(Local 12 Cincinnati)   When babysitting infants, you expect napping, potty accidents, and empty bottles. But not from the babysitter   (local12.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Infant, Donna Muthert, DELHI TOWNSHIP, Babysitting, fire department, Muthert's Wilderness Trail, Childcare, Distilled beverage  
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, she's smoking hot.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Infants don't have potty accidents, they just shiat and piss themselves
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, now that I clicked the link, 15 mo olds aren't infants
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the kid was sleeping too, where's the problem?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Infants don't have potty accidents, they just shiat and piss themselves


Was going to post exactly this, but I realize that "infant" can be a bit ambiguous.

I'd like to propose two rules.

1. The cut-off for stating the age of your child in months is hereby 24 months.
2. Children can be referred to as 'infants' only if their age can be stated in months.

I suppose, in rare cases, some <=24 month old infants have managed to learn how to use the potty, but clearly they are outliers.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was the worst babysitter. In fact, on his deathbed my father told me I had forever farked up his real son by showing him RoboCop when he was six.

I didn't suggest it, but he was hooked on that movie, amd the video game, and the sequels.

Really he turned out fine, my pos father was just am ass.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The newscaster bears a passing resemblance to my wife, Morgan Fairchild.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"1.75 liter" That's .46 gallon, or 60 shots!  (according to the first duckduckgo results).  Or 60 Smirnoff bottles.

"Donna Muthert, 65" She's made it this far, I'm not gonna judge her.  But I find 65 hard to believe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I was the worst babysitter. In fact, on his deathbed my father told me I had forever farked up his real son by showing him RoboCop when he was six.

I didn't suggest it, but he was hooked on that movie, amd the video game, and the sequels.

Really he turned out fine, my pos father was just am ass.


Cheers!
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What's her Fark handle??
/Really? I was the first to ask
// y'all are slow
///cuz threes
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: "1.75 liter" That's .46 gallon, or 60 shots!  (according to the first duckduckgo results).  Or 60 Smirnoff bottles.

"Donna Muthert, 65" She's made it this far, I'm not gonna judge her.  But I find 65 hard to believe.


I do, I saw her mugshot.


/See this is what RTFA gives you....now excuse, me. I need to drink heavily to forget everything about the article.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Damn, she's smoking hot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Eye Bleach  *STAT*
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I was the worst babysitter. In fact, on his deathbed my father told me I had forever farked up his real son by showing him RoboCop when he was six.

I didn't suggest it, but he was hooked on that movie, amd the video game, and the sequels.

Really he turned out fine, my pos father was just am ass.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I was the worst babysitter. In fact, on his deathbed my father told me I had forever farked up his real son by showing him RoboCop when he was six.

I didn't suggest it, but he was hooked on that movie, amd the video game, and the sequels.

Really he turned out fine, my pos father was just am ass.


Who showed RoboCop to who now?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Russ1642: NathanAllen: I was the worst babysitter. In fact, on his deathbed my father told me I had forever farked up his real son by showing him RoboCop when he was six.

I didn't suggest it, but he was hooked on that movie, amd the video game, and the sequels.

Really he turned out fine, my pos father was just am ass.

Who showed RoboCop to who now?


He's having a hard time typing, one handed
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: chitownmike: Infants don't have potty accidents, they just shiat and piss themselves

Was going to post exactly this, but I realize that "infant" can be a bit ambiguous.

I'd like to propose two rules.

1. The cut-off for stating the age of your child in months is hereby 24 months.
2. Children can be referred to as 'infants' only if their age can be stated in months.

I suppose, in rare cases, some <=24 month old infants have managed to learn how to use the potty, but clearly they are outliers.


The word "infant" comes from a Latin word meaning "unable to speak". I'd go with a younger cutoff.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A judge ordered Muthert held on $25,000 bond. She can post 10 percent to get out of jail but must stay away from alcohol and children.

Does that mean if she posts the full 25 grand, she can get close to alcohol and children?
 
