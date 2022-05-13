 Skip to content
(CNN)   Everyone said I was daft to build a pontoon bridge over this river, but I built it all the same, just to show them   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Asinine, Ukraine, Russia, Russian forces, Ukrainians, Ukrainians' defensive lines, Vladimir Putin, Belarus, Russians  
•       •       •

Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geography has often dictated the order of battle. That's been true ever since humans first started killing each other in large organized groups and called it "warfare".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boats run cables to opposite sides, run around pulled anchored and return, hook up to tractors and pull away flanking the pontoon bridge preconstructed. It goes up in 25 minutes.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Boats run cables to opposite sides, run around pulled anchored and return, hook up to tractors and pull away flanking the pontoon bridge preconstructed. It goes up in 25 minutes.


They go down even quicker.

It is one thing to span a river in with pontoon bridge segments when it is calm.

Under fire, it is an entirely different kind of flying altogether.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The word "meander" comes from the Meander River which really did... meander.
Now you know.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rfenster: vudukungfu: Boats run cables to opposite sides, run around pulled anchored and return, hook up to tractors and pull away flanking the pontoon bridge preconstructed. It goes up in 25 minutes.

They go down even quicker.

It is one thing to span a river in with pontoon bridge segments when it is calm.

Under fire, it is an entirely different kind of flying altogether.


It's  an entirely different  kind of flying
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
4th time Lucky?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is really interesting seeing the difference between a small US trained volunteer (mostly) army vs. a large conscripted army; Communism really sucks.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: It is really interesting seeing the difference between a small US trained volunteer (mostly) army vs. a large conscripted army; Communism really sucks.


Russia isn't communist anymore. Actually back when the Russians were the USSR they actually had their shiat together. Low tech shiat, yes ..but it was 'together'.
 
MoparPower
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let's not bicker about who killed who
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm going to have to make a Company of Heroes Scenario out of this, minus the drones and manpads of course.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rfenster: vudukungfu: Boats run cables to opposite sides, run around pulled anchored and return, hook up to tractors and pull away flanking the pontoon bridge preconstructed. It goes up in 25 minutes.

They go down even quicker.

It is one thing to span a river in with pontoon bridge segments when it is calm.

Under fire, it is an entirely different kind of flying altogether.


There's also the, "We have all this shiat staged, and it would take half of forever to get it all moved to somewhere else, where the Ukrainians will immediately start pasting it again." factor.  Meanwhile command's yelling in their ear to get it done now or else.  There are times pushing into the face of fire makes a demented kind of sense, most especially if there are time sensitive goals that you're being held responsible for
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rfenster: vudukungfu: Boats run cables to opposite sides, run around pulled anchored and return, hook up to tractors and pull away flanking the pontoon bridge preconstructed. It goes up in 25 minutes.

They go down even quicker.

It is one thing to span a river in with pontoon bridge segments when it is calm.

Under fire, it is an entirely different kind of flying altogether.


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size


Yup.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: rfenster: vudukungfu: Boats run cables to opposite sides, run around pulled anchored and return, hook up to tractors and pull away flanking the pontoon bridge preconstructed. It goes up in 25 minutes.

They go down even quicker.

It is one thing to span a river in with pontoon bridge segments when it is calm.

Under fire, it is an entirely different kind of flying altogether.

[images.squarespace-cdn.com image 850x421]

Yup.


Captain Benjamin L. Willard:
Who's the commanding officer here, soldier?
Infantryman:
Ain't you?
...
Captain Benjamin L. Willard:
Soldier, do you know who's in command here?
The Roach:
Yeah.
[He turns away.]
 
