(MSN)   University of Michigan professors explain benefits of urine based garden fertilizer. While ninety percent of college students regularly practice this on their walk home from the pub   (msn.com) divider line
19
posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 5:17 PM



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you're not not advised to pee on your compost heap, once in a while
 
mossberg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evenin' officer, jest, uh, jest fertilizin' the grass for ya.
 
tasteme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mydog gets me up every morning at about 3:30 for a pee break.  I always take advantage of the opportunity and join her.

BTW - here's Lucy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
College students?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lady J: you're not not advised to pee on your compost heap, once in a while


Marking my territory has had some success at rabbits deciding they should find somewhere else to burrow. A little dirt in the hole and the grass comes back decently too.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Years ago we had a dog that peed in the same spot in the yard. All the grass died in that spot, so I assumed that urine (at least dog urine) wasn't the best for plant life.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Years ago we had a dog that peed in the same spot in the yard. All the grass died in that spot, so I assumed that urine (at least dog urine) wasn't the best for plant life.


dog and cat wee will fark your lawn.
and kill everyone you care about.
 
falkone32
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Years ago we had a dog that peed in the same spot in the yard. All the grass died in that spot, so I assumed that urine (at least dog urine) wasn't the best for plant life.


It's too much. Even a single morning pee could do that. You may have noticed that the grass surrounding the dead spot was doing very well.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Urine a lot of trouble now!
 
Muta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lady J: iamskibibitz: Years ago we had a dog that peed in the same spot in the yard. All the grass died in that spot, so I assumed that urine (at least dog urine) wasn't the best for plant life.

dog and cat wee will fark your lawn.
and kill everyone you care about.


So there are no negatives then (except for the grass).
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Really bad idea, unless you limit it to the lawn. 
Urine is rich in Nitrogen. Great for grass, really lousy for flowers.
A few years ago, we used a deer repellent based on concentrated urine.
Unfortunately, we used it around our paeonies. Instant growth of leaves, followed by loss of colour in the flowers. It took several years before the paeonies recovered. We're talking about the variety "Scarlett O'Hara" turning into a pale pink.
Oh yeah, if you want to use it on the lawn, spread it around a bit; by lawn fertilizer standards, it's pretty concentrated.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm willing to pee on wheat and barley crops and be paid in beer.

*cue circle of life chant*
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apropos of nothing but my mom was a nurse and one summer back in the 70s when I was a kid she regularly brought spoiled blood home from the hospital and poured it on her rose bushes claiming the iron was good for them. I think someone at the hospital put a stop to it because she only did it the one summer. Probably for the best as I'm sure the neighbours had a lot of questions.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm laughing. They don't walk home from the bar. U of M students pee on the back seat of an Uber.
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Muta: Mydog gets me up every morning at about 3:30 for a pee break.  I always take advantage of the opportunity and join her.

BTW - here's Lucy

[Fark user image 425x318]


I had a pandemic foster dog for a while.  She never once ever asked to go out.  But she'd go every time I took her out.  Even if we'd just been out an hour before, she'd head straight for her pee spot and do what she could.  And she always saved a log for the park.  Even if she pooped right before we got in the car, she'd still have one on deck when we got there.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: Muta: Mydog gets me up every morning at about 3:30 for a pee break.  I always take advantage of the opportunity and join her.

BTW - here's Lucy

[Fark user image 425x318]

I had a pandemic foster dog for a while.  She never once ever asked to go out.  But she'd go every time I took her out.  Even if we'd just been out an hour before, she'd head straight for her pee spot and do what she could.  And she always saved a log for the park.  Even if she pooped right before we got in the car, she'd still have one on deck when we got there.


That dog must have been in the Boy Scouts.
'Be prepared' and all that.
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB: Years back, I visited my friend in a big city. He lived on the 30th floor of a 32 floor building and had just moved in with some other friends. They were throwing a party to celebrate this. Someone gave them a few of those little plastic men with parachutes and we ended upharking them off the balcony. They made it a good distance from so high up and landed in some shrubbery by the road. Three of us went down to retrieve them.

We're down there, poking around in the bushes when a couple of security guards come upon us.

"Hey! You guys aren't pissin' in those bushes, are you?"
"No. We're retrieving parachute toys we threw off the balcony."
"But you're not pissin' in the bushes?"
"Nope."
"Okay."

And off they went. Throwing things off the balcony was apparently a-okay so long as we didn't piss in those bushes.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

