(Fark) HOTM Headline of the Month April 2022 voting for Main
Welcome to Fark's Headline of the Month Voting for April 2022! 

Great Fark headlines take all forms! Puns, wordplay, fun obscure references, visual, lyrics or verse, context - like buried lede and plot twist (click through to read the story to figure out the joke - these are often some of the best), and just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world.

Take the time to read and laugh. Then vote!

Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Friday, May 13 and ends Tuesday, May 17, 4pm Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for April 2022 Headlines of the Month!
 
Headline of the Month candidate
14 minutes ago  
Either Mount Etna is erupting again, or Daenerys Targaryen is about to destroy King's Landing


Linked article: i.redd.it
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The long Canadarm of the law finally reaches the Moon


Linked article: thejakartapost.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Auxiliary cop needs additional training after getting a bit rusty


Linked article: fox2detroit.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Le Pen is not mightier


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Human leg found on interstate suspected to be from a body 50 miles away handed over to authorities to "see if there was a connection." Duh, not anymore


Linked article: ksat.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The war in Ukraine is starting to sound like mid-'90s anime: An elite Ukrainian drone unit that rides quad bikes into battle staged a nighttime ambush on Russian forces that stalled that 40-mile-long relief column and ruined plans to take Kyiv


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In the wake of a blistering report detailing brutal abuse of a prison inmate by deputies on his watch, L.A. sheriff announces a thorough investigation into the reporter who broke the story


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sure, hiring a defense attorney can cost you an arm and a leg, but you'd think a man accused of dumping body parts all over Arizona could afford that


Linked article: fox10phoenix.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Botox doctor should've known his $88 million megamansion would bankrupt him, but he looks surprised


Linked article: thedailybeast.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeyamo at Flagler, his garden dying


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Two-thirds of Russians feel "pride, inspiration or joy" about the war in Ukraine while others feel trapped in a Stephen King novel, raising the terrible prospect that the war may ramble on for five hundred more pages and end unsatisfyingly


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He hauled the methberry puree, the kind you find at a customs border


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drones rain blood from the sky in Rwanda. And the world applauds


Linked article: arstechnica.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
♫ ♪ Can't you feel 'em closing in, honey? Can't you feel 'em schooling around? You got fins to the left, fins to the right, and you're the only restaurant in town ♫ ♪


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Christian" headmaster who taped seventh-graders' mouths shut blames them, says he "gently" pulled the tape off after a few minutes. And when he had opened the seventh-graders' seals, there was silence in heaven about the space of half an hour


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
U.S. Marine being held in Russian prison ends hunger strike after six days. One more day without food would make one weak


Linked article: npr.org
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Super callous Putin mystic suffers from psychosis


Linked article: the-sun.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1918, the German flying ace, "the Red Baron," was killed in action. Some say he was shot by ground fire, others claim he was defeated by a Canadian RAF pilot, and a third theory involves a beagle and a flying doghouse


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1983, Soviet leader Yuri Andropov wrote a letter to U.S. fifth-grader Samantha Smith, claiming that the Soviet Union wanted peace, understanding, and possibly to steal her washing machine and toilet


Linked article: history.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dennis Miller had a worse time than James Stockdale in a mosh pit at a Martika concert, Cha Cha


Linked article: kshb.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He was the very model of a Russian Major General, leading orcs in Putin's wars however vile or criminal; he was sent to make a show of brutish Russian firepower, farked around and now he's found a-pushing up a sunflower


Linked article: independent.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
While landing in Heaven it's being reported Gilbert Gottfried hijacked an airplane and crashed it into the 9/11 victims' residential tower. The Aristocrats


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Deputies looking for man in pot shop robbery. But aren't we all really just looking for a man sometimes?


Linked article: kiro7.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Australians' home ownership dreams sour in the face of skyrocketing house prices, pointing to a dismal future where no one will have a driveway to park their war rigs in


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What happens when babies are left to cry it out? Other than ending up on the same flight as me?


Linked article: bbc.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Woman dies in Lincoln Park apartment fire. The Chicago Fire Department tried so hard, but in the end, it didn't even matter


Linked article: abc7chicago.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nailed it


Linked article: news.yahoo.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
UN has a moment of clarity and kicks Russia off the human rights council. Unrelated but equally enjoyable, Ukraine keeps kicking Russia in the balls


Linked article: apnews.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At the intersection of America's pastime and America's pastime


Linked article: cnn.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Au shiat


Linked article: indy100.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan's new prime minister following Khan's ouster, suggesting Pakistan is typeset sans Sharif


Linked article: aljazeera.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know that scene in Harry Potter where they discover Voldemort's unusually-prolonged life was due to him feeding off the blood of unicorns in the Forbidden Forest?


Linked article: bbc.co.uk
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The brandy kegs around their necks should have been a tip off


Linked article: upi.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
New York counterterrorism unit does not think subway attack is "classic" terrorism. French Jacobins cleared of any wrongdoing. Robespierre unavailable for comment


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Serial pie-in-the-face attacker on the loose. Police describe the attacker as irrational


Linked article: wyff4.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
11'8" bridge enters the war on the side of Ukraine


Linked article: twitter.com
 
Headline of the Month candidate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
iPhone maker Pegatron halts Shanghai production due to Covid lockdown, career in Transformer pornography may be over as well


Linked article: theguardian.com
 
