(Mirror.co.uk)   Not every EU country is ditching face masks   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
18
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If a US airline is leaving from the US to Spain not sure how Spain can demand everyone on that plane wear a mask or how they would even know if they did or enforce it.

At Spain customs:
"Ahhhhh you. I recognize your face. You were in seat 23C. We have secret video of you not wearing a mask the whole time you were on the plane. REJECTED! GTFO!"
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't ditched my mask yet, and my daughter who is 24 and married did not get the vaccine because reasons and now she full blown covid and she is not getting better. She may have to be admitted to hospital. It's not over people.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure Turkey isn't in the EU. They already have enough dickhead dictators.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Still wear mine when going into stores or places where I may be in contact with people.  Plague rats didn't become immune just because someone said we didn't have to wear masks.  And from the people in stores, most people (probably 2/3 average) agree.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: If a US airline is leaving from the US to Spain not sure how Spain can demand everyone on that plane wear a mask or how they would even know if they did or enforce it.

At Spain customs:
"Ahhhhh you. I recognize your face. You were in seat 23C. We have secret video of you not wearing a mask the whole time you were on the plane. REJECTED! GTFO!"


Presumably they would fine airlines that don't make a reasonable effort to enforce it.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wearing a mask turned out to also be a blessing for people like me with environmental allergies.

#TeamMasksForever
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What's the big deal with wearing a mask. It makes a lot of sense even without COVID.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.


Yep.  It should be ventilation on max, masks on, no food or drink service... for short flights.  You can go a few hours without food and drink if you have to.

International flights... you're taking your chances and the passenger list should be available to both origin and destination countries in the event they need to do a contact trace and get some people to quarantine.
 
scanson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

solokumba: I haven't ditched my mask yet, and my daughter who is 24 and married did not get the vaccine because reasons and now she full blown covid and she is not getting better. She may have to be admitted to hospital. It's not over people.


shiat.  Hope she gets better.  It's one thing to have parents make bad health choices.  Kids, gotta be weird
 
scanson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Gin Buddy: I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.

Yep.  It should be ventilation on max, masks on, no food or drink service... for short flights.  You can go a few hours without food and drink if you have to.

International flights... you're taking your chances and the passenger list should be available to both origin and destination countries in the event they need to do a contact trace and get some people to quarantine.


I have one weird wild trick that could make eating far less spready!

Actually just take it off to bite then put it back on to chew.

No reason but laziness people can't breathe 100 percent of the time behind a mask even while eating or drinking .
 
scanson
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

scanson: Unsung_Hero: Gin Buddy: I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.

Yep.  It should be ventilation on max, masks on, no food or drink service... for short flights.  You can go a few hours without food and drink if you have to.

International flights... you're taking your chances and the passenger list should be available to both origin and destination countries in the event they need to do a contact trace and get some people to quarantine.

I have one weird wild trick that could make eating far less spready!

Actually just take it off to bite then put it back on to chew.

No reason but laziness people can't breathe 100 percent of the time behind a mask even while eating or drinking .


Also you can survive for weeks without eating.

No real reason to do anything but drink water anyway.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.


I'm sorry, but blah blah blah cursing for truth blah blah blah argument from incredulity blah blah blah.
&
Thresholds of risk! I'll show you thresholds of risk!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Gin Buddy: I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.

Yep.  It should be ventilation on max, masks on, no food or drink service... for short flights.  You can go a few hours without food and drink if you have to.

International flights... you're taking your chances and the passenger list should be available to both origin and destination countries in the event they need to do a contact trace and get some people to quarantine.


Agreed. The problem is that all the vacationing boomers need to horf down a bag of Cheez-Its every 30 minutes for the beetus.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Unsung_Hero: Gin Buddy: I'm sorry but masks on planes this long after the vaccine is just bullshiat.

I flew in March and it was the same at the airport and on the plane: You HAVE to wear a mask! Except while eating or drinking. COVID can't escape your mouth if food or liquids are nearby.

Fark off with that nonsense.

Yep.  It should be ventilation on max, masks on, no food or drink service... for short flights.  You can go a few hours without food and drink if you have to.

International flights... you're taking your chances and the passenger list should be available to both origin and destination countries in the event they need to do a contact trace and get some people to quarantine.

Agreed. The problem is that all the vacationing boomers need to horf down a bag of Cheez-Its every 30 minutes for the beetus.



Don't forget the kids. I saw one get a bag of snacks from his mom and he spent a good 20 minutes eating it. No mask the entire time because - as long as you're eating or drinking it's not required.

It should be one or the other. Either it isn't safe to fly without a mask and so there are no exceptions or it is safe to fly without a mask and not just while you're cramming food into your face.
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We had to take a long flight yesterday. There was coughing, sneezing, and disgusting  snot sounds all over the place. We kept our masks on. I hope they worked, since we are both vulnerable. The masks do get annoying after a while, but I've really appreciated not getting sick for a couple of years.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not sure the point of that article, other than to make us think Britain is still part of the EU.
 
scanson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: We had to take a long flight yesterday. There was coughing, sneezing, and disgusting  snot sounds all over the place. We kept our masks on. I hope they worked, since we are both vulnerable. The masks do get annoying after a while, but I've really appreciated not getting sick for a couple of years.


Depends on the mask how protected you were.

Gerson duckbill n95, best breathabikity and great seal.
 
