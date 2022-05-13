 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Because they're morons, Liz. Stupid morons   (cnn.com) divider line
45
    More: Murica, Vaccination, Vaccine, first booster shot, professor of health care policy, Health care, older account, older people, Public health  
•       •       •

2415 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 May 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
65 and double tapped.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been doing the ordering and managing of the flu vaccine for Veterans in SE New England for a while now...

There's just a certain percentage of people, a high percentage, who just don't give a f*ck and won't do it even if it's free.

We just have to accept that.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The CDC has garbled the messaging on a lot of things but vaccines and boosters have been pretty consistently hailed as life-saving.  I don't buy this finger-pointing at all.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
39 and double boosted. Fark you idiots.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 65 and double tapped.


Leave subby's mom out of this.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was a good number of people who whined that COVID was a scare tactic hoax and the vaccine has horrible side effects. They were lucky enough to live through their stupidity which just reinforced it.
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I found out yesterday from my 78 year old dad that my 73 year old stepmother just tested positive for COVID. Bad cold symptoms, headache and cough for now. My dad is feeling fine so far and tested negative (fingers crossed it stays that way). He got his second booster a month ago but she has not gotten her second booster for some reason.

He's healthy for his age, slim, and active (played golf for years, plays pickleball regularly now) so I'm hoping he stays unaffected.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: The CDC has garbled the messaging on a lot of things but vaccines and boosters have been pretty consistently hailed as life-saving.  I don't buy this finger-pointing at all.


Yeah they boned it with masks, but messaging on vaccination has been consistent throughout.  Some people had nasty reactions to the first round of shots, perhaps they're the ones holding out on boosters.  I need to get my 4th shot in a couple weeks.  They only make me a little drowsy so no excuses here.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm 50ish, have my basic two shots plus one booster, and I'll get the second booster as soon as it's available to me.

I don't want little clots damaging my organs.  I have very few organs I'd be content to risk damaging when those risks can easily be drastically reduced.

And that's just ME.  In addition to not being a moron, I'm not without empathy, so I'm also doing this to drastically reduce the odds of hurting people I come into contact with.

If you refuse vaccination without a valid medical reason, you should be put down for the general improvement of society.
 
Bslim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
EXCEPTIONALISM!!

'MURRIIIIIIIIIIIIICAAAAA

Let them all die.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.


And, there's a bunch of sarcasm there.  I am glad to keep away from people after an exposure.  I just wish people had done the right thing earlier (like I am doing now by quarantining) and we might not have been in this place over 2 years later
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.


There are plenty of places who will boost you.  Just tell them you have a comorbidty, they don't check or care.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.


You can still get it. Nobody checks eligibility and there's plenty to go around. Get your 2nd booster.
 
Muta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just got my second booster an hour and a half ago.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Got my three, and going for a forth in a couple weeks.

My 5G signal is awesome.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: If you refuse vaccination without a valid medical reason, you should be put down for the general improvement of society.


It would be preferable to put down people who think like you.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.


Stay home and drink beer in the sunshine.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Could it be that a lot of these idiots are anti-vaxxers, who have listened to the lies for years?

Nah...couldn't be that...
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
80 year old FIL, Republican, didn't get boosted. Got Covid.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.

You can still get it. Nobody checks eligibility and there's plenty to go around. Get your 2nd booster.


I thought the only comorbidity for under 50 was immunocompromised?


I'll ask my doc what he thinks.  When I got my initial booster he basically told me "just go to CVS and tell them you have diabetes".
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
55 and double boosted, so is Mrs. Beerguy.

We have so many nanites in our veins, Bill Gates can probably track us from his smart watch.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

theteacher: 80 year old FIL, Republican, didn't get boosted. Got Covid.


Inheritance?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

proteus_b: Unsung_Hero: If you refuse vaccination without a valid medical reason, you should be put down for the general improvement of society.

It would be preferable to put down people who think like you.


Piss off, plague rat.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: lordjupiter: The CDC has garbled the messaging on a lot of things but vaccines and boosters have been pretty consistently hailed as life-saving.  I don't buy this finger-pointing at all.

Yeah they boned it with masks, but messaging on vaccination has been consistent throughout.  Some people had nasty reactions to the first round of shots, perhaps they're the ones holding out on boosters.  I need to get my 4th shot in a couple weeks.  They only make me a little drowsy so no excuses here.


People have given up.  That's the problem.  "Omicron is less severe" plus "get back to normal" images all over the place and just pandemic fatigue combine to increase risk tolerance.

The "new normal" is vigilance in personal risk management and fark everyone else.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Flushing It All Away: IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.

You can still get it. Nobody checks eligibility and there's plenty to go around. Get your 2nd booster.

I thought the only comorbidity for under 50 was immunocompromised?


I'll ask my doc what he thinks.  When I got my initial booster he basically told me "just go to CVS and tell them you have diabetes".


And well, I sort of have diabetes I guess.  Really borderline type 2.  My docs not a quack or anything.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: 39 and double boosted. Fark you idiots.


I was told you couldn't get a 2nd booster unless you were 50+.  I'd get one right now but I'd have to wait a buncha years...
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
64.  Getting my second booster in a couple of hours.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Flushing It All Away: IRestoreFurniture: Boosted but not eligible for 2nd.


Which is fun, because I just won myself a 5 day vacation from work. One of my co workers has covid and I was working near him and interacting with him on Tuesday.  The health office determined that ordinarily I'd be OK to come back to work because I was masked (he wasn't wearing a mask) and vaccinated and boosted but since my booster is more than 5 months old I have to stay home and come back with a negative PCR.


Kinda sucks that it's on a weekend.

You can still get it. Nobody checks eligibility and there's plenty to go around. Get your 2nd booster.

I thought the only comorbidity for under 50 was immunocompromised?


I'll ask my doc what he thinks.  When I got my initial booster he basically told me "just go to CVS and tell them you have diabetes".


Technically, you're right, but hell, CVS doesn't even ask. You just schedule it like any other vaccine.

There's plenty to go around, so get it when you can.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: Flushing It All Away: 39 and double boosted. Fark you idiots.

I was told you couldn't get a 2nd booster unless you were 50+.  I'd get one right now but I'd have to wait a buncha years...


Yes, I think that's the specific guidelines, but again, nobody checks and it doesn't even ask you when you schedule it.

If there was a shortage of vaccines, I'd say keep it honest, but when there's more vaccines than arms? Go for it. No harm in my mind.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
41 and was signed up for a fluvid vaccine trial with a Moderna product.  6 months past my booster and they call me to get me scheduled, run through the screening questions .  .  . and I got the boot from the study as the youngest of the twin equations had flu-a two weekends ago and I was symptomatic as well.

Now I might just find a way to get my second booster when the twin equations qualify for their first round in a month I hope.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I got the J&J to start because it was the first one available. I got my one booster that I'm eligible last fall, well over six months ago.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've kind of transitioned from "I don't care if they die" to "Hurry up, morons."
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Imma tell you right now the increase in Paxlovid (Covid anti-viral med) orders since mask mandates were abandoned is troubling. Your personal convenience isn't worth catching this. Mask up properly. Wash your hands.

Additionally, the fact that we like to see GFR numbers & a complete list of meds to ensure minimal interactions before dispensing = THIS AIN'T LIKE THE FLU
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Plenty of time until 2024 for hardcore Trumpists to select themselves out of the voter pool.
 
Incontinental_Drift [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 65 and double tapped.


Turning 64 tomorrow, and got booster #2 about 3 weeks ago.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I forgot my first dose was in two parts (Pfizer), which had me thinking this would be my third booster.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
(shrug) We got plenty of old people to spare. So ... you do you, COVID.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The pharmacist verified I was getting my second booster when I went (she was verifying my card with the electronic record).  She giggled like mad when I said "Yup.  One more after this one and I'm told I get a free sandwich."
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can barely remember a time before COVID.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Personally my parents want to wait for the fall before getting theres, they think theres going to be a another surge when the seasons turn and want the immunity boost then because they'll be more at risk then.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
" The common clay of the New West "
 
Ninja Otter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You can choose to get a second booster if you're an adult. From the CDC:
"If You Get a 2nd Booster
Make sure it has been at least 4 months since your 1st COVID-19 booster.
Remember that 2nd boosters can only be Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech (and for people ages 12 to 17 years, only Pfizer-BioNTech).
You can self-attest that you have a moderately or severely weakened immune system. This means you do not need any documentation that you have a weakened immune system to get a COVID-19 vaccine (including boosters) wherever they are offered."
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html
 
fredsnake
‘’ 1 minute ago  
go ahead & become the graphene borg
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.