First rule of Goose Fight Club is you're going to lose
22
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's my 9 iron!
Fark user imageView Full Size

It wouldn't have helped...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/shoresy tonite
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've been chased off by a goose a couple of times before.  Just keep walking -- at a faster pace if necessary, but not running.  Just keep a wide berth.  Most of the time they won't care as long as you aren't clearly approaching them or their nest.  They'll just give you the stink eye, maybe hiss a bit, but most of the time they aren't interested in a fight unless you make aggressive moves or move toward the nest.

Rule of thumb: Whenever possible, urban geese like to nest near walls, so the male only has to guard the front, so if you're around a building and see a goose standing about keeping watch, just give it a good ten foot berth and you'll be fine.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should've ducked.
 
Nullav
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's right, give them hope.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have found the perfect way to deal with Canada Geese:  An umbrella.

Point the umbrella at the goose and rapidly open and close it.  That produces a loud flapping noise and accompanying visual.  The goose says "That bird's bigger than me!" and runs away.

I've found this works reliably.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Listen, and understand! That Canada Goose is out there! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are dead!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You have to align yourself with a more powerful bird like the Blue Heron or Great Egret that is the only path to salvation from the Canada.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And swans too. I have in-laws who bought swans for their lake and those birds are mean as hell. The females swans are also swan murderers. Overall, swans are just psychos. Maybe that's where the phrase "swan song" came from because they want to make it yours.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And yet, if I punt one into traffic, I'm the asshole.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This time of year, with goslings wobbling about everywhere, and protective parents hovering nearby ... better to just avoid going outside altogether.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the good ol' Canada cobra chicken.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is Tyler Turducken starting an army?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Listen, and understand! That Canada Goose is out there! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop... ever, until you are dead!


Perturbator - "Humans Are Such Easy Prey" ["Dangerous Days" Official]
Youtube Y8DekFFCE5c
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Those things are so nasty. They will attack you for no reason. At Hollywood Studios cast parking they had a turkey. It was not aggressive at all.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Other methods of geese removal include using lasers
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you do find yourself in a fight with a goose, and the goose is winning, it's best to look around for any small children nearby, especially babies to throw at the goose. If the kid impact of the child on the goose doesn't knock it out or kill it, it will forget all about you as it gorges on the flesh of a human child, a delicacy amongst geese
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I have found the perfect way to deal with Canada Geese:  An umbrella.

Point the umbrella at the goose and rapidly open and close it.  That produces a loud flapping noise and accompanying visual.  The goose says "That bird's bigger than me!" and runs away.

I've found this works reliably.


Works on seagulls too:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh yes, you can win.  Repost from here:

CSB:

When I used to do tech support for small businesses, one client was in a building where a VERY aggressive goose took up shop in the roundabout in front of the lobby.  It would hiss, spread its wings and charge people as they went in and out.  After I escaped its wrath on the way in, I spoke with the office manager about it and she said the goose was a terror and did it every year for like a month.

So after I finished my work a few hours later, I left, went to my SUV, and proceeded to drive the wrong way through the roundabout at a very high rate of speed, honking and coming within inches of the bird who started to charge and then frantically tried to run/fly away.  I received a call on my cell about 30 seconds later.  I answered it to a chorus of laughter before they could get words out saying, "WE SAW THAT!"  They had a cupcake waiting for me the next time I worked the site.

Unfortunately, I don't think the bird stopped its bullying ways.

/CSB
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We had geese when I was a kid.  The gander was pretty ornery.  If you turned your back, he would latch on to your butt.  I would grab him by the head and fling him.  Eventually he learned and would just hiss menacingly.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nullav: [Fark user image image 850x478]
That's right, give them hope.


That's such a great game/goose simulator.
 
