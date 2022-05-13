 Skip to content
(CNN)   Musk two weeks ago: "I'mma buy Twitter Y'all." Musk Today: "I'm gonna.....think about it"   (cnn.com) divider line
154
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to set up fake accounts then, yes?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Tesla stock has been in a death spiral. To be fair, the entire market has been in a bit of one.

/ aboot farking time too
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out


He's looking to get financing that doesn't have Tesla stock as collateral.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk overextended himself and needed an excuse to bail on his impulse purchase of Twitter.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should think even harder about going the fark away. Forever.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a dickweed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...Well, not that shocked.

He got the attention he wanted out of it.
 
zappaisfrank
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Trump's not going to get his account back as soon as he thought...

The right wing crotch rubbing over how Musk buying Twitter was going to "own the Libs" has been pretty sickening, but now I get to watch their anguish over seeing it hopefully fall apart.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Middle-aged man regrets impulse buy.

Luckily he's still in the window to return it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's basically a financial terrorist at this point.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk tweeted on Friday.

Laughter OL.

He's not buying Twitter. Anyone who says something like this out loud isn't serious.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, did he pay to suppress the Obvious tag? I'm sorry but if you didn't see this coming you're a blind idiot.
 
Unmatched Brutality
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Ol' Elongated Muskrat...he's a crafty one.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon is a troll. I wouldn't be surprised if he called the whole thing off and made his OWN Twitter, with blackjack and hookers.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh god, this guy is only 50. Because he's rich and impetuous, he will continue to make headlines daily. He seems to love the attention. I was happy to learn he's not from this country. Otherwise, he would be running for president. And, we would be stupid enough to elect him.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out


I wonder if it was ever there.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a head fake.  A la Trump.
 
robbrie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWTR is sinking in after hours trading, while TSLA is soaring by the same percentage.

Investors are betting the pause is a prelude to termination.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once again, the libs have cancelled one of the people they hate by deleting their twitter accounts. Not only should there be allow protecting free speech on social media, but it also should be illegal to cancel your account in protest.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordjupiter: It's a head fake.  A la Trump.


And maybe a bit of stock price manipulation...but we'll see how this goes.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Musk overextended himself and needed an excuse to bail on his impulse purchase of Twitter.


If the deal depends on less than 5% fake users on Twitter, he never intended the purchase to go through
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's akin to any large purchase: I'm going to make you an offer, but it is contingent on several things, one of which is an inspection.

It turns out the inspection of the company shows a large percentage of bots in place of actual users, substantially lowering the value of the product.

Potential buyer then revisits the offer based on new data.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Elon is a troll. I wouldn't be surprised if he called the whole thing off and made his OWN Twitter, with blackjack and hookers.


Good luck competing with Troth Sential.
 
Blathering Idjut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a guy that brands himself as "telling it like it is" Musk sure spouts an awful lot of bullshiat.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, doesn't that hash our tags!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: once again, the libs have cancelled one of the people they hate by deleting their twitter accounts. Not only should there be allow protecting free speech on social media, but it also should be illegal to cancel your account in protest.


You are still on Fark. What more do you want?
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys really think people would do that? Just go on Twitter and make fake accounts that amplify whatever message the handlers want amplified?
Really??
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as I've been predicting here and elsewhere for weeks now. Elon is a con artist. Nothing more. He got attention and hopefully got that boost he needed to his bottom line in the process. I mean, internal documents show that even SpaceX is failing. Where's the cybertruck, the hyperloop, or any other manner of supposed inventions that this guy has "created" over the past decade? He consistently over promises to boost his stock and reputation. Hell, this isn't even the first "funding secured to take a company private" scam he's pulled. He even telegraphed this last week when he said "if I end up buying Twitter." Best advice is not to listen to anything he says, ever. Don't believe the hype.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clowns on here were acting like he already owned it.
 
Gonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all just to troll Trump, and don't tell me otherwise.

"Imma buy Twitter and give you your account back."
"Oh, I could never accept that..."
"J/k, not buying."
"SONOFABIATCH!"
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Elon is a troll. I wouldn't be surprised if he called the whole thing off and made his OWN Twitter, with blackjack and hookers.


I dunno. If he once again announced a deal where financing was not actually secured, he could be looking at a ban from the boards of publicly traded companies. He'd still have SpaceX, but would have to step back from Tesla.

And it would mean that there couldn't be an IPO for his Shin Twitter until he left. That would make finding outside investment more challenging.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out


If one did others would step in I'd think, some banks were rushing to throw loans at him to buy it.

I think he's a bit touched in the head and is already getting bored of this twitter thing since it's not going to go through without some scrutiny.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Blathering Idjut: For a guy that brands himself as "telling it like it is" Musk sure spouts an awful lot of bullshiat.


You just described every human that has ever branded themselves as "telling it like it is"

Every. Single. One. In. All. Of. Human. History.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out


I cant remember the name of the company off the top of my head but one of his backers with this deal is behind or heavily into crypto and we know how that is going right now, so I was expecting this news.

And if the dip turns into a full on rout then the deal is dead in the water.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with the SEC investigation that was announced two days ago.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like DeSantis and Florida, he and his lawyers didn't read the fine print before running their mouths and can't legally follow through.  The Orlando Police Pension Fund is already suing and I'm sure other shareholders will climb aboard soon enough.
 
Avigdore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* If it turns out...
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Middle-aged man regrets impulse buy.

Luckily he's still in the window to return it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


When I entered my forties, all I did was buy a skateboard. Lil' Lord Fauntleroy wants to make sure everyone's eyes are on him while he mulls over his purchases.
 
fireclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be shocked, SHOCKED to learn that at no point did he make any financial moves that would make him money in the churn that erupted from his various disruptive rantings.
 
feltrider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avigdore: It's akin to any large purchase: I'm going to make you an offer, but it is contingent on several things, one of which is an inspection.

It turns out the inspection of the company shows a large percentage of bots in place of actual users, substantially lowering the value of the product.

Potential buyer then revisits the offer based on new data.


I thought this was about the principal of free speech.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out

I cant remember the name of the company off the top of my head but one of his backers with this deal is behind or heavily into crypto and we know how that is going right now, so I was expecting this news.

And if the dip turns into a full on rout then the deal is dead in the water.


They only put up $500m... that has no bearing on the deal.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Avigdore: It's akin to any large purchase: I'm going to make you an offer, but it is contingent on several things, one of which is an inspection.

It turns out the inspection of the company shows a large percentage of bots in place of actual users, substantially lowering the value of the product.

Potential buyer then revisits the offer based on new data.


It's Econ 101 you stupid libs!
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: He should think even harder about going the fark away. Forever.


Elon Musk died on the way back to his home planet.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, buy a cesspool for $44B. On the other hand, pretend you were gonna spend $44B on a cesspool for a couple of months, then spend only the $1B offer-buyout to effectively tank the company's value forever. The Aristocrats.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Aw, buying Twitter's not for you. It's more of a Shelbyville idea."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RyogaM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out

He's looking to get financing that doesn't have Tesla stock as collateral.


Does he have anything of value except Tesla stock?
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unmatched Brutality: That Ol' Elongated Muskrat...he's a crafty one.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I love that joke, I hope it never goes away.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: I figured he wouldn't go for it. I wonder if his funding pulled out


If by "funding pulled out" you mean "only goal was to get people to talk about him", you're on the right track.
 
