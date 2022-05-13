 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Airport beer prices take off   (nj.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Price, price of a large can of premium beer, revised policy, Newark Liberty International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Port Authority Office of the Inspector General, Airport  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If any current pressing issue would have been embraced by our nation's founding fathers, you freaking better double dutch believe this one would be.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This probably contributes to the 'drunk dude and karens' at airports.

"27 dollars...Fark that, I'll go to the Applebee's and buy a couple of 5 dollar pitchers and store it-----IN MEY BELLY"
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would pay that much for a beer? That is ridiculous. I will not even pay $8.00 at Disney. I sure as hell not going to pay $27.00.
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this tagged "scary?"  They are going to cap the price to make it less expensive.  Last time I checked, that was a GOOD thing...I hate this planet.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the prices are clearly listed, who cares?

If you can't make it a few hours without drinking, you might be the one with an issue.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will trade you this airport beer for 6 gallons of gasoline.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone freaks out when capitalism is used for its intended purpose.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: If the prices are clearly listed, who cares?

If you can't make it a few hours without drinking, you might be the one with an issue.


Someone in the Twitter comments noted that this company, which is also charging a "10% covid recovery fee" on top of the already inflated price, also got 8 million in PPP loans in 2021.

It's more about shining a light on a company that maybe should have its contract to provide services at the airport reviewed, and probably canceled, in favor of a company that isn't going to rip off the public coming and going.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: Who would pay that much for a _____?


Someone who likes beer and someone with more money than you.
I'm not arguing markets shouldn't have regulation. Predatory lending, usury, etc., but it's a questions with an obvious answer and it's one of many answers markets provide-- like an inflation basket and how pervasive are unequal distributions of wealth.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
JFC people just take a handful of Xanax like an adult
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter if it's gasoline, baby formula, beer, or concert tickets.  Price-gouging is a destructive practice that needs to be curbstomped when it rears its head.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
EVERYTHING edible/drinkable at the Newark airport is outrageous.  A burger the size of a McD regular burger is $15.  No fries or anything.  A sandwich (same as a 6 inch Subway) was $16.  It's gotta be Mafia-run, that's the only way they can get away with it.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Not again 5: EVERYTHING edible/drinkable at the Newark airport is outrageous.  A burger the size of a McD regular burger is $15.  No fries or anything.  A sandwich (same as a 6 inch Subway) was $16.  It's gotta be Mafia-run, that's the only way they can get away with it.


More likely kickbacks to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
 
aperson
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If the prices are clearly listed, who cares?

If you can't make it a few hours without drinking, you might be the one with an issue.


Agreed.  As long as it isn't an essential item I don't care what they charge.  If they were charging $27 for a tampon or small pack of diapers, my outrage meter would start to twitch, but you can easily go a few hours without beer.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Not again 5: EVERYTHING edible/drinkable at the Newark airport is outrageous.  A burger the size of a McD regular burger is $15.  No fries or anything.  A sandwich (same as a 6 inch Subway) was $16.  It's gotta be Mafia-run, that's the only way they can get away with it.


That's not just EWR - a flight of mine got delayed out of Palm Beach Airport, so they gave me a $20 coupon for dinner (and I think a second one for breakfast the next morning, but that's irrelevant).

I was a little distracted when I went to Burger King (thinking it would be cheapest and I might be able to get a meal and a half off one voucher), and didn't realize that a regular combo was like $17 until after I'd paid.

You're a captive audience (gotta get there an hour or two before the flight - three if you're flying internationally!), and you're not allowed to bring in outside food. They charge that much because they can, and no one's stopping them.

// people here usually point to higher fees to operate a business in the airport, and they're probably not wrong
// but surely there is some way to reduce costs for everyone (even if it means Port Authority doesn't make as much this y- why are you laughing?)
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is America? Enforcement like this sounds like some utopia America that would exist if Republicans didn't.
 
