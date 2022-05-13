 Skip to content
(Twitter)   BIden admin tells those hosers to the North to "Take off"   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a beauty way to go.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not your friend, buddy.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aww. Now everybody's gone.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?


Right?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the old joke about politicians speaking always speaking from a crooked face?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could protect trees by harvesting hemp which grows faster than cutting down and regrowing trees then cutting them down again, plus hemp is stronger than many hardwoods, instead of continuing Trump's financial war against our neighbors.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we f**king go again -
YOU LOST UPTEEN WTO COURT CASES ABOUT THIS, YANKS -
BUT CONTINUE BONING YOUR OWN CITIZENS UP THE ARSE WITH HIGH LUMBER PRICES!
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, if lumber prices are down 40%, wouldn't that put them in the ballpark of the prices that were around before lockdown when wood went crazy?
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?


At the corporate level before they decide how much to charge you for it
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's not your buddy, friend.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In response Canada says, "Toque you, hoser."
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True fact: the US trade dispute with Canada over lumber is the longest-running trade dispute in American history.  While the current iteration only goes back to 1982 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canada%E2%80%93United_States_softwood_lumber_dispute), the broader fight goes back to at least the 1820's.

This is an epic pissing contest that transcends administrations and political parties.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's like it was sung by angels
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*they deploy their secret weapon*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canadian here, president of my condo board.  I can tell you that in looking at responses we got to an RFP for new decks and fences in the condo development, prices are not "down 40%".
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lumber prices are down 40%?  I guess there is a lag to the end user because I've not seen such a decrease yet.
Been trying to build a picnic table for over a year and cannot do it for less than $200 in materials.
Kinda sucks that it takes immense debilitating suffering from a burst housing bubble for me to build a picnic table for 100 bucks. Ain't capitalism a biatch.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These tariffs are another "upper-decker" left by Trump. Just like the stupid Chinese tariffs. I can't understand why Biden refuses to change course.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets-varnish.triblive.comView Full Size


Dan: "So's as best as I understands it, them Yanks are playin unfairs again with the lumber and putting the blame's on us".

Daryl: "They have a lot going on down there right now, I think they're just lashing out".

Wayne: "They can take their f*ckin' lumber tariff and stick it where even Devin Nunes wouldn't f*ck it".
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  Lumber prices are down about 40%

In what farking universe is that?
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am happy to have Americans not deforest my country any sooner than necessary, so this is fine.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: We could protect trees by harvesting hemp which grows faster than cutting down and regrowing trees then cutting them down again, plus hemp is stronger than many hardwoods, instead of continuing Trump's financial war against our neighbors.


Hemp 2x4s and plywood?  Great, will get those stolen by stoners trying to burn them to get high.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im_Gumby: She's not your friend, buddy.


I'M NOT YOUR BUDDY, GUY!!
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Canadian here, president of my condo board.  I can tell you that in looking at responses we got to an RFP for new decks and fences in the condo development, prices are not "down 40%".


Wait, are you implying that a politician/politican's lackey is wrong and/or lieing?
 
mekkab
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: YOU LOST UmPTEEN WTO COURT CASES ABOUT THIS, YANKS -


/FTFY
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: [assets-varnish.triblive.com image 640x400]

Dan: "So's as best as I understands it, them Yanks are playin unfairs again with the lumber and putting the blame's on us".

Daryl: "They have a lot going on down there right now, I think they're just lashing out".

Wayne: "They can take their f*ckin' lumber tariff and stick it where even Devin Nunes wouldn't f*ck it".


I just wish to say that you're a Canadian national treasure. Please don't think we're all assholes down here. Especially since Maine is always involved with these white pine fights with you fine folks up there.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, I don't remember the outrage when Donald Duck put the tariff on back in 2017.

Still aggravating that Koch interests (Georgia Pacific) can get politicians to fark Americans in the ass to shore up their cratering stock price.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just mirror Canadian tariffs on American products across the board.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RedfordRenegade: Lumber prices are down 40%?  I guess there is a lag to the end user because I've not seen such a decrease yet.
Been trying to build a picnic table for over a year and cannot do it for less than $200 in materials.
Kinda sucks that it takes immense debilitating suffering from a burst housing bubble for me to build a picnic table for 100 bucks. Ain't capitalism a biatch.


My friend just paid $80 a piece for 4x8 plywood sheets.  But he's a trumper so he reaps what he sows.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CCNP: These tariffs are another "upper-decker" left by Trump. Just like the stupid Chinese tariffs. I can't understand why Biden refuses to change course.


Because, this goes waaaaaaay back before Trump. 1) WTO finds in favor of Canada, 2) US doesn't care and imposes tarrifs anyway. Rinse and repeat.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?


Canada?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: DarkSoulNoHope: We could protect trees by harvesting hemp which grows faster than cutting down and regrowing trees then cutting them down again, plus hemp is stronger than many hardwoods, instead of continuing Trump's financial war against our neighbors.

Hemp 2x4s and plywood?  Great, will get those stolen by stoners trying to burn them to get high.


Make marijuana legal and stoners won't be going after such a weak thc level product to get high. Any other "concerns" you have?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got to buy some lumber tomorrow. I dread the final total cost. I'm not getting a kick outta this...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: *they deploy their secret weapon*

[Fark user image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Rev.K: [assets-varnish.triblive.com image 640x400]

Dan: "So's as best as I understands it, them Yanks are playin unfairs again with the lumber and putting the blame's on us".

Daryl: "They have a lot going on down there right now, I think they're just lashing out".

Wayne: "They can take their f*ckin' lumber tariff and stick it where even Devin Nunes wouldn't f*ck it".

I just wish to say that you're a Canadian national treasure. Please don't think we're all assholes down here. Especially since Maine is always involved with these white pine fights with you fine folks up there.


Thanks friendo!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans only like free trade when it works out in their favor. Canadian lumber is cheaper, so they claim "dumping" so that they can jack up tariffs to "protect" the U.S. lumber industry, who I'm sure make huge campaign contributions from their massive profits.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?


What the mills are selling their lumber at is down from about $1,300, to about $780. Your stuff at Home Depot is still being sold based on the price they bought it for, i.e probably between those two numbers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?


Canada
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: True fact: the US trade dispute with Canada over lumber is the longest-running trade dispute in American history.  While the current iteration only goes back to 1982 (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Canada%E2%80%93United_States_softwood_lumber_dispute), the broader fight goes back to at least the 1820's.

This is an epic pissing contest that transcends administrations and political parties.


Thanks for the summary. If the article is to be believed and I understand it correctly it seems that repeated U.S., Canadian, and other international arbiters have agreed that the Canadian government is selling tree harvesting rights at a low price to Canadian lumber companies but disagree whether this amounts to justification under (successively) U.S. trade law / NAFTA / WTO rules for the U.S. to impose tariffs. Is that right?
 
browntimmy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Great_Milenko: RedfordRenegade: Lumber prices are down 40%?  I guess there is a lag to the end user because I've not seen such a decrease yet.
Been trying to build a picnic table for over a year and cannot do it for less than $200 in materials.
Kinda sucks that it takes immense debilitating suffering from a burst housing bubble for me to build a picnic table for 100 bucks. Ain't capitalism a biatch.

My friend just paid $80 a piece for 4x8 plywood sheets.  But he's a trumper so he reaps what he sows.


And the stuff at Home Depot isn't even quality stuff. You're paying premium prices and still dealing with warped-ass plywood.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin'sHero: proton: Lumber prices are down 40%?  Where?

Canada?


Shake my TimBit at you, Sin's Hero.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ObscureNameHere: Canadian here, president of my condo board.  I can tell you that in looking at responses we got to an RFP for new decks and fences in the condo development, prices are not "down 40%".


If Canada can't even afford their own wood, how is selling more to the US going to lower prices?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Funny, I don't remember the outrage when Donald Duck put the tariff on back in 2017.

Still aggravating that Koch interests (Georgia Pacific) can get politicians to fark Americans in the ass to shore up their cratering stock price.


Kochs fund both Republicans and the Democrat Third Way.
Seems like an obvious outcome when their guy gets in the White House.
 
sniderman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
COO ROO COO COO COO COO COO COOOOOOOOO
 
tobcc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ive needed to replace my deck for 2 years.  Back in 2019 it was about $5000 in materials and $1-2k in labor.  Now materials are $10k and labor will be $3-5k.  Im going to try to hold back till fall and see of the interest rate hikes slow things enough to make it doable.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is one of those stupid things with history and nuance that TFG didn't help by shiatting all over, but here we are.

It's good for the small-time lumber mill guys though.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is Canada where these trees grow?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Big Lumber" is out of control.
 
