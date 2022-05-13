 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In a shocking, not so shocking move, France suggests Ukraine surrender some land to Russia so Putin can save face. Zelensky: How about no? Does no work for you?   (twitter.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would let Ukraine get rid of their Russia minority and retrench as a more ethnically and politically unified country?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until the war criminals are driven out of the Crimea, Ukraine needs to destroy every Russian invader.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAH!..Cheese eating surrender monkeys. I'd think they should keep cock-punching the Russian Army every chance they get otherwise, there will be other targets. Putin is trying to create his legacy here and until he feels he has conquered whatever it is he thinks he needs to, he's not going to stop.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's their answer to everything.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did he propose this? Right before the invasion? Yesterday?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macron should give up just a little power to LePen so their hard right can save face.

/...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And some people keep on claiming Boris is the one secretly in Putin's pocket....
 
dobro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France knows how to surrender!!
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: It would let Ukraine get rid of their Russia minority and retrench as a more ethnically and politically unified country?


Eastern Ukraine is where all the gas and oil fields are.
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just keep running them orcs through the meat grinder, Putin will be dead of blood cancer soon enough
 
The Fireman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You an give him whatever part of France you want to."

God damn what the fark.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine is winning.F*ck Putin's feelings I say.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm tired of the world needing to cover their ass and save face.

What the world needs is more candor, and consequently more forgiveness when people fark up and are honest about it.

So while I'm waiting for my shiat to turn purple, and smell like rainbow sherbet, we may as well get some more critical thinking skills involved too.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a question about surrendering. Might as well ask the experts.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dobro: France knows how to surrender!!


AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France is willing to surrender land.  What countries want some french territory?  If they want surrender so bad, maybe putin should surrender land to Ukraine?  Why isnt france telling Putin to surrender?  Is france infected with skin job orcs that look like humans?  Has france become a putin state?  If so the world needs to nuke it off the map to stop the orc infection frim spreading.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 1 hour ago  
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was the President of France I wouldn't take the advice if I was the President of Ukraine!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let Putin win now so he can have a victory and come back and do the same thing again.
How about "Non"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He keeps trying to position himself as some kind of wise elder statesman and he keeps looking like a clown.  Stop. Trusting. Putin.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
France has more land than Ukraine does.... cmon France, why dont YOU give Putin some appeasement land.... put your money where your mouth is.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geeze what's France's fark handle this month. I could swear I've seen Fark's putinsuckers spewing this shiat.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: If I was the President of France I wouldn't take the advice if I was the President of Ukraine!


Username checks out
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine were the ones who got invaded, and now that they're winning against the Russians, France expects Ukraine to give up territory?
Well at least Europeans are just as stupid about world history as your average American.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought le pen was the Russian stooge
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long did it take Zelinskiy to stop laughing?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Macron can always surrender a bit of France to Russia and see how the populace likes that.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: And some people keep on claiming Boris is the one secretly in Putin's pocket....


Why not both?

Realistically is more likely everyone surrounding Boris as Boris is too busy fathering children with another mistress.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much of an area do they need to bury all the Russian conscripts?
Sure, family and friends can visit and stuff, but they also will be required to mow the grass.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking French collaborator piece of shiat.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that in Zelensky's and Ukraine's interests?  Putin wants it all and much more.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to live up to the geopolitical stereotype, France.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: When did he propose this? Right before the invasion? Yesterday?


Monday.

https://www.politico.eu/article/zelenskyy-macron-asked-ukraine-concession-help-putin-save-face/
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much fun as it is to mock Russia for underestimating Ukraine, the rest of the world has underestimated them as well.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: (has more territory than any other nation on Earth)

Russia: "We need more territory! Its not fair!"
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: When did he propose this? Right before the invasion? Yesterday?


Yep. "Would Ukraine be willing to give up land to end the war?" is an entirely valid question in the right context.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow! Macron really needs to just STFU and stop coddling the despot.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a bad idea. Morally? Yeah, but putin could at least lie and save some face if he told his people he took some land. Give them some crappy acres that don't grow anything. Like a mile in. If a few acres stop the war, I think it's worth it.
But then, I've only played RISK
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: covfefe: If I was the President of France I wouldn't take the advice if I was the President of Ukraine!

Username checks out


I wouldn't talk about that if I were you!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, voici monsieur le presidente:

wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did that already.  Turn out Russia wanted more... again.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may have to give up territory. The cease fire deal after 2014 didn't call for land to be ceded but did set up that possibility for the future (not that this is a valid agreement).

But ultimately, giving up land to end the conflict is a Ukrainian decision. Foreign leaders should stay quiet on that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: If there is a question about surrendering. Might as well ask the experts.


Interestingly, it was France's lack of modernization and adherence to WWI tactics that caused them to be overrun by the blitzkrieg in WWII

Not too dissimilar to Russia's adherence to its WWII tactics that are resulting in their getting their asses kicked by a wee little nation of farmers

While the Vichy French regime was indeed despicable, let's not forget the valor and bravery of the French Resistence who made invaluable contributions to the Allied efforts. Perhaps there are factions in Russia who can achieve the same
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: That's their answer to everything.


Why does France have so many tree lined boulevards?

The Germans like to march in the shade.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This war needs to end with Ukraine asking how much land Russia is willing to concede to Ukraine in exchange for peace. fark Macron
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, guys: Macron swore he was positive this deal would ensure peace for our time!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: But ultimately, giving up land to end the conflict is a Ukrainian decision. Foreign leaders should stay quiet on that.


I don't think the Ukrainians are gonna to give Russia a single cubic centimeter of their land. Especially since the Russians have been commiting atrocities against civilians.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord you guys bite hard.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In certain scenarios, it might be okay.  For instance, if Ukraine ended up sending the Russian army into retreat and marched all the way into Moscow, then, sure, maybe let Russia have some of it's land back.  And provided that there's a mile-wide DMZ on the Ukraine-Russia border.

No one has really gamed out how the end of this thing is going to send Russia back to the 19th century.  After the sanctions start farking the country big time, there will be riots, mayhem, looting and sure enough, refugees trying to flee the place.

Russia can fark itself.
 
