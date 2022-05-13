 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) A 'missing' Picasso painting worth an estimated £125million has been spotted hanging in the home of Imelda Marco, mother of new Philippines President Ferdinand Jr.
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Big Audio Dynamite - 2000 Shoes
Youtube ePSEA0h1Lg8
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thought she was dead or in jail, I guess the Philippines have an American style justice system regarding the mega rich.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Farkin Charlie: Thought she was dead or in jail, I guess the Philippines have an American style justice system regarding the mega rich.


They just elected her son as President.   He goes by BonBon.  I am unsure if he is delicious or not.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's good to be the king.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If it's a copy, it's been put in a frame like the previous sighting of it.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Alunan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Why would you spend so much money filling a house with valuable (and in this case gaudy shiat) but spend so little on the architecture of the house. It looks like a shiatty apartment in Burbank that might have flamingos in the front yard. This is the cream of the crop of the Philippines? Trash.
 
