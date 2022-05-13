 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Huffington Post)   Calling 911 because your grandma is having a mental health episode? You better believe cops are putting 2 bullets in her   (huffpost.com) divider line
26
    More: Murica, Family, Las Cruces Sun-News, Las Cruces, family members, body camera video, Amelia Baca, Police, Tragedy  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 10:34 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Once again, for those in the back, NEVER call the cops when anyone is having a mental episode. Cops are not caregivers, they are death dealers.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe if we took some of the outrageous police budget and spent it on social workers who could help in these situations...oh, right, the slogan was bad and therefore we have to do the opposite.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, memes and cop snark aside, I watched the video. He's a murdering sack of shit.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'Maybe if we throw more money at them ,cops will stop killing people.'- Joe Biden
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Here in Denver we have... Civilized... Ways of dealing with such incidents.
 
bthom37
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe if we took some of the outrageous police budget and spent it on social workers who could help in these situations...oh, right, the slogan was bad and therefore we have to do the opposite.


Just for that comment alone another 4 small town police departments have been given spare "Dogsmasher 5000" armored vehicles leftover from Iraq.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Do not call the cops to come deal with a mental health episode.
 
inner ted
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dang , the bravery of the thin blue line - not everyone could handle it, heroes only
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What brave men and women blasting a 75 year old grandma.

fark the police.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe if we took some of the outrageous police budget and spent it on social workers who could help in these situations...oh, right, the slogan was bad and therefore we have to do the opposite.


If a slogan results in the opposite of what you wanted, it's a bad slogan.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: AdmirableSnackbar: Maybe if we took some of the outrageous police budget and spent it on social workers who could help in these situations...oh, right, the slogan was bad and therefore we have to do the opposite.

If a slogan results in the opposite of what you wanted, it's a bad slogan.


The slogan was not the problem.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Problem Solved - SMBC Theater
Youtube B_AzEeIGznU
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
38 seconds. Those bastards probably spend more time than that wiping the grease off their farking hoof hands in the morning.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Here in Denver we have... Civilized... Ways of dealing with such incidents.



You store the mentally ill in pyramids?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Do they not have tasers in New Mexico?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Sign in to confirm your age."  Oh fark you internet.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go on record here and say that cop is a trigger happy chickenshiat that should never be allowed to hold a gun ever again.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ideally, either ever police force would have 1-2 people trained to handle these calls, or alternatively, there'd be a separate mental health service that 911 could dispatch. In a country that can't even guarantee regular non-emergency care to basically anyone, and enslaves people in corporate-run prisons for profit? Any sentence that begins with "ideally" is describing something that isn't going to happen.

We need massive systemic change.
 
extroverted_suicide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Communist Middleschool Student: Here in Denver we have... Civilized... Ways of dealing with such incidents.


You store the mentally ill in pyramids?


No silly, that's for grain storage.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Snotnose: I'm gonna go on record here and say that cop is a trigger happy chickenshiat that should never be allowed to hold a gun ever again.


Look if you removed every cop who meets that description, you'd be left with nobody to shoot black people, dogs, and the mentally unwell.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh shiat, New Mexico?  I'm surprised the cop didn't just start firing through his windshield as he drove up to the house.

38 seconds is epic restraint for NM cops.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: "Sign in to confirm your age."  Oh fark you internet.


They blurred out the 3 seconds before the shoot (at least the video I watched was blurred). She was shuffling, slowly, vaguely in the direction of the cop. The cop kept screaming "put it down". I didn't see a weapon.

/ Even if she did have a knife...you cannot tell me that the cop couldn't have  taken it away or used a taser
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: Do not call the cops to come deal with a mental health episode.


I'd agree in most cases, but there's a codicil there.  If it gets to the point where they are genuinely a serious threat to life and limb, right now - you may have to.  That is ONLY if it's that bad - i.e. they've got a gun and they are putting bullets through the door and walls every time you try to get close to talk or see WTF kinda thing.  When it's to the point that they are a genuine and immediate threat to you and others around them.  Not, "I dunno he's acting kinda scary" or some such shiat, but "He's shooting at us right now. grandma got grazed in the knee and Bobby has splinters sticking out of his face from a near miss into the molding."  That's when you have to call the cops.  Anything else, JFC no - not unless you want that person dead
 
fireclown
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Do not call the cops to come deal with a mental health episode.


Here's the thing.  If you call 911 to report an emergency, and a woman having an episode and waving a pair of steak knives around DOES QUALIFY AS ONE, you get who they send to you.  And that's going to be a police officer.  And those dudes are trained a certain way.

I keep **gently loving** saying it.  We need to stop Dave Grossman, of the KILLOLOGY RESEARCH GROUP (I swear I'm not making that up) train police officers.  You get the force you train, and the guy who wrote this book is training them.

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.