(National Today)   I didn't have change for cab fare I lost my tux at the cleaners I locked my keys in the car An old friend came in from out of town Someone stole my car There was an earthquake A terrible flood Locusts IT WASN'T MY FAULT, I SWEAR TO GOD   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
19
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Yo, LAPD:
Fark user imageView Full Size
"
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I blame Roethlisberger!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
National Blame Someone Else Day is every day to the Democrats and Republicans.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is this different than the other 364 "I'm a Republican so it's the Untermenchen's Fault Day"?
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If you're going to make an excuse, make one and stick to it. It's the and that make things seem your fault.
 
ifky
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's go Elwood.
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm pretty good at taking responsibility for my own actions. I blame my mother for that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ifky: Let's go Elwood.


I think you mean "Hit It!"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This headline has been used three times in the last six weeks.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Trik: National Blame Someone Else Day is every day to the Democrats and Republicans.


Democrats have facts and evidence.  Republicans have conspiracy theories.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Trik: National Blame Someone Else Day is every day to the Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats have facts and evidence.  Republicans have conspiracy theories.


So what you're saying is... you blame someone else?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0100010
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Trik: National Blame Someone Else Day is every day to the Democrats and Republicans.


That's some next level irony, Fark Independent.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is there one older than, "The Devil made me do it?"
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Trik: National Blame Someone Else Day is every day to the Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats have facts and evidence.  Republicans have conspiracy theories.


Wow, you're good at this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

chitownmike: [Fark user image 304x166]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ifky: Let's go Elwood.

I think you mean "Hit It!"


No, that's the line he says as he drops Carrie in the mud. Followed by Elwood looking at her for a second before just saying, "Take it easy" while trying not to laugh. They then run to the car, get in, and say the line you're thinking of.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My ex-wife's favorite day. To be honest, for her every day was blame someone else day.
 
