 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Woman attempts to go through JFK Airport with nine boxes of ammunition. No word on how long she was held up with arguments on whether they were clips or magazines   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, John F. Kennedy, JetBlue Airways, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, TSA officers, New York City  
•       •       •

441 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 May 2022 at 5:49 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If it was simply boxes of ammunition and no firearms or firearms parts then there would have been zero magazines or clips.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rfenster: "The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.


Fake news! Shotguns don't use bullets!
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's silly.  It was investigated and proven that with JFK you only need one bullet.
 
AubergineDream
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"the bag she grabbed was slightly heavy and the ammunition took up a lot of the space in her bag."

How many outfits was she carrying in her bag that she never noticed the additional weight of the ammunition.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rfenster: "The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.


Meh, already been done.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Too soon?
//Tots and prayers?
///Welcome to Fark?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: rfenster: "The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.

Fake news! Shotguns don't use bullets!


So you would've preferred "shells" or "cartridges" to describe what she had?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where should I store my ammo?  I guess I'll just put it in a normal travel suitcase, that makes sense.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: If it was simply boxes of ammunition and no firearms or firearms parts then there would have been zero magazines or clips.


<pendant>
.223 green tips come in the box with stripper clips so there might have been some.
</pendant>

/technically 5.56 but I think the cops call them all .223
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I heard there was no casing or shells or bullets or primers.  Only clips
 
WithinReason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: rfenster: "The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.

Fake news! Shotguns don't use bullets!


Can't shotguns fire solid stud rounds?
 
brilett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
With 10 she would have gotten a free sub.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Grabbed the wrong bag...

Sure
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Nine boxes?!?"

"Nine boxes."
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Weatherkiss: rfenster: "The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.

Fake news! Shotguns don't use bullets!

Can't shotguns fire solid stud rounds?


Yeah, they're called "slugs".
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
FTFA: she accidentally grabbed the wrong bag

LOL, what bullshiat. Ammo is heavy. There's no way she didn't know it was in there.

This is the airport equivalent of, "I was cleaning my gun and it went off."
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Clips and magazines were interchangeable terms until the ammosexuals freaked out and tried to gain some rhetorical advantage about ten years ago. Before that time, you found them and anyone else using them equally. Go watch Vietnam movies, cop shows, anything. It's just the dittyboppers of the world knew the world didn't like grade school kids getting slaughtered so they tried to prove they had secret knowledge.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
PIX11 says the woman told officers that ammunition belongs to her son and she accidentally grabbed the wrong bag on her way to the airport.

LOL!  These assholes just never pay attention to where any of their firearm shiat is.  The fact that you could "accidentally" grab a large bag full of ammo in your house and then take it to the airport without a thought, means you probably shouldn't have ammo or guns.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Clips and magazines were interchangeable terms until the ammosexuals freaked out and tried to gain some rhetorical advantage about ten years ago. Before that time, you found them and anyone else using them equally. Go watch Vietnam movies, cop shows, anything. It's just the dittyboppers of the world knew the world didn't like grade school kids getting slaughtered so they tried to prove they had secret knowledge.


Yeah, movies are where you want to cite technical data.

The deal is people not knowing what they're talking about trying to pass laws. We don't like it when the laws are about women's bodies, alcohol, or drugs. Why is it suddenly acceptable for lawmakers to be ignorant just because it's guns?

And no, they aren't "interchangeable", they are two completely different items.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you pack the ammo in a TSA approved suitcase/box and declare it at check-in, it's perfectly legal.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Clips and magazines were interchangeable terms until the ammosexuals freaked out and tried to gain some rhetorical advantage about ten years ago. Before that time, you found them and anyone else using them equally. Go watch Vietnam movies, cop shows, anything. It's just the dittyboppers of the world knew the world didn't like grade school kids getting slaughtered so they tried to prove they had secret knowledge.

Yeah, movies are where you want to cite technical data.

The deal is people not knowing what they're talking about trying to pass laws. We don't like it when the laws are about women's bodies, alcohol, or drugs. Why is it suddenly acceptable for lawmakers to be ignorant just because it's guns?

And no, they aren't "interchangeable", they are two completely different items.


In his defense, the terms "vagina" and "penis" now appear to be interchangeable when describing someone's gender.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why is this on the politics tab?
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Oneiros: Weatherkiss: rfenster: "The bullets were a variety of ammunition for shotguns and handguns including 12-gauge, .308 caliber, .233 caliber and 9 mm."

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in DallasVegas with all that stuff.

Fake news! Shotguns don't use bullets!

So you would've preferred "shells" or "cartridges" to describe what she had?


only way to be sure is re-re-rewatch Shaun of the Dead bar scene...
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: Why is this on the politics tab?


If what you want is a bunch of angry idiots yelling at each other, you can't just wait for them to find you. You have to go where they live.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mikey1969: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Clips and magazines were interchangeable terms until the ammosexuals freaked out and tried to gain some rhetorical advantage about ten years ago. Before that time, you found them and anyone else using them equally. Go watch Vietnam movies, cop shows, anything. It's just the dittyboppers of the world knew the world didn't like grade school kids getting slaughtered so they tried to prove they had secret knowledge.

Yeah, movies are where you want to cite technical data.

The deal is people not knowing what they're talking about trying to pass laws. We don't like it when the laws are about women's bodies, alcohol, or drugs. Why is it suddenly acceptable for lawmakers to be ignorant just because it's guns?

And no, they aren't "interchangeable", they are two completely different items.


No, it was everywhere. The same farkheads like you were using the terms the same way and then suddenly decided in your stupid circle jerks that you had to change. Don't farking gaslight me asshole.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The_Sponge: Why is this on the politics tab?


Because you touch yourself at night.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OgreMagi: If you pack the ammo in a TSA approved suitcase/box and declare it at check-in, it's perfectly legal.


if you don't hijack the plane and fly it into a building it's also legal.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.