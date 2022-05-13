 Skip to content
(White House)   Senate confirms Adm. Linda Fagan as first-ever woman chief of a U.S. military service   (whitehouse.gov) divider line
23
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was great in Steely Dan.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Woo! Good for her!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thorpe: She was great in Steely Dan.


The Artful Dodger was better
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, but it's only the Coast Guard.

/s
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Air Force?
 
Slippitus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gigglesnort "Military Service"

/Seriously though - good for her
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Yeah, but it's only the Coast Guard.

/s


At least it wasn't Space Force.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: NeoCortex42: Yeah, but it's only the Coast Guard.

/s

At least it wasn't Space Force.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
The Chaos Toadman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Atta girl!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thorpe: She was great in Steely Dan.


It only makes sense that a master of yacht rock would ascent to Admiral.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
OOGA BOOGA the de-masculization of our once great military continues  WHARRGARBLE!!!
 
sleze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Yeah, but it's only the Coast Guard.

/s


Time for the Coast Guard SALUTE!

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good for her, congratulations!

The poor Coast Guard.  They aren't considered "real" military, but they also get sent to war.  Afghanistan (a landlocked country, if you forgot).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lefty248
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bravo!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: OOGA BOOGA the de-masculization of our once great military continues  WHARRGARBLE!!!


It's ok, go on.  He's listening:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Seacop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The CG is pumped about it. Unfortunately I'll be retiring right as she takes over.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: NeoCortex42: Yeah, but it's only the Coast Guard.

/s

At least it wasn't Space Force.


i don't think President Biden is appointing anyone to that boondongle unless he's required to by law.
 
hoodiowithtudio [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: theknuckler_33: OOGA BOOGA the de-masculization of our once great military continues  WHARRGARBLE!!!

It's ok, go on.  He's listening:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x625]


What the hell is that from?
 
The Chaos Toadman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
G.I. Jane 3... can't wait to see it!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Good for her, congratulations!

The poor Coast Guard.  They aren't considered "real" military, but they also get sent to war.  Afghanistan (a landlocked country, if you forgot).


We should probably give the Coast Guard back their harpoon missiles (add on the Land Attack upgrade) if we want them shooting at a landlocked country.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Seacop: The CG is pumped about it. Unfortunately I'll be retiring right as she takes over.


Congrats on your retirement.  Sincerely, as a fishing family, we thank you for your service.

Still sad that the Victory has been "retired".  I still tear up a little.

https://www.newportnewstimes.com/news/victory-s-last-voyage/article_9893acd8-48b8-11ec-ab73-cf36288f1fd9.html
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: theknuckler_33: OOGA BOOGA the de-masculization of our once great military continues  WHARRGARBLE!!!

It's ok, go on.  He's listening:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x625]


"Frasier Crane, The Dark Years"

/actually I have no idea, I fell into a rabbit hole of a GIS and there it was
 
