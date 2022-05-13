 Skip to content
(Baltimore Sun)   Is a house really vacant if a dead body is inside?   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, not a soul was inside...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you knock on the door and no one can hear it, is it really occupied?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, this will come in handy when Halloween time rolls around.
 
bud jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
better than vacant - haunted
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: If you knock on the door and no one can hear it, is it really occupied?


Look buddy, we warned you about pulling that crap in the public restrooms.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is this the movie where they dragged the body around and had a party?
 
axeeugene
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ask Mrs. Bates.
 
