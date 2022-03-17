 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Good news: You found a stiff. Bad news: You were looking for water (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Human body, DNA, Dowsing, expert Arpad Vass, dozens of revolutionary techniques, Decomposition, Vass's strangest crime, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"You find the body, you collect its water. We fail to see the confusion."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hold some magic sticks in your hands and you can find anything. Water, oil, corpses, you know, the usual.
 
khatores
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He told The Marshall Project that metal dowsing rods can pick up on microscopic electrical charges that build up in bones under pressure - for example bones buried in a shallow grave.

Not everyone can dowse for bodies, he says, because "if people don't have the right voltage, it's not going to work."

Oh shiat, not this shiat again.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was very pleasantly surprised to see this wasn't a headline about Lake Mead.
 
