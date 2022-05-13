 Skip to content
(CNN) Jen Psaki has officially surrendered the briefing room to Steve Doocy (cnn.com)
    President of the United States, White House, White House briefing room, successor Jean-Pierre, MSNBC, Fox Broadcasting Company, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
More like,

Steve Douchey gets new dominatrix to humiliate him.


because, really, how hard is it to make douchey look stupid?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I, for one, welcome out new Black, Gay woman of power who will scare the f*ck out of Fox News and spit hot fire.

Bring it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're going to miss you, Peppermint Psaki. So long and thanks for all the facts.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: I, for one, welcome out new Black, Gay woman of power who will scare the f*ck out of Fox News and spit hot fire.



It's hard to decide which aspect I like most about this:

* How triggered and angry the racists homophobic, misogynistic GQP troglodytes will feel about her
* How confuse they will be on how to attack her without admitting they are all of those things
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too soon, GOAT Press Secretary. Go out and make some bank. You deserve it.
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half


How many Scaramuccis is that?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: More like,

Steve Douchey gets new dominatrix to humiliate him.


because, really, how hard is it to make douchey look stupid?


...not your personal erotica site!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half


And presumably didn't once lie about the size of an inauguration crowd.

And yes, there were worse lies, but that really set the tone.

/though fact checkers remained equally busy as they disputed whether a statement like "the president spoke for 15 or so minutes" was really truthful when in actual fact it was 17 minutes and 3 seconds.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half

How many Scaramuccis is that?


6 Rhode islands
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Intelligent, highly competent, well spoken and smoking hot. God speed dream woman. God speed!
 
Coach McGirk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Coach McGirk: OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half

How many Scaramuccis is that?

6 Rhode islands


That's terrible.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it Steve's spawn, Peter, that Jen owned on a regular basis?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just happy to have a press secretary that didn't belittle reporters for asking good questions.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BEST SUCCESSOR IN THE WHOLE WORLD

OMG I'm going to watch every briefing from now on.  I hope she just murders the cons.  This is the best FU ever.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: NewportBarGuy: I, for one, welcome out new Black, Gay woman of power who will scare the f*ck out of Fox News and spit hot fire.


It's hard to decide which aspect I like most about this:

* How triggered and angry the racists homophobic, misogynistic GQP troglodytes will feel about her
* How confuse they will be on how to attack her without admitting they are all of those things


From what I hear, they're no longer keeping the quiet parts quiet on Fox.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
more people will see that here than on CNN.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Intelligent, highly competent, well spoken and smoking hot. God speed dream woman. God speed!


But she lacked the casino-skank quality that TFG's brought to the public. You felt like.you could have six-pack...or two of Keystone Light with them.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I, for one, welcome out new Black, Gay woman of power who will scare the f*ck out of Fox News and spit hot fire.

Bring it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coach McGirk: OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half

How many Scaramuccis is that?


At least 20
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half


That is because Trump talked directly to the press, often while standing in front of Marine One.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I, for one, welcome out new Black, Gay woman of power who will scare the f*ck out of Fox News and spit hot fire.

Bring it.


Fark user image
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Questioning what the President does is literally fascism.  What an asshole.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half


Yes, and I'm trying to assemble the full gif of Just Psaki ... I hope to have it finished by this coming Sunday.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half


Great.  How many Q&As has the actual President held?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half

That is because Trump talked directly to the press, often while standing in front of Marine One.


No. I know from the periodic uproar that it has been x days since Biden did a press conference, that only press briefings in the white house standing at a podium count as press conferences.
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Early Picture of Jen and Doocy (from wonkette.com)
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FLMountainMan: OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half

Great.  How many Q&As has the actual President held?


Is that his job?
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Trump level shiat they are pulling here. "Many experts"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I really wish she had stayed at least until Biden's term ended. Smoking hot, intelligent, well-spoken redhead that kept the doofuses in line.

She will absolutely be missed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
American press briefings are a joke anyway. They never reveal anything and the questions are either moronic and ignored or if they are good questions just deflected. A total waste of time for everyone involved.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

https://twitter.com/pdoocy/status/1525185140485406722?s=20&t=iAC55d5EP0ucBr6cR_5BWw

Was looking the guy up thought his name was Peter. Would have never guessed their height difference
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

CzarChasm: I really wish she had stayed at least until Biden's term ended. Smoking hot, intelligent, well-spoken redhead that kept the doofuses in line.

She will absolutely be missed.


I'm going to miss jerking it to press conferences too
 
dkimball
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quantum_csc
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chitownmike: CzarChasm: I really wish she had stayed at least until Biden's term ended. Smoking hot, intelligent, well-spoken redhead that kept the doofuses in line.

She will absolutely be missed.

I'm going to miss jerking it to press conferences too


I don't know, if that picture in the article is of the new press secretary she has a serious cuteness thing going on.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: OldRod: Saw on Twitter that Psaki held 224 press briefings in her tenure... more than all of Trump's press secretaries combined.  And she did it in less than a year-and-a-half

Great.  How many Q&As has the actual President held?


So far, 8 solo press briefings where he took reporters questions
https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/statistics/data/presidential-news-conferences

While TFG might've done more, Biden isn't spewing BS and lies with every farking breath

Frankly, I don't care how often Biden takes press conferences, I'm happy enough seeing him handle important domestic and international issues like a grown ass, capable leader and not a ranting man-child
 
kb7rky
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
https://twitter.com/pdoocy/status/1525185140485406722?s=20&t=iAC55d5EP0ucBr6cR_5BWw

Was looking the guy up thought his name was Peter. Would have never guessed their height difference


SHE'S POCKET-SIZE??

And full of piss and vinegar.

She will be missed.

/she, Rashida, Ilhan, and AOC are my current crushes in this administration ;)
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wond

NewportBarGuy: I, for one, welcome out new Black, Gay woman of power who will scare the f*ck out of Fox News and spit hot fire.

Bring it.


The position has been a professional punching bag since forever, but fark, this one's a straight up lightning rod.

She should keep the goons occupied for weeks.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kb7rky: WillofJ2: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
https://twitter.com/pdoocy/status/1525185140485406722?s=20&t=iAC55d5EP0ucBr6cR_5BWw

Was looking the guy up thought his name was Peter. Would have never guessed their height difference

SHE'S POCKET-SIZE??

And full of piss and vinegar.

She will be missed.

/she, Rashida, Ilhan, and AOC are my current crushes in this administration ;)


Katie Porter.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kb7rky: she, Rashida, Ilhan, and AOC are my current crushes in this administration


Unless you're a blood relative, you're probably out of the running.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chitownmike: SpectroBoy: More like,

Steve Douchey gets new dominatrix to humiliate him.


because, really, how hard is it to make douchey look stupid?

...not your personal erotica site!


You are not my supervisor.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

noitsnot: BEST SUCCESSOR IN THE WHOLE WORLD

OMG I'm going to watch every briefing from now on.  I hope she just murders the cons.  This is the best FU ever.


I've seen Karine on a number of shows and I think she's going to be terrific in the new job, despite enormous shoes to step into. She's also absolutely adorable as well.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
lollin at all yall down bad ITT
 
kb7rky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: kb7rky: she, Rashida, Ilhan, and AOC are my current crushes in this administration

Unless you're a blood relative, you're probably out of the running.


You just hush.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Jen Psaki?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x1133]
https://twitter.com/pdoocy/status/1525185140485406722?s=20&t=iAC55d5EP0ucBr6cR_5BWw

Was looking the guy up thought his name was Peter. Would have never guessed their height difference


lol it's all a work
 
kb7rky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Katie Porter


I'll concede that ;) She's pretty awesome, too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MSBFDffpm: Jen Psaki?

[Fark user image FistAngryGod  498x306]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: kb7rky: she, Rashida, Ilhan, and AOC are my current crushes in this administration

Unless you're a blood relative, you're probably out of the running.


That was cold, Bro!
 
Hobo as a nerd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: kb7rky: she, Rashida, Ilhan, and AOC are my current crushes in this administration

Unless you're a blood relative, you're probably out of the running.


You mean like TFGs blood relative/mistress/underage victim who worked in the white house?
 
