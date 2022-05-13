 Skip to content
(MSN)   Large asteroid expected to come close to Earth this weekend. Scientists say the size is comparable to two football pitches, a tall skyscraper or your mom   (msn.com) divider line
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.


How many washing machines is that?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.

How many washing machines is that?


All of them
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rfenster: Petit_Merdeux: rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.

How many washing machines is that?

All of them


and that's terrible.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So it's closest approach is almost 15 times the distance to the moon? Oooh, I'm scared.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.


It's 0.05 AU. Is that nice and round for you? 5% of the average (mean) distance between the Earth and Sun.

1 AU is defined as 149,597,870.7 km
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please, anything but the metric system.

Accuracy isn't as important as it is sticking it to socialist measurement systems.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.


Yeah, it is, and it's an example of unit conversion giving you a weird number.  The definition is a nice round 0.05 AU.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PirateKing: rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.

It's 0.05 AU. Is that nice and round for you? 5% of the average (mean) distance between the Earth and Sun.

1 AU is defined as 149,597,870.7 km


Pfft.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
t4.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
wage0048
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.


It's 1/20 of an AU.

Also, this asteroid will be less than 1.5x the distance between Earth and the moon?  Yeah, I'd be okay with calling that close.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

synithium: [Fark user image 425x138]
/oblig


Glad to have your support
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah shiat, and I already paid the rent this month!
Gotdamn it.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I for one welcome this asteroid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is not the first time a gigantic asteroid has had a close brush with our planet.
In February, an asteroid four times as big as the Shard crossed paths with the Earth - but thankfully nothing terrible happened.
That is some world-class cynicism right there. Brrrrr.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

synithium: [Fark user image 425x138]
/oblig


This. Let's just hit the reset button and hope the next species is better.l
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.


Is that measured from the center, or the surface?
 
The Fireman
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So is there some kind of primordial ritual we can do to ensure that it hits us?
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Fireman: So is there some kind of primordial ritual we can do to ensure that it hits us?


Vote Republican and attend christian church service every Sunday.
 
tekmo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In my day, Americans measured random objects by comparing them to fruit, and godammit, we liked it that way!

"Football pitches." Bah.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How big is an AU? Glad you asked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So roughly the length of an average fire fighter bucket brigade. Yeah, I can fathom that.

/your mom said drink your Ovaltine.
 
tekmo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Fireman: So is there some kind of primordial ritual we can do to ensure that it hits us?


I suppose I could raise the issue at the next Homosexual Agenda meeting, but I'm pretty sure we only control the weather.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wage0048: rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.

It's 1/20 of an AU.

Also, this asteroid will be less than 1.5x the distance between Earth and the moon?  Yeah, I'd be okay with calling that close.


You need to go back to remedial math.  This asteroid will get no closer than 15x farther away from the Moon.
 
wage0048
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: wage0048: rfenster: FTFA:  All asteroids that get within 7479894km of Earth are considered potentially hazardous asteroids.

That's a pretty specific number.

It's 1/20 of an AU.

Also, this asteroid will be less than 1.5x the distance between Earth and the moon?  Yeah, I'd be okay with calling that close.

You need to go back to remedial math.  This asteroid will get no closer than 15x farther away from the Moon.


Oops, missed a decimal point.  f*cking mundane details.
 
tekmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks, Space Force!
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We're all going to die.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something comes that close, we ought tag it at least.
 
tcaptain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tekmo: In my day, Americans measured random objects by comparing them to fruit, and godammit, we liked it that way!

"Football pitches." Bah.


How many Long Islands is that?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

daffy: We're all going to die.


Well, yes. Eventually. Such is the nature of life.

The only question is : Pratchett's Death or Gaiman's?
 
