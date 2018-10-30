 Skip to content
(Audacy)   Yo dawg, I heard an armed society is a polite society, so I put a road rage shooting in your freeway shooting investigation   (audacy.com) divider line
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artists rendition of the suspect
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Well-Regulated Militia...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, if you fark up traffic somebody might pop off
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect's vehicle was described as an older model white minivan. It was driven by a white male, around 30 to 40 years old were black hair and an "exceptionally" thick mustache according to the victim.

Discount Bang Bus
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cepheus Crater: Artists rendition of the suspect[Fark user image 425x515]


FTFA:and an "exceptionally" thick mustache

never heard that one before.  the word exceptional should be used much more often in police suspect descriptions
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing good happens in Macomb County, Michigan.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only a good guy with a gun had been there.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: The suspect's vehicle was described as an older model white minivan. It was driven by a white male, around 30 to 40 years old were black hair and an "exceptionally" thick mustache according to the victim.

Discount Bang Bus


Luigi or Mario?
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ClavellBCMI: Nothing good happens in Macomb County, Michigan.


I used to like hanging out at Crash Landing in Warren when stuck on service trips in the area.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: DoctorCal: The suspect's vehicle was described as an older model white minivan. It was driven by a white male, around 30 to 40 years old were black hair and an "exceptionally" thick mustache according to the victim.

Discount Bang Bus

Luigi or Mario?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Duh
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As always, those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain 100% and will not be required to speak to the police or to testify in court."

Any site with 39k visitors per day must hire a qualified copy editor.

I have spoken.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A shooting, inside a shooting...inside another shooting..
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: The suspect's vehicle was described as an older model white minivan. It was driven by a white male, around 30 to 40 years old were black hair and an "exceptionally" thick mustache according to the victim.

Discount Bang Bus


Vanifesto steroid mail bomber man?
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 480x791]


I have questions...
 
Saiga410
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 480x791]


I will take a pound cake and a case of 12 gage #7 remington if you got it.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
War... War's never impolite.
 
TFerWannaBe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: Cepheus Crater: Artists rendition of the suspect[Fark user image 425x515]

FTFA:and an "exceptionally" thick mustache

never heard that one before.  the word exceptional should be used much more often in police suspect descriptions


Hopefully not this guy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LL316
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Nothing good happens in Macomb County, Michigan.


Came here to say this
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peki: C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 480x791]

I have questions...


how fresh is everything
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DETROIT


Say no more...
 
