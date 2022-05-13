 Skip to content
(Metro)   Should we mock these two as idiots or be jealous?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been worse. At least they didn't end up on Mimas.
somuchyelling.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jealous because of the freedom of movement between twenty seven European countries.
 
aperson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yes
 
proteus_b
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've also gone places for the weekend. Not sure I'm jealous.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An old rule of thumb I lived by was:

If you do anything when you are drinking, that you wouldn't do if you weren't drinking, then, you shouldn't be drinking.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Jealous because of the freedom of movement between twenty seven European countries.


We've got 50 states with freedom of movement.
/ No papers.
// State to state.
/// I might need two wives.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let ye amongst thee who hast not gotten drunk and had fun throw thine first stone
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Most Americans would end up in either Hoboken or Waxahatchee.
 
KiefKommando
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Brits do love their "These mad lads got pissed and ended up in Ibiza" tabloid stories
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Most Americans would end up in either Hoboken or Waxahatchee.


What? Too good for Schenectady?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KiefKommando: Brits do love their "These mad lads got pissed and ended up in Ibiza" tabloid stories


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Heineken 'Majorca' commercial - 1985
Youtube kyAgy2CngfY
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Jealous because of the freedom of movement between twenty seven European countries.


26. The 27th was removed and happens to be their home country.

TFA points out that they returned home to get their passports.
 
MBooda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pint of what? Watney's Red Barrel?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: An old rule of thumb I lived by was:

If you do anything when you are drinking, that you wouldn't do if you weren't drinking, then, you shouldn't be drinking.


How pragmatic and boring. No great story ever started with someone eating a salad
 
yellowjester
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Majorca is European Florida?
Nuke Majorca...Many problems solved...
 
Current Resident
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MBooda: Pint of what? Watney's Red Barrel?
[Fark user image image 320x180]


I swear, if I ever see that on tap somewhere I will order a pint just because of that sketch.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: An old rule of thumb I lived by was:

If you do anything when you are drinking, that you wouldn't do if you weren't drinking, then, you shouldn't be drinking.


Then I'd probably get nothing done.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been told that nobody expects the Spanish visitation
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DRTFA: BunkyBrewman: Jealous because of the freedom of movement between twenty seven European countries.

We've got 50 states with freedom of movement.
/ No papers.
// State to state.
/// I might need two wives.


Then again, 23 of them aren't worth visiting anyway
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Do crazy stuff (legal activities, do try and keep out of jail) when you're young and single.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is about as newsworthy as when my friends and I drive to Boston at 6 AM after my friends bachelor party, and we showed up at my ex girlfriends apt. unannounced at 9 AM on a Saturday.

She was totally cool about it, and her BF made us home fries.
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dan and Alex's mad weekend was similar to that of Rachael Wynn in 2019.  She flew to Ibiza after getting 'absolutely p****d' at a Christening in Manchester

That's now how Christenings work in America.

We use Holy Water.
 
