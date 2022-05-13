 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   For some Russians, flying abroad is a difficult, costly affair due to sanctions and restrictions, while others achieve flight more easily by being inside the turret of a T-72 tank   (aljazeera.com) divider line
towatchoverme
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ZING!
 
atomic-age
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Subby, you magnificent bastard!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I only have sex with broads, I've never tried to fly one.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The one time I flew on a Russian plane (Cubanair, 1988) I thought the whole thing was gonna disassemble when it hit the tarmac, it was shaking so hard.

Take the train, Bubba
 
DemonEater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Now working remotely from Yerevan, Mishaa transfers his wages to Armenia using cryptocurrency

Oops.

For Russians like Mishaa, who is opposed to the war in Ukraine, the country's international isolation is at once understandable and troubling.
"The isolation was expected. What did they want? That all the European community will react modestly? I never believed that," he said.

OK I actually feel a little bad for the guy.
 
Yankees Team Gynecologist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: I only have sex with broads, I've never tried to fly one.


Please, they prefer to be called dames not broads.

/and human trafficking is wrong!
 
LumpyProle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
whar flying turrets? whar?
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Maybe flying would be easier if their planes had wheels?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
SICK BURN!!!!!
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Yankees Team Gynecologist: [Fark user image 850x509]


Easier to fly than the damn Dodo...
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RasIanI: The one time I flew on a Russian plane (Cubanair, 1988) I thought the whole thing was gonna disassemble when it hit the tarmac, it was shaking so hard.

Take the train, Bubba


Was it the Vodka Burner?

Russian cargo plane needs more runway
Youtube d7q3j69-SHM
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: RasIanI: The one time I flew on a Russian plane (Cubanair, 1988) I thought the whole thing was gonna disassemble when it hit the tarmac, it was shaking so hard.

Take the train, Bubba

Was it the Vodka Burner?

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d7q3j69-SHM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Holy christ, what a piece of garbage.  Co-pilot needed to get out and give it a push.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RasIanI: The one time I flew on a Russian plane (Cubanair, 1988) I thought the whole thing was gonna disassemble when it hit the tarmac, it was shaking so hard.


Meh. I flew Aeroflot a couple times in my Moscow days and it was fine, no worse than BA going to/from LHR. I believe they gave you a full meal on the Russian plane, though I'm pretty sure the options were chicken or chicken.

Where things fell apart was in the terminals. On both ends, London and Moscow, the Aeroflot terminal managed to be complete shiat. I was never so happy as the day I found the weird, Russified TGI Fridays at SVO.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTFA: Still, Russia's Aeroflot has managed to keep some Boeing A330s in the air

Man, they're really cannibalizing things for parts.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: [Fark user image image 425x283]
Maybe flying would be easier if their planes had wheels?


Wings help even more.
 
