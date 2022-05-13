 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1568, Mary Queen of Scots was defeated by a confederacy of Scottish Protestants under James Stewart and his invisible, 6 ft 3 1/2 inch tall white rabbit named Harvey   (history.com) divider line
17
    More: Vintage, Mary, Queen of Scots, forces of Mary Queen of Scots, James I of England, James Stewart, Elizabeth I of England, English cousin Lord Darnley, Battle of Langside, King James  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 5:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Death Of Mary Queen Of Scots
Youtube iLyB08xXoBs
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a pooka?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who keeps posting these links unavailable to people outside the US?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God, your all old.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: God, your all old.


My what?
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Who keeps posting these links unavailable to people outside the US?


Let's try this one, from Canada.
Mary Queen Of Scots
Youtube IL7qSHJAm9Y
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: What's a pooka?


A mischievous or malignant goblin or specter held in Irish folklore to appear in the form of a horse and to haunt bogs and marshes.

But that's not important right now.

sinner4ever: God, your all old.


Our all old what?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that a Farscape reference? Frell I'm old.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Was that a Farscape reference? Frell I'm old.


Farscape (and Subby) got the reference from the 1950 movie Harvey, starring James Stewart.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those were the days of John Dee. Interesting times.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Article never calls her Maria Stuart.   I figured she was the twin sister.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Who keeps posting these links unavailable to people outside the US?


I'm outside the US and I can see it.

It's usually the Paducah local news that won't let no foreign IPs read their scribblings.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: God, your all old.


Hey, 1568 was a very good year. But then some young punks invented fire and the wheel and the next thing you know, Tesla!!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Who keeps posting these links unavailable to people outside the US?


People in the US who have no convenient way of knowing that the content is geoblocked elsewhere.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ZMugg: vudukungfu: What's a pooka?

A mischievous or malignant goblin or specter held in Irish folklore to appear in the form of a horse and to haunt bogs and marshes.


In the '70s they found a hidden "graveyard" of them in a Hawaiian cave,located by Dr. Robert Brady.  They mined and exported the taboo product, called "pooka shells" to the Western world, and everywhere you turned you'd see a young person adorned with a string around their necks.  In some cases, the wearer's skin would turn darker, and their hair turned permanently wavy or curly.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.