(Twitter)   Snoop Dogg to the rescue   (twitter.com)
32
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Click through to read the full conversation.  It's only a couple more tweets :)

Rename it Fo Twizzle?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would 100% support that and even buy the stock.

Make it happen.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would 100% support that and even buy the stock.

Make it happen.


Same!

https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhenSnoopBuysTwitter?src=hashtag_click
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the funniest things I've read in awhile - and it's only a few tweets.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOOOoOL oh please oh please
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tonight's the night I get in some shiat (Yeah)
Deep cover, on the incognito tip
Yeah, and you don't stop
'Cause it's 1-8-7 on a undercover cop'
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please, proceed.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC.

farking A-Team right here
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snoop is a farking national treasure. He even played the part of the CPU in the Storybots about how computers work and constantly complained about having to display cat pictures.

/ Yes, yes I do have a six year old
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Click through to read the full conversation.  It's only a couple more tweets :)

Rename it Fo Twizzle?


Fo shizzle!
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell has he been smoking?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has Snoop been tweetin' on gin and juice again?

/please proceed
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: What the hell has he been smoking?


You really don't know? This needs to be explained to you?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank Dog for Snoop!  I had to look up ponytail guy from CNBC, turns out he was a linebacker for The Bears.
May I also suggest with Tommy Chong you offer an olive branch to Cheech, damn it would be like achieving world peace to see that in my lifetime.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeeeeeeeah, like anyone in Snoop's circle will remember their own login or password.
'I think it's "dude".'
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pleezebeleeveit
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laid back.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: What the hell has he been smoking?


s.yimg.comView Full Size

"More".
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, Fark, Snoop is a crypto bro and NFT enthusiast, so you're legally obligated to hate him

/I don't make the rules
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: Sorry, Fark, Snoop is a crypto bro and NFT enthusiast, so you're legally obligated to hate him

/I don't make the rules


We don't follow the rules.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: SMB2811: What the hell has he been smoking?

You really don't know? This needs to be explained to you?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alltim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

half his size and owning him over and over again.
 
alltim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wrong Thread. Awesome, but wrong thread.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
DOO EET. DOO EET NAO.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

alltim: [pbs.twimg.com image 488x680]
half his size and owning him over and over again.


She is, most assuredly, going to be missed.

/end derailment
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SMB2811: The Exit Stencilist: SMB2811: What the hell has he been smoking?

You really don't know? This needs to be explained to you?

[Fark user image 400x266]


Well he's been smoking a soothing organic herbal blend comprised of incense with some nice floral undertones and a heady taste of oregano.

Just kidding, it's pot. Marijuana. The Devil's Lettuce. Jazz Cabbage. Also known as "Becky, no!" in some places.*

*ok, I made up that last part
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: SMB2811: The Exit Stencilist: SMB2811: What the hell has he been smoking?

You really don't know? This needs to be explained to you?

[Fark user image 400x266]

Well he's been smoking a soothing organic herbal blend comprised of incense with some nice floral undertones and a heady taste of oregano.

Just kidding, it's pot. Marijuana. The Devil's Lettuce. Jazz Cabbage. Also known as "Becky, no!" in some places.*

*ok, I made up that last part


The State Smell of the District of Columbia. The National Plant of Jamaica. The Official Smokescreen of the Grateful Dead.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He he using a monkeyfeather monkey for an avatar?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why does Snoop Dogg carry an umbrella?
For drizzle.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.