(The Daily Beast)   Did Elon Musk ever really want to buy Twitter, or was it all a "big fugazi" to give him an excuse to cash out a lot of Tesla stock without causing a panic?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The stock dropped by 1/3 due to this Twitter nonsense.  That would seem to be a bit of panic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bezos regularly cashed out, and still cashes out, a couple of billion a year from Amazon without causing a panic.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any sufficiently advanced con is indistinguishable from market manipulation.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
yes
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He's an asshole, but he can't possibly be stupid, too.

...right? 😅"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: The stock dropped by 1/3 due to this Twitter nonsense.  That would seem to be a bit of panic.


Yes, but now that the deal is off, you give those algos and options player an excuse to slam those $1,000 and $1,200 calls which will send the shares rocketing higher if the overall market kinds of calms down here.

He gets $8.4B in TSLA stock profit.. taxes are paid, he has $1B in cap losses from difference in share value from execution... he pays that $1b breakup fee and cashes out the TWTR shares at near what he paid for them.

And, as a bonus, he financially destroyed a company that he didn't like.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect example of a mouth writing checks that his wallet cannot cover.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Any sufficiently advanced con is indistinguishable from market manipulation.


Nice post 👍
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't think he's that smart.
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or he knew that offering to buy Twitter opened them to scrutiny, and looking at what information they're claiming to justify their valuation.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he's not a market manipulative supergenius.  He just wanted attention.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a "big fugazi"
consequence.netView Full Size
Come on and get up...
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now by not bringing back Trump....

Man he nailed it. He said he wanted to piss off both sides equally. The enemy of my enemy is my enemy
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do pictures exist of this square-headed asshole where he doesn't look like a douchebag?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: a "big fugazi"
[consequence.net image 354x199]Come on and get up...


Beat me to it
 
Resin33
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thingster: Or he knew that offering to buy Twitter opened them to scrutiny, and looking at what information they're claiming to justify their valuation.


Twitter's valuation is based on its stock price.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I think the only things the man truly wants to do is send someone to Mars, and replace gas guzzling vehicles with electric cars.  Everything else is because he's bored.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: a "big fugazi"
[consequence.net image 354x199]Come on and get up...


Waiting...
 
gunsmack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe if a few outlets would stop covering the tw*t's every tweet as if it were news, this wouldn't happen.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can't wait to hear Trump rage about this, since he won't be unbanned from something he claims he doesn't care about. Lmao. I'd buy Elon a beer for the troll factor.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh what? Elon Musk playing games to get attention?

The hell you say.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe money shouldn't be the deciding factor for every farking thing.
 
Fereals
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
WHY ARE YOU ALL NOT AT WORK?! SLACKERS

"They won't just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 am oil, they won't even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all,"

https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/elon-musk-tesla-boss-praises-182248534.html
 
whidbey
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

detonator: whidbey: a "big fugazi"
[consequence.net image 354x199]Come on and get up...

Beat me to it


But we are all GUILTY!
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
His financiers realized that spending billions to buy the company and take it private was a losing proposition. Spending billions on a product that would quickly be worthless isn't really what sane people want to do.

His "there are HOW many bots?!" tweet was just to make it easier to swallow to his fans.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Can't wait to hear Trump rage about this, since he won't be unbanned from something he claims he doesn't care about. Lmao. I'd buy Elon a beer for the troll factor.


now I want to see them fight. Trump calls Elon a "lowlife", Elon calls Trump a "pedo guy", let them have a schoolyard spat
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think the moron was stupid enough to think it was a good idea.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's very obvious that the richest dumbass in the world regularly manipulates the markets because journalists fall for his dumb shiat
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: No, he's not a market manipulative supergenius.  He just wanted attention.


Counterpoint: Your a NPC sheeple
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I thought he just borrowed money against his holdings so he wouldn't have to pay taxes by selling?
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: It's very obvious that the richest dumbass in the world regularly manipulates the markets because journalists fall for his dumb shiat


Pretty sure in an era where laws were enforced what he's just done is illegal.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
omg wow you guys hes like literally such a genus
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "He's an asshole, but he can't possibly be stupid, too.

...right? 😅"


Historically, he is a very smart man who is an expert in a few very specific and profitable fields, who frequently does not realize his level of ignorance in places outside his expertise, and will not hear criticism about gaps on his intelligence.  Like say if he were to become involved in an underwater cave rescue or something.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Bezos regularly cashed out, and still cashes out, a couple of billion a year from Amazon without causing a panic.


14.1 billion in one go...?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: now I want to see them fight.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't think he's clever enough to run a pump-and-dump outsourced to the public. He wanted to buy Twitter in the same way a 5 year old wanted a piece of candy.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Fereals: WHY ARE YOU ALL NOT AT WORK?! SLACKERS

"They won't just be burning the midnight oil, they will be burning the 3 am oil, they won't even leave the factory type of thing, whereas in America people are trying to avoid going to work at all,"

https://finance.yahoo.com/finance/news/elon-musk-tesla-boss-praises-182248534.html


I'm sure in short order conservatives will be parroting his talking points. They already worship the Russian way of life, why not climb on top of China's dick too?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Thingster: Or he knew that offering to buy Twitter opened them to scrutiny, and looking at what information they're claiming to justify their valuation.


Certainly, there was no scrutiny of twitter until Elon Musk said something.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: I think the only things the man truly wants to do is send someone to Mars, and replace gas guzzling vehicles with electric cars.  Everything else is because he's bored.


I think he wants to create self driving cars. If he cared gas guzzling, he wouldn't commute by private air plane.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fugazi-Waiting room
Youtube cMOAXm94VWo
 
Xai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Do pictures exist of this square-headed asshole where he doesn't look like a douchebag?

[Fark user image 352x399]


I'm sure someone photoshopped some
 
SisterMaryElephant
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sounds like he wasn't getting any and he needed to swing his teeny little dick around
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fugazi - Waiting Room
Youtube SGJFWirQ3ks
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Do pictures exist of this square-headed asshole where he doesn't look like a douchebag?

[Fark user image image 352x399]


Maybe this one?
nypost.comView Full Size


No, I suppose he's still a douchebag in that one. Continue the research.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Can the board at Tesla not remove him as CEO?  With all his SEC scrutiny alone, they should have cause to.
 
rustypouch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

atomic-age: Maybe money shouldn't be the deciding factor for every farking thing.


Are you some sort of commie?

Or even worse, possess a tiny bit of empathy?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think Elon Musk acted on impulse and then his ego wouldn't let him back down. So naturally he just hammered together a bullshiat excuse, takes his lumps and goes home.
He can't afford to buy Twitter. Not now anyway
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iaazathot: Gubbo: Bezos regularly cashed out, and still cashes out, a couple of billion a year from Amazon without causing a panic.

14.1 billion in one go...?


He sold 11billion earlier this year or late last year to cover a tax bill.
 
culebra
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's such a fine line between stupid and clever.
 
phedex
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
