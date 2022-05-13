 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Phone records of British journalist seized by government because they reported something leaked by a government staffer. Fark: Subpoenaed by US Dept of Justice   (theguardian.com) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Still having coffee, but was the information that was leaked parts of the DoJ report that was going to come out?  If so, that's not whistleblowing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm not getting why this has an asenine tag
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This was the opening set piece in the third Jason Bourne movie.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Read this yesterday, completely jaw dropping. I could only imagine this is the work of some holdover from the Trump Admin who's been hiding out in a broom closet
 
