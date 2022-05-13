 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   What's in the basement at Taj Mahal?   (bbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Cool, Taj Mahal, Agra, Mughal Empire, Shah Jahan, Mumtaz Mahal, Mughal architecture, Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, India  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 10:16 AM (33 minutes ago)



32 Comments     (+0 »)
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Al Capone's safe?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very small rocks?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Pee-Wee's bike?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Grant's tomb?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Peewee's bike?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The washer and dryer?
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
John Podesta's pedophile club and baby bakery?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OldRod: Grant's tomb?


This was my first guess.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
D. B. Cooper's apartment
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sex dungeons. It was built as a monument of love.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All of Taj's guy stuff, baseball cards, and star wars action figures his wife made him put away when they got married?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: OldRod: Grant's tomb?

This was my first guess.


But that only raises more questions, like who is buried there?
 
gideon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Washer Dryer set?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A recording studio?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That would make an awesome horror flick.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The clitoris?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
peewee's tomb?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"But the plans were on display..."
"On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them."
"That's the display department."
"With a flashlight."
"Ah, well, the lights had probably gone."
"So had the stairs."
"But look, you found the notice, didn't you?"
"Yes," said Arthur, "yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying 'Beware of the Leopard."
-- Douglas Adams
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Alamo.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's where they take the card cheaters and break their knuckles with a hammer.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Heh, what an article.

Headline - What secrets does it hold? 1st few paragraphs - People are trying to get access to the locked rooms to find out what's in them. Further in the article - Historian Ebba Koch has already explored them, they are big empty rooms with the purpose of keeping guests cool, wrote a book about it.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Geraldo Rivera?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The same thing you would find in the basement of any deepstate pizza parlor.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This sounds like the BJP are looking to force convert it into a Hindu temple by making claims that the structure was built on Seekrit Hindu Worship Sights.  I can only imagine the idea was to force  BJP Purveyor of Spurious Claims to take a quick look, declare it was an entire Hindu complex, then declare the rooms must be sealed for all time to protect their sacredness so no one could dispute this, and then chunk the two corpses into the river as a Muslim defilement of a sacred Hindi site.

Akbar had a Hindu wife.  He very specifically and openly built a Hindu shrine in the harem for her and his Hindu concubines.  But Mumtaz was Muslim, as was Shah Jahan, so there would be no reason they would make a shrine to Shiva in what was to be a Muslim tomb  Shah Jahan was nowhere near as ecumenical as his grandfather.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Heh, what an article.

Headline - What secrets does it hold? 1st few paragraphs - People are trying to get access to the locked rooms to find out what's in them. Further in the article - Historian Ebba Koch has already explored them, they are big empty rooms with the purpose of keeping guests cool, wrote a book about it.


The reason for all the current fuss is that a number of right wing politicians in India think there is a statue to the Hindu god Shiva in the basement. It comes from a screwball named P N Oak who wrote crazy books about Hindu history including saying that the Vatican is a Hindu temple! It seems that right wing politicians everywhere just love their nut-job conspiracies.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When I visited the Taj Mahal in 1996, the guide said that the two sarcophagi in the center are fakes and the real tombs are in the basement. The Taj Mahal really lives up to its reputation. It's a huge building flanked on both sides by smaller yet still awesome buildings. One is a mosque, and the other isn't because it faces away from Makkah. 

When you enter the Taj, you first have to take off your shoes which are watched by an elderly man for a few rupees. You walk up marble stairs which have been grooved by centuries of visitors. Sadly the marble exterior is turning yellow due to the heavy air pollution. Inside the Taj you enter a massive octagonal room decorated with abstract patterns made of semiprecious stones and verses from the Qu'ran  set into the walls. In the center of the room are two ornately decorated sarcophagi surrounded by a carved marble railing. Photos do not do it justice, you have to go see it for yourselves.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FleshFlapps: The washer and dryer?


Uh, no
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Given the place was built primarily as a tomb, and the locked rooms in question are in the underground mausoleum part of said tomb, I think we can safely assume the answer is bodies. I mean, that's literally the purpose of the place.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Marcus Aurelius: OldRod: Grant's tomb?

This was my first guess.

But that only raises more questions, like who is buried there?


Vishnu.  Duh.
 
