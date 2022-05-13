 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   She only said that that piece of halibut was good enough for Jehovah   (theguardian.com) divider line
51
    More: Sad, Islam, College, female student, Muslim colleague student, Prophets of Islam, Education, High school, Muhammad  
•       •       •

1420 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Killing in the name of god.

That's what people do.

They shouldn't be allowed to be free, or vote, or drive, or have weapons.

In fact, lock them up.
All of them, and their supporters.

And keep an eye on armed religious types.

Really.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's dead person has been brought to you by The Religion of Peacetm!  That's right! Try Islam* for all your Spiritual needs! Islam is 75% more exciting than other monotheistic religions.

* or any Abrahamic religion
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how many Christians have done that? It is ridiculous that the police could be that cowardly that they would just stand by and watch because these "children" threw rocks and sticks at them. That poor girl spoke her mind and a mob turned on her. It sounds familiar. The way things are going in this country, this will happen here.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the rest of you

Life of Brian "Jehovah" stoning scene ( Monty Python 1979 ) 1080p HD
Youtube Cnn2aGVcCEc
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The police sacrificed the lady after the students began throwing sticks and stones at them"

What the F*ck

So the police just shot her when they couldn't get to her?  Or is that a strange way of saying they just gave up trying to save her?  The article is unclear on that.  I don't know which would be worse, probably the latter.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mind you, in most of the world you can utter all sorts of blasphemy without people indelibly condemning themselves to hell for your murder.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryptozoophiliac [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The Almighty needs human beings to exact His punishments? Please.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Today's dead person has been brought to you by The Religion of Peacetm!  That's right! Try Islam* for all your Spiritual needs! Islam is 75% more exciting than other monotheistic religions.

* or any Abrahamic religion


I'm glad you added that bit at the end to make it clear you also disapprove of the mobs of Christians and Jews that beat people to death for blasphemy. Otherwise I might have thought you were singling out Islam.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was raised strict catholic. So I understand what religion is. Then I started thinking for myself and it all fell apart. My thoughts on it became that it is a cult of indoctrination. But the more I see things like this, I'm turning to it being a straight up mental illness.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]


Oh I'm sorry! I apologize! I hope you don't think I'm Republiphobic!

There, equal treatment. Feel better now?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Isn't religion awesome?
 
Thingster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.


You should read about the lineages and traditions of Ishmael versus Isaac, and why lumping Judaism, Christianity, and islam under one umbrella doesn't actually work.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

daffy: So, how many Christians have done that?


Historically or right now? Answer to both is "a shiat load" either way.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]


For homosexuality, the punishment in Islam isn't hanging; it's stoning, beheading, whipping or stoning (whipping if the homosexual isn't married and releasing them, stoning to death if he/she is), throwing the person off a tall building, or letting them rot in prison until they die. Just wanted to clarify for accuracy.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: daffy: So, how many Christians have done that?

Historically or right now? Answer to both is "a shiat load" either way.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]

For homosexuality, the punishment in Islam isn't hanging; it's stoning, beheading, whipping or stoning (whipping if the homosexual isn't married and releasing them, stoning to death if he/she is), throwing the person off a tall building, or letting them rot in prison until they die. Just wanted to clarify for accuracy.


Strange Fruit......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]


There's a logical fallacy here somewhere. I want to say Strawman, but it's probably one of the others. Either way, if you are on the side of anything said in the first frame, be you a republican or Muslim, or anything else, then you are anti-human and your ideology should be shunned.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These horrific acts by members of religions with a tenuous relation to Christianity just prove that Christianity is the worst.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cranked: Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]

Oh I'm sorry! I apologize! I hope you don't think I'm Republiphobic!

There, equal treatment. Feel better now?


Despite what Trik is implying in regards to Democratic supporters, a lot of Republicans would like to create a Christian theocracy for the whole of the United States and making homosexuality punishable by death. The only thing Republican Theocrats hate about Sharia law, the fact that it's one of those Muslim words instead of being an 'murican word.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Thingster: FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.

You should read about the lineages and traditions of Ishmael versus Isaac, and why lumping Judaism, Christianity, and islam under one umbrella doesn't actually work.


No, they believe in made up nonsense as well.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Religion is such a force for good.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]


You're worthless.
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thingster: FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.

You should read about the lineages and traditions of Ishmael versus Isaac, and why lumping Judaism, Christianity, and islam under one umbrella doesn't actually work.


What do the lineages and traditions of fictional characters have to do with the fact that three REAL world religions all evolved from the same superset of bad ideas?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Man, this pulled pork sandwich is good enough for Allah to eat!

What?
 
daffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: daffy: So, how many Christians have done that?

Historically or right now? Answer to both is "a shiat load" either way.


I know their history. I have not heard of any Christians committing any act of violence in the last few decades.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Coming soon to Missouri and Alabama.
Florida already has beating people with rocks and setting them on fire, but that's more to do with meth than religion.
 
Cheron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I am the Lord your GOD creator of billions of galaxies. The size of my creation is beyond human conception. The power needed to create that is even greater. If anyone says otherwise I'm going to need your help so hurt them for me.

This is the small god idea. God is great but he needs us to defend him
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Thingster: FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.

You should read about the lineages and traditions of Ishmael versus Isaac, and why lumping Judaism, Christianity, and islam under one umbrella doesn't actually work.


Specifically they are.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Coming soon to Missouri and Alabama.
Florida already has beating people with rocks and setting them on fire, but that's more to do with meth than religion.


Don't forget, when in Florida if you see a "woke" protestor in the street you can legally run them over, back up and run over them again a few times for good measure
 
Thingster
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

akallen404: Thingster: FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.

You should read about the lineages and traditions of Ishmael versus Isaac, and why lumping Judaism, Christianity, and islam under one umbrella doesn't actually work.

What do the lineages and traditions of fictional characters have to do with the fact that three REAL world religions all evolved from the same superset of bad ideas?


Judeo-Christianity and Islam evolved from two separate sets of ideas.

The religions don't start at Abraham, proto-Judaism starts with Isaac while proto-islam starts with Ishmael.

Jude-Christianity is in the tradition of Isaac, while Islam is in the tradition of Ishmael.

And yes, it makes a huge difference in the basic worldview the religions are based on.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Killing in the name of god.

That's what people do.

They shouldn't be allowed to be free, or vote, or drive, or have weapons.

In fact, lock them up.
All of them, and their supporters.

And keep an eye on armed religious types.

Really.


Killing in the name of [current societal dogma] you mean, because there are many non-religious extremists on Fark ready, willing, and able to kill anyone they label as [current dogma heretic] while the rest of the brigade looks on and cheers.

The backwards people you speak about are only backwards to you because they aren't you.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.


Hindus do it to.

/dont discriminate
//s
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was raised Church of Six Flags, so I don't know what any of you are honking about.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was raised Church of Six Flags, so I don't know what any of you are honking about.


Is your faith a Great Adventure?
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Today's dead person has been brought to you by The Religion of Peacetm!  That's right! Try Islam* for all your Spiritual needs! Islam is 75% more exciting than other monotheistic religions.

* or any Abrahamic religion


check yo'self before you wreck yo'self

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christchurch_mosque_shootings

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-60729958
 
Thingster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FleshFlapps: Thingster: FleshFlapps: Abrahamic religions doing what abrahamic religions do.

You should read about the lineages and traditions of Ishmael versus Isaac, and why lumping Judaism, Christianity, and islam under one umbrella doesn't actually work.

Specifically they are.


Briefest of biblical history lesson.

Ishmael was the bastard offspring of Abraham and a concubine, and was cast into exile in the desert with his mother at age 13 for being a shiatheel to his brother Isaac, and was a general dick to everyone.  His lineage results in islam.

Isaac was the son ("only son") of Abraham and his wife Sarah, and was raised in a loving household and given everything he could want, and was loved by everyone. His lineage results in Judaism and Christianity.

Islam and Judeo-Christianity both accept these histories, and use them to establish the fundamental worldview of each set of religions.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image image 800x800]


only you* would accept abusing people because of religion.

/or do you also accept repressing people for skin color or sexual orientation as well?

*and all Trumpers
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
/ Scans thread.......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
All religions are the same. All christians are looking at that murder and licking their lips, knowing that's what they have in mind for the US.
 
Trik
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: TypoFlyspray: Today's dead person has been brought to you by The Religion of Peacetm!  That's right! Try Islam* for all your Spiritual needs! Islam is 75% more exciting than other monotheistic religions.

* or any Abrahamic religion

check yo'self before you wreck yo'self

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christchurch_mosque_shootings

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-60729958


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Cheron: I am the Lord your GOD creator of billions of galaxies. The size of my creation is beyond human conception. The power needed to create that is even greater. If anyone says otherwise I'm going to need your help so hurt them for me.

This is the small god idea. God is great but he needs us to defend him


I like the concept that a god made us, told us what to do and left us to our own devices.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]

For homosexuality, the punishment in Islam isn't hanging; it's stoning, beheading, whipping or stoning (whipping if the homosexual isn't married and releasing them, stoning to death if he/she is), throwing the person off a tall building, or letting them rot in prison until they die. Just wanted to clarify for accuracy.


whereas in parts of the US, it's being beaten to death or chained to the back of a truck and dragged along the ground.

/or shot while congregating (e.g. at a place called "Pulse")
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]


How about both groups are shiat for oppressing women and LGBT people, but only Repubs are actively doing so in my farking country.

"But Sharia Law!"
Shut the fark up.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Trik: [Fark user image 800x800]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trik: the voice of raisin: TypoFlyspray: Today's dead person has been brought to you by The Religion of Peacetm!  That's right! Try Islam* for all your Spiritual needs! Islam is 75% more exciting than other monotheistic religions.

* or any Abrahamic religion

check yo'self before you wreck yo'self

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christchurch_mosque_shootings

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-nottinghamshire-60729958

[Fark user image 590x720]


Hahaha, you're so funny using a cartoon that doesn't use any factual information in expressing its falsehoods:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Source: https://www.csis.org/analysis/escalating-terrorism-problem-united-states
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image image 474x573]


Does that come in Christian, Jewish, and Hindu as well?

/havent heard of the Buddhists or Shintoists doing this.
//but that could just be me.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daffy: Fasces Breaker: daffy: So, how many Christians have done that?

Historically or right now? Answer to both is "a shiat load" either way.

I know their history. I have not heard of any Christians committing any act of violence in the last few decades.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christchurch_mosque_shootings

lmk if that helps
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.