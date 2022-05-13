 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   "A burnout is the practice of keeping a vehicle stationary and spinning its wheels, the resultant friction causing the tires to heat up and smoke"   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Detective, Police, Constable, vehicle burnouts, excited wedding guests, Reckless driving, Community policing, Criminal Investigation Department  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 12:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Australians: Hold my beer.
OKAY YALL GOT IT!!! | AUSSIE BURNOUTS VS AMERICAN BURNOUTS!!! | AMERICAN REACTION!!!
Youtube N6bwharFrZw
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought Ric Romero retired.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I thought Ric Romero retired.


Yoda Voice: There is another.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was happening at a wedding?!

I guess since the Gibraltar Trade Center was closed...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aussie here. On my way home from school once I saw some guys play burnout tennis where they pushed the back of a car from one group to the other qhile its tires were spinning.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about donuts?
Lady Does Donuts, Hits A Cop Car, Then Flips Her Car! 👮😱
Youtube svWRkqKqdCI
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A burnout is someone who smokes too much of the wacky weed!
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
do people still ghost ride their whips or nah
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derp a derp
gas too 'spensive
let's go brandin
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What about donuts?
[YouTube video: Lady Does Donuts, Hits A Cop Car, Then Flips Her Car! 👮😱]


Meth is a hell of a drug?
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Light Em Up, Julian!
Youtube 0eQBsRChMxk
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Can't they just fire guns into the air like normal yahoos?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why waste time smoking the tires when you could be going forward really fast?

ThunderPig Hittin' It -'73 Firebird
Youtube y0NwPE7Mwk0


/it is fun to make 'em squeal, though
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What about donuts?
[YouTube video: Lady Does Donuts, Hits A Cop Car, Then Flips Her Car! 👮😱]


Shoot her ass before somebody gets killed!!

/ and people wonder why I actively encourage my kid to leave this country..
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What about donuts?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/svWRkqKqdCI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I wonder why she wasn't shot?
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Merltech: Australians: Hold my beer.
[YouTube video: OKAY YALL GOT IT!!! | AUSSIE BURNOUTS VS AMERICAN BURNOUTS!!! | AMERICAN REACTION!!!]


The Arabs would like a word...

Crazy Arab Drifting with AK-47s
Youtube Izgdk51vLGk

/Drifting past the school bus is a nice touch.
 
lefty248
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: MythDragon: What about donuts?
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/svWRkqKqdCI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I wonder why she wasn't shot?


Was she white? If so, there's your reason.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I never do burnouts from a dead stop. Anyone can do that. I do them at a roll, usually 45 mph, and lift before the car enters the triple digit zone.

But there was this one time I was in the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel and traffic was stopped. Eventually they started again for 10' then stopped and so on. After a few minutes the cars in front of me rolled forward about 100' then stopped again. I was letting the car idle forward and the guy behind me didn't think I was moving fast enough and hit the horn. So I hit the throttle. 350 cubic inches of fuel injected small block Chevy roared to life. I saw smoke billowing out from the rear tires which then filled both lanes of the tube completely. The engine hit about 6500 RPM for a second or two and I lifted, casually rolling to a slow stop behind the car in front of me. (The car never hooked so it was only creeping forward). The smoke cleared, the engines scream died down to a steady rumble and the guy behind me had his headlights and wipers on to see through the smoke and get the rubber off his windshield.

He never touched the horn again for the remaining 30 minutes or so it took for us to get out of the tunnel.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
don't do burnouts period.  it stinks and puts a bunch of nasty shiat in the air at high concentrations.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought this was a burnout.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.