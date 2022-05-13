 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Pope's comin'   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The boys are back in town?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, he's not even breathing hard!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lonomoholo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The pope, his ridiculous hat and his whole criminal organization can get farked.
 
daffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are they all going to sing that annoying song?
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Pope beats the bishop, film at eleven.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skail
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Okay Pope is coming out.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Reported for calling out Farkers in a headline

/Congrats on the orgasm!
 
havocmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Da pope is a coming!
Youtube cAvXnBgJMdM
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's faking it.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Better not, that's a sin.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Man I wish that guy could keep it in his pants, and out of my country.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cowering altar boys and angry First Nations families shoulda told ya?
 
