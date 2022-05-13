 Skip to content
(Metro)   Putin's blood on the fritz   (metro.co.uk) divider line
70
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
colon cancer, Parkinson's and know leukemia. He's one tough SOB. Riding the grizzly
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
now
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD.  I hope he dies sooner rather than later.

I also hope someone worse doesn't take his place.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if he will just kind of explode.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never been blackout drunk. That'll probably change when both Pooty and Dipsh*t Donnie croak. The celebration will be legendary.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe someone is trying to tell him something.

cdn.shopify.com

https://againstwar.gallery/products/kid
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a Putin dying of blood cancer, hopefully painfully? A good start.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If his oligarchs and FSB start leaking like sieves, he's not long for power or this world.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer hates getting s Putin diagnosis.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this makes his prosecuting a war on a neighbor for no reason completely understandable.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go can-cer
Clap clap clapclapclap
Let's go cancer
Clap clap clapclapclap

See, farkers. Y'all love to put up your childish "fark cancer" posts, and here, cancer's trying to do everyone a favor.

For shame
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard from folk medicine doctor spiritualist that you can cure cancer and cast it out of your body, but only if you find a Nazi Jew for it to inhabit instead.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always said I wouldn't wish cancer on anyone, turns out there's an exception to every rule.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: I've never been blackout drunk. That'll probably change when both Pooty and Dipsh*t Donnie croak. The celebration will be legendary.


Both? Are you saying they are horcruxes for each other?
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbirchall: I heard from folk medicine doctor spiritualist that you can cure cancer and cast it out of your body, but only if you find a Nazi Jew for it to inhabit instead.


That was the first draft of the Neverending Story script. Studio told Wolfgang Petersen to "tone down the German."
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I never thought I'd say this, but good luck cancer!" Colin Just
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and he will go full bore Ahab at the end.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's very painful.

i.pinimg.com
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin has been said to be dying since 2004. This is nothing more than FSB fishing around to see who might try to make a move to succeed putin
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think he is still alive because the Devil is afraid of him.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that the best outcome from this would be Putin dying very quickly, since honestly it would be fairer if he had a long and painful death

/Assuming all of this isn't complete bullshiat
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: GOOD.  I hope he dies sooner rather than later.

I also hope someone worse doesn't take his place.


Difficulty: it's Russia.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard drinking toad juice can cure leukemia.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: I think he is still alive because the Devil is afraid of him.


Afraid his ankles might get bitten?

Funny thing about dying, you don't get to take anything with you.

A penniless sawed off Stalin doesn't scare anyone.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: colon cancer, Parkinson's and know leukemia. He's one tough SOB. Riding the grizzly


i.imgflip.com
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kkinnison: Putin has been said to be dying since 2004. This is nothing more than FSB fishing around to see who might try to make a move to succeed putin


Does he appear healthy to you?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: GOOD.  I hope he dies sooner rather than later.

I also hope someone worse doesn't take his place.


We'll probably end up with Putin 2.0, but maybe we'll at least see Russia turtle up for a decade or so as they rebuild their military.  Whoever gets in charge will probably try to use Putin's death as a clear sign things have changed and can we pretty please have an economy again.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully someone just farking shoots him and that's that. Every day he lives, thousands of innocent people die, and he's so all-in on the strongman dictator thing that the war's very unlikely to end while he's still alive.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: colon cancer, Parkinson's and know leukemia. He's one tough SOB. Riding the grizzly


Leukemia is often a side effect of treatments for other kinds of cancer.  Also, while leukemia is normally one of the more treatable of cancers, survival goes way down if you contract it from cancer treatment.  You should still get treated for the original cancer, because without treatment you are still going to die of cancer.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: GOOD.  I hope he dies sooner rather than later.

I also hope someone worse doesn't take his place.


That's Russia's secret, Captain. There is always some one worse.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds as though, leading up to the war, all these rich Russians were totes outraged that Putin would do this, yet did nothing to stop him. Hey, I get it, you don't want your family to try the Polonium tea. Yet now that he's ruined the country they are all against it. What would they have been saying (as they stuff their pockets full of cash) if they had been successful?
Sure, we can hope that cancer will rid the earth of putin but who is going to trust the guy next in line?
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I've always said I wouldn't wish cancer on anyone, turns out there's an exception to every rule.


Yup.  This right here.  Fark cancer in general, but in this one case, gotta root for metastasis.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think Putin would be so stupid as to forgo cancer treatment if he needed it. If he was being given treatment it would probably get out.   But it's a good rumor to be circulating should he die suddenly.  A dead Putin would solve a lot of problems for a lot of people.
 
Alex in Wonderland
‘’ 1 hour ago  
\o/
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the next leader going to be able to just bail on Ukraine or will that look too weak and they'll have to keep up a charade for a bit?
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin doesn't really have cancer, but if he does you can be certain he will receive the best care a kleptocrat can afford, which is dick Cheney level care, this is a non story.  Red herring and active measures
 
Trik
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well, the article was nice enough to narrow it down to 20 - 30 Oligarchs, so putin only has to kill 40 (just to be sure) or so Oligarchs and their families to set an example for the rest.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby isn't getting enough love for this super duper headline.

Fark user image
 
knbwhite
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I kind of like having a beaten leader still in place like Gaddafi. A new guy will probably be as bad, but less known.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: GOOD.  I hope he dies sooner rather than later.

I also hope someone worse doesn't take his place.


Fark user image
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody seems to be addressing the 10 megaton nuclear warhead in the room. If Putin is dying and losing the war, how likely will it be that he might push the button?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
kb7rky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nobody seems to be addressing the 10 megaton nuclear warhead in the room. If Putin is dying and losing the war, how likely will it be that he might push the button?


Two weeks, tops.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't get me wrong, I very much want to believe this, but the actual source for that claim is much more measured in their analysis.

https://newlinesmag.com/reportage/is-putin-sick-or-are-we-meant-to-think-he-is/

I live in optimism not only of Putin dying of cancer, soon, but that submitters could strive to provide links to primary and coherent sources, not just the loudest tabloid click-bait.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

neongoats: What do you call a Putin dying of blood cancer, hopefully painfully? A good start.


I wouldn't count on it happening soon enough to help Ukraine. We need to keep helping them, we need to keep helping the refugees as well.
 
Trik
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Nobody seems to be addressing the 10 megaton nuclear warhead in the room. If Putin is dying and losing the war, how likely will it be that he might push the button?


SNL should do a skit that putin orders a nuke deployed, his circle disobeys but makes him believe they did, then they make him believe that the rest of the world with the exception of China and NK have retaliated and get him into the survival bunker. Then after a few days, get him to believe that the US and NATO forces are hours from breaking into the bunker to capture him for war crimes. Which goads putin into taking the hitler way out.
TA-DA!
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: GOOD.  I hope he dies sooner rather than later.

I also hope someone worse doesn't take his place.


I'm really hoping he dies of multiple self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the back of the head before the cancer kills him.  He deserves a violent death.
 
