(AP News)   Hinds continues to be asses about "I Need a New Butt"   (apnews.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The board said "I Need a New Butt!" showed inappropriate activities such as an adult painting on a child's exposed bottom, an activity that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect, the board wrote.

Oh please. So would "Hansel and Gretel". And if you really want to play that game the Bible says several things that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect and the police too. It's a f*cking story, not real life you morans.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a new butt.
One with out a crack.
One that won't fart too loud
Or make a stink

Apologies, Weird Al.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The board said "I Need a New Butt!" showed inappropriate activities such as an adult painting on a child's exposed bottom, an activity that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect, the board wrote.

Oh please. So would "Hansel and Gretel". And if you really want to play that game the Bible says several things that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect and the police too. It's a f*cking story, not real life you morans.


It's bizarre that they then used "Captain Underpants" as a similar taboo work.

"Captain Underpants" is a long-running show on Nickelodeon as well, not to mention the full-length movie - are they honestly claiming that watching either the series or the movie, and referring to it in any way, would somehow justify a DHS visit for child abuse or neglect?

FFS.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. It's like if Karen's and snowflakes got together in some fusion and formed the ultimate hyper reactive biatch to ever walk the earth.

Or maybe they just don't like it because it's the same thing the kids they rape say after they're done.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I imagine they're just recovering from their last encounter with literacy

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh my god, honey, why didn't you tell me the bad man was doing things to you??"
"Because the teacher got in trouble for reading a book about butts at school, so I thought we should never talk about butts."
"But sweetie, that's different...."
"That's not what the man said..."

Yeah. You people have no idea, do you.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carla Ulbrich--What If Your Butt Was Gone?
Youtube HEaXkiCDhd8


https://carlaulbrich.bandcamp.com/album/sick-humor
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want a new butt
One that won't make me thick
One that won't make me crush my cart
Or make me look pea-green sick
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why teachers need strong unions.

When your career can be torched by a tiny handful of people, leaving you with entire counties, or even states, where you are unemployable in the field you have trained for, over stupid shiat like this then you either need monumental CEO style golden parachutes or contracts that give you job security in the face of assholes like this board.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hinds County School Board (stock photo)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: I imagine they're just recovering from their last encounter with literacy

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x305]


The adult version is called "in loco parentis."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: The board said "I Need a New Butt!" showed inappropriate activities such as an adult painting on a child's exposed bottom, an activity that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect, the board wrote.

Oh please. So would "Hansel and Gretel". And if you really want to play that game the Bible says several things that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect and the police too. It's a f*cking story, not real life you morans.


The board had a thing for this teacher.  The book was just an excuse.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I've read that book to my kids. They thought it was hilarious.

Conservatives don't get humor.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: The Hinds County School Board (stock photo)
[Fark user image 425x239]


Funny...they don't look like Southern Baptists?

/Why yes, I am from Mississippi
//My state is still mostly half-arse backwards
///Friday the 13th Slashies!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snort: Billy Liar: I imagine they're just recovering from their last encounter with literacy

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x305]

The adult version is called "in loco parentis."

celticjlp.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: The board said "I Need a New Butt!" showed inappropriate activities such as an adult painting on a child's exposed bottom, an activity that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect, the board wrote.

Oh please. So would "Hansel and Gretel". And if you really want to play that game the Bible says several things that would require a report to the state Department of Human Services for child abuse or neglect and the police too. It's a f*cking story, not real life you morans.

The board had a thing for this teacher.  The book was just an excuse.


Well, yeah. We're gonna see a lot of this, especially with older teachers who insist on actually teaching...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
While Price was appealing, Superintendent Delesicia Martin called the book "inappropriate" because it showed "private areas of the body."

Jesus, how do you function in society when you've clearly lost the use of your hands because they're permanently clutching your pearls.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Obligatory:
Little Girl Performs Hilarious Self-Written Song Entitled "I Wonder What's Inside Your Butthole"
Youtube 5_1KHj87XrQ
 
guinsu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Snort: Billy Liar: I imagine they're just recovering from their last encounter with literacy

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x305]

The adult version is called "in loco parentis."

[celticjlp.files.wordpress.com image 480x339]


I have no idea what book that is but at some point in my childhood I did love it
 
Snort
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Snort: Billy Liar: I imagine they're just recovering from their last encounter with literacy

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x305]

The adult version is called "in loco parentis."

[celticjlp.files.wordpress.com image 480x339]


And now you know how I chose my username.

My kids are out of college now.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
These pearl clutchers would probably like this better:

Denmark launches children's TV show about man with giant penis

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


/It does however not appear to be detachable
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.