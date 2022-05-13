 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Germany finds hundreds of Nazi-linked staff in security agencies. And no, a 'Nazi-linked staff' is not a long pole covered in swastika chains   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Central Intelligence Agency, right-wing extremism, Federal Ministry of the Interior, Intelligence agency, state security authorities, Political spectrum, National security  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be hiring republicans
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sooo.... Are they all fired? Or was it just a headcount?
 
MLWS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good. Keep looking. Never stop. you can't let that infection spread.
 
mrparks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pretty sure those are naxichucks. Pretty good way to explode a testicle.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How many people work for ICE?
 
HugsAndPuppies
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
JFC, it's like Hydra.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have you seen Gestapo Soup?  It's like alphabet soup, but with little macaroni swastikas.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Only 327? We have individual police departments with more out and proud Nazis than that here in the good ol US of A.

Good on ya, Germany.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Have you seen Gestapo Soup?  It's like alphabet soup, but with little macaroni swastikas.


In hindsight, keeping that box of "Oops! All Swastikas" in the break room was probably a bad idea.

// shoulda gone with "Honey Bunches of Fascists"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nazi Links are also unrelated to that swastika-shaped dungeon in The Legend of Zelda.
 
Bslim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*In before the "these aren't real Nazis" dipshiat brigade*
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
GOP recruiters are preparing job offers already
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How did Germany of all places nazi that coming?
 
Bslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: How did Germany of all places nazi that coming?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Only 327? We have individual police departments with more out and proud Nazis than that here in the good ol US of A.

Good on ya, Germany.


327 out of 860 surveyed.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The office said there were numerous connections between the employees classified as "right-wing extremists" to "extremist actors and parties", as well as hooligan and martial arts scene organisations classified as "right-wing extremist subcultures".
Wonder if that means MMA? Things like Crossfit and other fitness groups seem to have issues with far-right stuff mingling with broscience and praising jesus.  Even my weight training-focused gym in purple New England seems to have a far right tilt (again, just relative to the more liberal surroundings).
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Like actual Nazis? Or just whoever Democrats or Putin doesn't like?
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This international resurgence of fascism is much deeper than we thought, and it is very very troubling.
 
pro butthead jr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So strange. Authoritarian minded people ending up in positions of authority.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Only 327? We have individual police departments with more out and proud Nazis than that here in the good ol US of A.

Good on ya, Germany.


davisvanguard.orgView Full Size
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size
 
dracos31
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Like actual Nazis? Or just whoever Democrats or Putin doesn't like?


Your fellow travelers.

So yes, actual Nazis.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
you sure it's not the USofA?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: How did Germany of all places nazi that coming?


This post is all reich in my book.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems like something that should have happened sooner. And should absolutely happen here.
 
12349876
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: you sure it's not the USofA?


USA would be tens of thousands if not hundreds of thousands.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Skwishmitten: This international resurgence of fascism is much deeper than we thought, and it is very very troubling.


If humanity ever becomes a galactic empire, like the United Federation of Planets from Star Trek, we'd like to think our flag would be something cool and inspiring.  Instead, it will be a boot stepping on a human face.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: OkieDookie: How did Germany of all places nazi that coming?

This post is all reich in my book.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The office said there were numerous connections between the employees classified as "right-wing extremists" to "extremist actors and parties", as well as hooligan and martial arts scene organisations classified as "right-wing extremist subcultures".
Wonder if that means MMA? Things like Crossfit and other fitness groups seem to have issues with far-right stuff mingling with broscience and praising jesus.  Even my weight training-focused gym in purple New England seems to have a far right tilt (again, just relative to the more liberal surroundings).


I've tested out a few dojos near me (been doing martial arts for 30+ years), and I was really disheartened to see how many had integrated far-right talking points into their lessons. Absolutely grooming the kids. Plus, their martial arts were crap. This is in Oregon, which has a weird mix of far left and right people everywhere.
 
Skwishmitten
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Skwishmitten: This international resurgence of fascism is much deeper than we thought, and it is very very troubling.

If humanity ever becomes a galactic empire, like the United Federation of Planets from Star Trek, we'd like to think our flag would be something cool and inspiring.  Instead, it will be a boot stepping on a human face.


I don't think galactic empires are likely when the fascists are desperately trying to bring the world back to an 1850s theocracy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HugsAndPuppies: JFC, it's like Hydra.


Except instead of yelling "Hail hydra" and biting down on a fake toof filled with poisonous gas, they whine about being discriminated against.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Skwishmitten: This international resurgence of fascism is much deeper than we thought, and it is very very troubling.

If humanity ever becomes a galactic empire, like the United Federation of Planets from Star Trek, we'd like to think our flag would be something cool and inspiring.  Instead, it will be a boot stepping on a human face.


Nah, we'd never make it that far without killing ourselves.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Like actual Nazis? Or just whoever Democrats or Putin doesn't like?



It's like it would literally kill you to just once read TFA.

Bslim: *In before the "these aren't real Nazis" dipshiat brigade*



You just barely made it.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If there's a lot of them, then maybe we can stop calling them "extremists".
When the last American president and one of the two American political parties (and similar political parties throughout Europe and the rest of the world) shares their beliefs, they aren't some fringe group.
 
Rindred
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bslim: *In before the "these aren't real Nazis" dipshiat brigade*


well actually real nazis are only found in the champagne region of occupied france

these guys are just dimokkkRATS
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HugsAndPuppies: JFC, it's like Hydra.


Tribalism, fear, and pecking orders are part of basic primate psychology.

You could kill every damn Nazi or Nazi-like person in the world and they'd reappear with the next generation.

The cure is universal education and social support so those basic tendencies don't develop into something worse.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thank goodness we don't have that problem here in America!
 
FullofMT
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Like actual Nazis? Or just whoever Democrats or Putin doesn't like?


Are you really that unaware?
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Bslim: *In before the "these aren't real Nazis" dipshiat brigade*

well actually real nazis are only found in the champagne region of occupied france

these guys are just dimokkkRATS


holy fark i thought i was just joking but apparently marsupial rædwulf already said that unironically
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Have you seen Gestapo Soup?  It's like alphabet soup, but with little macaroni swastikas.


also it's served cold.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FullofMT: Kangaroo_Ralph: Like actual Nazis? Or just whoever Democrats or Putin doesn't like?

Are you really that unaware?


Completely aware just pretending it's all the same so he can feel morally clear while supporting "white nationalists"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nazis?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nomdeplum
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maybe they will find a "final solution"for them.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Its Germany

Most everyone is related to nazis.
 
