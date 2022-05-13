 Skip to content
(LAD Bible)   Vogue Magazine threatens to sue 200-year-old pub in the UK for daring to have the name of the village where it's located in its name   (ladbible.com) divider line
49
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go For It
Youtube ChdAunhbl0M
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on him. I'd be telling them to f*ck right off too.

And really, are people going to confuse a Welsh village with a fashion rag? Please.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.


That was MacDowells
 
Pert
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

no1curr: Good on him. I'd be telling them to f*ck right off too.

And really, are people going to confuse a Welsh village with a fashion rag? Please.


I'd love to be snarky, but I'm genuinely interested to know where you pulled Wales from... a phrase I was not expecting to use today..

"Fashion magazine Vogue has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a pub in the hamlet of Vogue in Cornwall."
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A lawyer-y type person once explained to me that some of these real dumb suits are with long-term copyright/trademark protection in mind. If you don't pursue it, even if you know it's frivolous and you know you're going to lose or call it off, you can still show you did it. That way, later down the line, someone who's genuinely trying to infringe on your intellectual property can't say, "Well, look at all these other cases they didn't care about. Clearly, I can do my thing, too."

(I suspect it also has something to do with lawyers on retainer trying to show they're worth their salaries.)
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.


They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I've dealt with this kind of situation before. The company legal department sets a up an automatic flag for relevant names registered at Companies House. They receive an automatic notice and paralegal sends out a standard letter, one level down from a formal cease and desist. The addressee responds and it doesn't go any further because, as in this case, there isn't a trademark infringement. End of story.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He inherited the job, and thus has the mental capacity and sense of maturity that we have all come to expect from aristocracy.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great publicity for the pub.  But it's too bad the place had to have its name dragged through the mud like that.  Can you imagine if you accidentally got associated with some windbag of a pamphlet pusher?
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, the pub is not even called the Vogue and those idiots send letter with demands to the pub... why?

Hell, the pub owner should have sent them a response in Welsh. With some very long and culturally-specific word meaning GFY.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the bar has held that name for 200 years, they should counter sue Vogue for using the name.
 
aperson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was hoping for an Uno reverse card situation.  "Actually, we've been around longer and demand that you quit using our name on your over priced toilet paper."
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]


first i laughed heartily, then i trembled with rage at the misplaced apostrophe, then didn't care about anything.

it was quite a roller coaster ride.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The pub should just rename itself The Star Inn at Tiger Beat and Vogue magazine should change its name to Perfume Ads and Photos of Skeletons and everyone will be satisfied.
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]


They also filed and lost a lawsuit against a Malaysian chain called McCurry.

/you'd think McDonald's could afford to hire lawyers who wouldn't waste money on such frivolous lawsuits
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That guy looks like Phil Harris, and it's weirding me out.

images.ladbible.comView Full Size


images.csmonitor.comView Full Size
 
Glenford
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

That was MacDowells


I'll have the Big Mick please.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: If the bar has held that name for 200 years, they should counter sue Vogue for using the name.


I was thinking the same but, the statue of limitations is up and there's no confusion between a town and a magazine. In other words they're Never Gonna Get It
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anfrind: Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]

They also filed and lost a lawsuit against a Malaysian chain called McCurry.

/you'd think McDonald's could afford to hire lawyers who wouldn't waste money on such frivolous lawsuits


A copyright has to be defended to remain valid. It's stupid but, well, that's what we get for letting lawyers write laws
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chitownmike: anfrind: Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]

They also filed and lost a lawsuit against a Malaysian chain called McCurry.

/you'd think McDonald's could afford to hire lawyers who wouldn't waste money on such frivolous lawsuits

A copyright has to be defended to remain valid. It's stupid but, well, that's what we get for letting lawyers write laws


A trademark.  A copyright does not require defense
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good thing my favorite magazine is safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gonegirl: A lawyer-y type person once explained to me that some of these real dumb suits are with long-term copyright/trademark protection in mind. If you don't pursue it, even if you know it's frivolous and you know you're going to lose or call it off, you can still show you did it. That way, later down the line, someone who's genuinely trying to infringe on your intellectual property can't say, "Well, look at all these other cases they didn't care about. Clearly, I can do my thing, too."

(I suspect it also has something to do with lawyers on retainer trying to show they're worth their salaries.)


I once had a client get served with one of those letters for a copyright that was already invalidated by the federal court. I was like biatch, you can't send letters demanding payment for copyright infringement when there's no copyright to infringe. They were lucky my clients didn't go after them for fraud.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Five minutes in to the future.


THE MAGAZINE FORMERLY KNOWN AS Vogue Magazine threatens to sue LOSES TO A 200-year-old pub in the UK for daring to have the name of the village where it's located in its name.   VAGUE MAGAZINE MUST NOW PAY ALL COURT COST, A LARGE FINE, AND ANOTHER FINE FOR MISSPELLING OF NORMAL BRITISH WORDS LACKING IN THE LETTER "U" AND THE LIGATURE "Æ"
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Glenford: johnny_vegas: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

That was MacDowells

I'll have the Big Mick* please.


*Only available in Ireland
 
kb7rky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]

first i laughed heartily, then i trembled with rage at the misplaced apostrophe, then didn't care about anything.

it was quite a roller coaster ride.


Pace yourself, Tuffles...it's been a long day. Might I suggest a pint at the local pub?
 
scalpod
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Five minutes in to the future.


20 minutes into the future...

Fark user imageView Full Size


"Remember when we said there was no future? Well, this is it."
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

awruk!: So, the pub is not even called the Vogue and those idiots send letter with demands to the pub... why?


It sort of is.  The name is "The Star Inn at Vogue".  Vogue being the name of the town the pub is in.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The clear solution here is for the town to change its name.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anfrind: Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]

They also filed and lost a lawsuit against a Malaysian chain called McCurry.

/you'd think McDonald's could afford to hire lawyers who wouldn't waste money on such frivolous lawsuits


McDonalds sues (and usually wins) anything called Mc[noun].  In the US, they would probably win against a place calling itself "McCurry".  But different jurisdictions vary.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

phalamir: chitownmike: anfrind: Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]

They also filed and lost a lawsuit against a Malaysian chain called McCurry.

/you'd think McDonald's could afford to hire lawyers who wouldn't waste money on such frivolous lawsuits

A copyright has to be defended to remain valid. It's stupid but, well, that's what we get for letting lawyers write laws

A trademark.  A copyright does not require defense


You're right of course, thanks
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.


Ireland, they lost .
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

no1curr: Good on him. I'd be telling them to f*ck right off too.

And really, are people going to confuse a Welsh village with a fashion rag? Please.


Cornwall.
FWIW, I have been to this pub, old as hell, cielings so low that a Canadian 6 footer like me had to stand between the beams, and fantastic beer, tapped straight from the wood.
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is a beer from Avery Brewing called Ellie's Brown Ale.  It used to be called Elle's Brown Ale, named after the founders dog.  They had to change the name because they were sued by Elle magazine.  Another story of big beer attempting to steal from the poor fashion magazine industry!
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Geotpf: anfrind: Kalashinator: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

They lost a lawsuit against an Irish burger chain called Supermac's back a few years ago.  Now "Big Mac" is not a protected trademark in the entire EU.

So naturally Burger King trolls them:

[Fark user image 800x533]

They also filed and lost a lawsuit against a Malaysian chain called McCurry.

/you'd think McDonald's could afford to hire lawyers who wouldn't waste money on such frivolous lawsuits

McDonalds sues (and usually wins) anything called Mc[noun].  In the US, they would probably win against a place calling itself "McCurry".  But different jurisdictions vary.


They had this poor guy killed over it:  https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/kearneyhub/name/donnie-mccurry-obituary?id=32041970
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: no1curr: Good on him. I'd be telling them to f*ck right off too.

And really, are people going to confuse a Welsh village with a fashion rag? Please.

Cornwall.
FWIW, I have been to this pub, old as hell, cielings so low that a Canadian 6 footer like me had to stand between the beams, and fantastic beer, tapped straight from the wood.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unrelated tangent, but it makes me sad that spending so much time on the internet as well as fighting Android's very opinionated (and frequently wrong) autocorrect caused my brain to stutter-step at subby's completely accurate usage of "it's" and "its" in the same phrase.

FFS, even as I'm typing this, Chrome is demanding I switch both.

Fark user image
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: That guy looks like Phil Harris, and it's weirding me out.

[images.ladbible.com image 850x637]

[images.csmonitor.com image 850x566]


Only if Phil
Fark user imageView Full Size

And Bob Seger
Fark user imageView Full Size

Jump into one of these together for a short ride.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scalpod: Glenford: johnny_vegas: Merltech: Didn't McDonalds have a similar lawsuit in Britain over something similar to this?  I believe it was also some old pub.

That was MacDowells

I'll have the Big Mick* please.

*Only available in Ireland


Especially not available there
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

blasterz: Unrelated tangent, but it makes me sad that spending so much time on the internet as well as fighting Android's very opinionated (and frequently wrong) autocorrect caused my brain to stutter-step at subby's completely accurate usage of "it's" and "its" in the same phrase.

FFS, even as I'm typing this, Chrome is demanding I switch both.

[Fark user image image 332x25]


If only there was something that could be done...
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

awruk!: So, the pub is not even called the Vogue and those idiots send letter with demands to the pub... why?

Hell, the pub owner should have sent them a response in Welsh. With some very long and culturally-specific word meaning GFY.


Cornish not Welsh. Closely related, mutually intelligible, but there are only a few hundred native Cornish speakers left.
 
lefty248
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How in hell could you confuse this wonderful old pub with that worthless rag?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Katy Perry (which is not her real name) got in a fight with an Australian woman actually named Katie Perry, whose business predates the singer's use. https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-29/katy-perry-tradmark-court-case-begins-in-sydney/100658126
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Dknsvsbl: no1curr: Good on him. I'd be telling them to f*ck right off too.

And really, are people going to confuse a Welsh village with a fashion rag? Please.

Cornwall.
FWIW, I have been to this pub, old as hell, cielings so low that a Canadian 6 footer like me had to stand between the beams, and fantastic beer, tapped straight from the wood.

[Fark user image image 320x172]


The particular beer was Hicks Specisl Draught, from St Austells Brewery. They only used wooden kegs, naturally conditioned, and it was only available tapped from the keg or hand pumped. Best beer I have ever had.
There way worse kinks out there.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I love at the end of the letter the pub owner gave the magazine permission to use the name Vogue.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

blasterz: Unrelated tangent, but it makes me sad that spending so much time on the internet as well as fighting Android's very opinionated (and frequently wrong) autocorrect caused my brain to stutter-step at subby's completely accurate usage of "it's" and "its" in the same phrase.

FFS, even as I'm typing this, Chrome is demanding I switch both.

[Fark user image image 332x25]


I taught my phone to correct autocorrect to autocorrupt.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dknsvsbl: awruk!: So, the pub is not even called the Vogue and those idiots send letter with demands to the pub... why?

Hell, the pub owner should have sent them a response in Welsh. With some very long and culturally-specific word meaning GFY.

Cornish not Welsh. Closely related, mutually intelligible, but there are only a few hundred native Cornish speakers left.


OK, Cornish then. That would be fun too. For this stupidity I would even made an effort to find someone who would translate the letter. It would also contribute to keeping the language alive, a win-win really.
 
