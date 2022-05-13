 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   Yo Dawg. Heard you like Teslas so here is a Tesla crashing into your Tesla at a Tesla charging station. Shocking   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a metaphor for what's going to happen to Musk, isn't it?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohh...for Pete's sake!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, Primm is a real place and not just a Fallout: New Vegas location.  Yes, one of the casinos there has a roller coaster.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fabulous!
 
Two16
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Why didn't they simply do the remote disable trick like you can do with OnStar?
 
danvon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is that 2 just today? In Columbus, OH, another one ran into a building at approximately 70 m.p.h.

Badabing
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yes, Primm is a real place and not just a Fallout: New Vegas location.  Yes, one of the casinos there has a roller coaster.


Also, Whiskey Pete was a real guy. When building the overpass for I15, the story goes they they found his grave. His remains have since been relocated to an unknown location in the area.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Yes, Primm is a real place and not just a Fallout: New Vegas location.  Yes, one of the casinos there has a roller coaster.


That town literally exists because people from California are too impatient to wait another 30 minutes to get to Las Vegas to gamble.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Geotpf: Yes, Primm is a real place and not just a Fallout: New Vegas location.  Yes, one of the casinos there has a roller coaster.

That town literally exists because people from California are too impatient to wait another 30 minutes to get to Las Vegas to gamble.


You're not wrong...
 
hammettman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tesla Girls - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark
Youtube Ae6paFtk6e0
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

