(WGME Portland)   The 63-year-old driver stopped after he noticed that the boy's mother was running alongside the bus trying to get it to stop. The 7 yo kid he was dragging, not so much   (wgme.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The superintendent says the school district will work with police to figure out how this happened.

The bus driver was in a rush, not paying attention, and shut the door on him. Pretty simple to figure out.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid kept up for the first 20 feet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Kid kept up for the first 20 feet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you catch the bus.  Sometimes the bus catches you.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The superintendent says the school district will work with police to figure out how this happened.

The bus driver was in a rush, not paying attention, and shut the door on him. Pretty simple to figure out.


Just a dumbfark.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Sometimes you catch the bus.  Sometimes the bus catches you.


In Buxton, Maine, bus takes you!
/A la yakoff Smirnoff
//You know who I mean
///Threes!!!
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I haven't rode a bus in a quarter century, but I'm pretty sure he could see the farming door. Check his phone to see what he was really doing.
 
daffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: The superintendent says the school district will work with police to figure out how this happened.

The bus driver was in a rush, not paying attention, and shut the door on him. Pretty simple to figure out.


Add in old and probably couldn't hear the kid screaming.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: The superintendent says the school district will work with police to figure out how this happened.

The bus driver was in a rush, not paying attention, and shut the door on him. Pretty simple to figure out.


Probably, even very likely, but I'd still want to see the investigation happen.  Every once in a while, it turns out it didn't go how you'd figure, and we get people in prison and such for a long time for bullshiat reasons
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: The superintendent says the school district will work with police to figure out how this happened.

The bus driver was in a rush, not paying attention, and shut the door on him. Pretty simple to figure out.


The school district subcontracted transportation to an outside company, who subcontracted drivers to another outside company, who subcontracted the drivers to yet another outside company, who paid minimum wage and "forgot" to do drug testing, and now we have enough money for a new football stadium.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Always have your kid use a high-drag backpack, so the bus can't get up to a dangerous speed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Walker: The superintendent says the school district will work with police to figure out how this happened.

The bus driver was in a rush, not paying attention, and shut the door on him. Pretty simple to figure out.

The school district subcontracted transportation to an outside company, who subcontracted drivers to another outside company, who subcontracted the drivers to yet another outside company, who paid minimum wage and "forgot" to do drug testing, and now we have enough money for a new football stadium.


You doubt the quality and professionalism of Substandard Subcontracting, Inc.?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

daffy: If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.


Why drag Al into this? He's already hit the skids. He just scuffling along. Needs a new pair of shoes.
Etc, etc, etc.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Bus - Cyanide & Happiness Shorts
Youtube HLI2-kYMUEE
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

daffy: If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.


It's amazing how oblivious people can be. My ex-wife is one of those people. I'd swear her field of vision only extends 2 feet beyond her face.

It's like people that get hit by trains. The ones that don't do it on purpose anyway. How oblivious do you have to be to what's going on around you that you don't see or hear a farking train coming?
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: daffy: If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.

It's amazing how oblivious people can be. My ex-wife is one of those people. I'd swear her field of vision only extends 2 feet beyond her face.

It's like people that get hit by trains. The ones that don't do it on purpose anyway. How oblivious do you have to be to what's going on around you that you don't see or hear a farking train coming?


I made a joke about people being hit by trains being the last remaining form of natural selection for humans and got yelled at for it.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: daffy: If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.

It's amazing how oblivious people can be. My ex-wife is one of those people. I'd swear her field of vision only extends 2 feet beyond her face.

It's like people that get hit by trains. The ones that don't do it on purpose anyway. How oblivious do you have to be to what's going on around you that you don't see or hear a farking train coming?


Probably why she married you.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bandito King: abhorrent1: daffy: If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.

It's amazing how oblivious people can be. My ex-wife is one of those people. I'd swear her field of vision only extends 2 feet beyond her face.

It's like people that get hit by trains. The ones that don't do it on purpose anyway. How oblivious do you have to be to what's going on around you that you don't see or hear a farking train coming?

I made a joke about people being hit by trains being the last remaining form of natural selection for humans and got yelled at for it.


It's a little known fact that trains have amazing lateral maneuverability.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

daffy: If he saw the mother, how did he not notice the back pack sticking in the door? What an asshat. I hope the parents sue for AL he and the school are worth.


Could of just been a strap from the backpack.

Had my kid get stuck on the car door more than once. I didn't drive off though, but I'd be lying if I said I never thought about it.
 
anotherluser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA says kid was dragged 570-something feet, taken to hospital for treatment of "non life threatening" injuries. Yeah, OK. I know people who came off motorcycles and didn't slide near that far, but lost pieces of their extremities. It's quite likely that kid got seriously farked up, life threatening or not. Bus driver needs his ass kicked.
 
nytmare
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems disturbing that even wee elementary students have so much school and life baggage that they need a backpack to lug it all.

Back in my day I carried a dollar in my pocket for lunch and that was it. Our desk in the classroom held everything else we needed for school.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevejovi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Buxton? By any chance, did this happen near a large hay field with a stone wall running through it? With a large oak tree at one end? At the base of it, was there a stone in it that had no Earthly business in a Maine hay field?
 
