(National Post)   Too drunk to know you were killing a fellow, eh? You're good to go   (nationalpost.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered about this. Insanity is a defense, but intoxication to insanity isn't? And one can be too drink to consent, but not to decide to drive?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I've always wondered about this. Insanity is a defense, but intoxication to insanity isn't? And one can be too drink to consent, but not to decide to drive?


Generally, doesn't a "Not guilty by reason of insanity" land you in a mental ward until you're determined to be sane? I don't think "Too drunk to know murder is bad" should be met with "Well, you slept it off, so I guess you're free now".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look see, Canada is as farked up as we are!
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, well. Looks like today is my lucky day.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In some countries, if you commit a crime while intoxicated the punishment is automatically doubled. That law makes more sense to me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is a "fellow eh?" a new slang term for Canuck? Like with a "friend of Dorothy" spin on it?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I've always wondered about this. Insanity is a defense, but intoxication to insanity isn't? And one can be too drink to consent, but not to decide to drive?


vinylreviews.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well, you can try to use "insanity due to intoxication" as a defense, but that doesn't mean the judge and jury are going to buy it, in fact they're more likely to view that defense as an admission of guilt and abject lack of remorse and convict away
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I've always wondered about this. Insanity is a defense, but intoxication to insanity isn't? And one can be too drink to consent, but not to decide to drive?


Maybe.  But.

too drunk to consent

Most people read that as knocked out.

If they didn't, then, they have to concede the other person was drunktoo.

Because if they didn't that would be disingenuous.  And no is ever one disingenuous.


But, your question is interesting.
We live in a reality where one can be unable to consent, but, GET a dwi. And  get treated differently for a murder?
I guess we want punishment for some and excuses for others . Which does seem disingenuous.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A court make up of Canadian Kavanaughs?
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: I've always wondered about this. Insanity is a defense, but intoxication to insanity isn't? And one can be too drink to consent, but not to decide to drive?


You can control yourself from being so wasted you get in this position. If you're super crazy, I mean super because crazy enough isn't a defense, you can't help it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Jesus, Canada. You're supposed to do better than us, not follow our lead.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Also, probably not the first observation that you only get the drunk excuse if you're the criminal.

Not the victim.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So DUI manslaughter shouldn't even be a crime.
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're too drunk to be rational will they let you go on DUI charges?
 
Snort
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Too drunk to consent?  Too drunk to intent.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's like, how much more innocent could he be? And the answer is none. None more innocent.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Urmuf Hamer: I've always wondered about this. Insanity is a defense, but intoxication to insanity isn't? And one can be too drink to consent, but not to decide to drive?

Maybe.  But.

too drunk to consent

Most people read that as knocked out.

If they didn't, then, they have to concede the other person was drunktoo.

Because if they didn't that would be disingenuous.  And no is ever one disingenuous.


But, your question is interesting.
We live in a reality where one can be unable to consent, but, GET a dwi. And  get treated differently for a murder?
I guess we want punishment for some and excuses for others . Which does seem disingenuous.


Yeah, and I'll open the can of beans wider. If two people are both drunk, neither is able to give consent, period, so any drunken sex is a crime.

And Driving Under the Influence or While Intoxicated are misnamed. It should be named similar to speeding, Above Alcohol Limit. It's implied, but naming it this way would change the way people think about drinking and driving. Perhaps. Perhaps not. But it makes sense to me. I'm not "intoxicated/drunk" only buzzed and impaired at the legal limit.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kill your girlfriend because she said no to sex, then realize what you did and break out a bottle of Jack.  What could possibly go wrong?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lilbjorn: A court make up of Canadian Kavanaughs?


No we generally select our judges because, well, they're qualified and not political pawns.
 
