(Omaha World Herald)   OH YEAHHHH   (omaha.com) divider line
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids are dumb and easily bored. When combined with an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, causing a lack of awareness of consequences, you get the Kool-Aid Man.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is totally on brand for high school boys.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OH NOOOOOOO
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Kids are dumb and easily bored. When combined with an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, causing a lack of awareness of consequences, you get the Kool-Aid Man.


Been there
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Again?
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: This is totally on brand for high school boys.


This is downright wholesome compared to the ones that are hurling misogyny and racial slurs on their online video games. Plus they're getting outside.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kool Aid Man Best Moments
Youtube tCWPSWgWmd4
 
Nimbull
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd at least put the effort in to wear the actual Kool Aid guy suit and have a big pitcher. If you are going to do something stupid like that at least look the part.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Irving Maimway: This is totally on brand for high school boys.

This is downright wholesome compared to the ones that are hurling misogyny and racial slurs on their online video games. Plus they're getting outside.


Really. They're not painting swastikas, this is indeed wholesome fun.

Also acceptable: mailbox baseball.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm wondering why the sheriff's vehicle has a camo color scheme.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: ChiliBoots: Irving Maimway: This is totally on brand for high school boys.

This is downright wholesome compared to the ones that are hurling misogyny and racial slurs on their online video games. Plus they're getting outside.

Really. They're not painting swastikas, this is indeed wholesome fun.

Also acceptable: mailbox baseball.


And homeowners can get in on the fun by placing steel beams ever two feet of fencing, or a nice steel post in concrete with massive mailbox for those kids who like to practice their swing
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

berylman: [YouTube video: Kool Aid Man Best Moments]


Obligatory:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Kids are dumb and easily bored. When combined with an underdeveloped prefrontal cortex, causing a lack of awareness of consequences, you get the Kool-Aid Man.



Why do you have to make everything about maga morons?!!?!?


/I keed.
 
jimjays
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On the plus side, you know some of these kids are getting hurt. Might learn something from the experience. And the smarter kids will learn something hearing what happened to the others.

(Never understood random vandalism. Am amused that dumb people have to answer repeated inquiries on why they're in a neck collar, on crutches, in a brace...)
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Hey, kids. I've got an even better Kool-Aid challenge for you!
 
Snort
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Claude Ballse: [upload.wikimedia.org image 800x814]

Hey, kids. I've got an even better Kool-Aid challenge for you!


*Flavor-aid
 
