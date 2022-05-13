 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   What I want out of each and every one of you is a hard target search of every gas station, residence, warehouse, farmhouse, henhouse, outhouse and doghouse in that area   (msn.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, MSN  
•       •       •

790 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 7:06 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll cover the cathouse.

Here, kitty kitty...
 
dustman81
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Your fugitive's name is Gonzalo Artemio Lopez. Go get him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's going on in prisons that people are running?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Okay, Chief.  Will do.  Oh, Chief?  What's the difference between a residence and a farmhouse?  Is there some, like, "Realtor's Definition" or something?  Does it necessarily abut farmland or something?  Oh, never mind, think I just answered my own question.  Well, okay, then.  We'll be making a move to get out on the road.  Anything else?  While I'm here, I mean.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What's going on in prisons that people are running?


Lo-Bid Contractors, Inc.?
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It might be one of the top 10 action-adventure movies of the 90's.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: It might be one of the top 10 action-adventure movies of the 90's.


Terminator 2, Heat, Speed, The Rock, Point Break, The Professional and The Last Boyscout are the only movies are am inclined to put above it...
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: What's going on in prisons that people are running?


You have to balance out all the weight training with some cardio.
 
werbito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: waxbeans: What's going on in prisons that people are running?

Lo-Bid Contractors, Inc.?


Not comfortable enough
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Multiple agencies, including the state's Office of the Inspector General, have joined in the search for Lopez near the city of Centerville, which is about halfway between Houston and Dallas

Huh, what a strangely appropriate place name. Check the tool sheds, tortoise creches, and kids' playhouses just to be sure!
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.