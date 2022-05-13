 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Someone's trash is someone's treasure at the bottom of Lake Tahoe
    More: Interesting, trace of mythical monsters, California, Lake Tahoe, Folklore, Mythology, mobsters, divers strike gold  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No mobsters? LOL. Imagine if Jimmy Hoffa was found there.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy?
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Nessie-type monster.  Wrong lake.  That's the one that travels the underground river between Pyramid Lake and Walker Lake.  Duh.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tahoe is a trip.  Cross one street and you go from normal businesses to slot machines in the 7-11.  You can walk out a few hundred yards in the lake and the water is up to your neck and then it just drops to a depth of 1500 feet.

I lost a pair of flip-flops in Tahoe back around 1976.  I wonder if these divers found them.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Tahoe is a trip.  Cross one street and you go from normal businesses to slot machines in the 7-11.  You can walk out a few hundred yards in the lake and the water is up to your neck and then it just drops to a depth of 1500 feet.

I lost a pair of flip-flops in Tahoe back around 1976.  I wonder if these divers found them.


Tahoe is ruined now sadly. It just can't support the volume of tourists it's been getting. Combine that with the scourge of short term rentals and it's nothing like it was even 10 or 15 years ago.
 
freetomato
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a little girl growing up in the Sacramento suburbs, there was an urban legend about Tahoe.  The water is very deep, clear and cold; supposedly one year two perfectly preserved bodies floated up from the depths wearing pilgrim clothes!

Yes, the thought of that freaked me out when I was about 7.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a job that exists? Scuba diving to remove trash from lakes?

Where do I apply for that position? Sounds way better than being a lawyer.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: No mobsters? LOL. Imagine if Jimmy Hoffa was found there.


Jimmy Hoffa was turned into hot dogs and fed to the city of Chicago.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Jack Sabbath: Tahoe is a trip.  Cross one street and you go from normal businesses to slot machines in the 7-11.  You can walk out a few hundred yards in the lake and the water is up to your neck and then it just drops to a depth of 1500 feet.

I lost a pair of flip-flops in Tahoe back around 1976.  I wonder if these divers found them.

Tahoe is ruined now sadly. It just can't support the volume of tourists it's been getting. Combine that with the scourge of short term rentals and it's nothing like it was even 10 or 15 years ago.


Ruined? I was only able to see it for the first time back in 2018 and it is one of the most beautiful places I've ever seen. Sorry to add to the "scourge", but I do not regret going.
 
kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Is this a job that exists? Scuba diving to remove trash from lakes?

Where do I apply for that position? Sounds way better than being a lawyer.


I answered my own question. Looks like you need Advanced Open Water Certification ... which is above my current certification. Looks like I've got a task ahead...  And it's on a volunteer basis, so can't exactly quit the job to go do this stuff.

https://cleanupthelake.org/volunteer-divers/

But any divers out there with current Advanced Open Water cert ... it's a meaningful opportunity to do some generalized good, and could land you with some pretty sweet diving in Belize!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
People are always leaving their garbage in lakes.  It's shameful.

kmgenesis23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Whomever paid for a free month of TF on my behalf for encouraging volunteerism, I thank you. I'm not sure what that does or how to use any added features ... and I'm an idiot who has no idea how to send you a private message. But thank you regardless. I will pay the goodwill forward. :)
 
drewogatory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I have never found a tennis ball under water, so that's pretty impressive.  Even the popped ones float.
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My first thought when I saw the hammer was it used in a grisly murder. But this is Lake Tahoe not Lake Mead so probably nothing to worry about.
 
