for free.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

According to the hospital that charge is for having to bring in a second nurse to assist with the delivery.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/doula-explains-why-hospital-charged-parents-39-to-hold-newborn-baby-in-viral-post/


Good catch, and good information.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
13 posts in, and everything is this administration's fault.  Oh, and Obama's as well.  obviously.
 
